(ABC 15)   Husband and wife who were Lake Havasu City grade-school teachers fired for also providing sex ed via distance learning   (abc15.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alea Bilski, a parent of an eighth-grader, says she discovered the teacher had a link to her OnlyFans account on social media channels under her real name.

And what is Alea doing on there?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I brought my PENCIL

Gimme something to write on!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Are they hot?  If so, this is injustice.  If they are uggos, then justice has been served.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

puffy999: I brought my PENCIL

Gimme something to write on!


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Herbie555
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Darn it, when are people going to just stop caring about what folks do in their private lives...

Fark user imageView Full Size


... nevermind.
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: Alea Bilski, a parent of an eighth-grader, says she discovered the teacher had a link to her OnlyFans account on social media channels under her real name.

And what is Alea doing on there?


What, looking at her child's teacher on normal social media?

I'm normally one to say that if the adults are not publicizing what they're doing then it shouldn't be that big of a deal, but if the adult has posted a way to find their content that's publicly accessible through accounts in their own name then it's not surprising if they're relieved of their duties.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: Alea Bilski, a parent of an eighth-grader, says she discovered the teacher had a link to her OnlyFans account on social media channels under her real name.

And what is Alea doing on there?


She was checking out why her call plan's data bills went over 300GB from her son's phone?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Monty Python, The Meaning of Life, sex education, 1983
Youtube ejaWq2TXRXE
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: Alea Bilski, a parent of an eighth-grader, says she discovered the teacher had a link to her OnlyFans account on social media channels under her real name.

And what is Alea doing on there?


Read: Alea Bilski found her 8th grade child had googled their teacher and found their teacher's only fans page.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Herbie555: Darn it, when are people going to just stop caring about what folks do in their private lives...

[Fark user image 850x141]

... nevermind.


Idiots should have just rolled the chalkboard and desk back to their basement at home.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: Alea Bilski, a parent of an eighth-grader, says she discovered the teacher had a link to her OnlyFans account on social media channels under her real name.

And what is Alea doing on there?


Looking for butt stuff?

Seriously, when are we going to stop pretending that people don't have sex? When are going to stop treating kids like they are asexual until they turn 18?

If they recorded sexually explicit shiat in the school, not cool. Teacher has an onlyfans? So farking what.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This article is useless without pics.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: Alea Bilski, a parent of an eighth-grader, says she discovered the teacher had a link to her OnlyFans account on social media channels under her real name.

And what is Alea doing on there?


Research only.  Yeah, that's it.  Research.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: This article is useless without pics.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
desertgeek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Herbie555: Darn it, when are people going to just stop caring about what folks do in their private lives...

[Fark user image 850x141]

... nevermind.


Exactly. If they did it in their own homes, no big deal. But there's another article saying that the female teacher posted nude pics and video of herself in her classroom. That's unacceptable by any semi-reasonable standard and also completely idiotic for not thinking that someone would recognize that room.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Family that comes together, leaves together
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: edmo: Alea Bilski, a parent of an eighth-grader, says she discovered the teacher had a link to her OnlyFans account on social media channels under her real name.

And what is Alea doing on there?

Looking for butt stuff?

Seriously, when are we going to stop pretending that people don't have sex? When are going to stop treating kids like they are asexual until they turn 18?

If they recorded sexually explicit shiat in the school, not cool. Teacher has an onlyfans? So farking what.


If we grew up and removed the shame of sex, how on earth do you expect churches & politicians to get donations?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LewDux: Family that comes together, leaves together


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Alea Bilski, a parent of an eighth-grader, says she discovered the teacher had a link to her OnlyFans account on social media channels under her real name.

And what is Alea doing on there?


On where? Social media? It doesn't say she was browsing OnlyFans, it said the teacher was openly linking to their OnlyFans on regular social media. It's not hard to imagine reasons why a parent might look at their kid's teacher's social media.

As for the firing, typically I'd fall on the side of "leave them the hell alone, what they do in their private time is their own business," but if this teacher was openly promoting their OF on social media under their real name AND was filming content on school grounds ... well, that's just seven kinds of stupid. The former still shouldn't be firable, but when coupled with the latter, I'm not surprised they were let go.
 
dustman81
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: edmo: Alea Bilski, a parent of an eighth-grader, says she discovered the teacher had a link to her OnlyFans account on social media channels under her real name.

And what is Alea doing on there?

Research only.  Yeah, that's it.  Research.


Research into what her husband was pounding his pud to.
 
Ophaelin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Found one of their only SFW pics

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Someone Else's Alt: edmo: Alea Bilski, a parent of an eighth-grader, says she discovered the teacher had a link to her OnlyFans account on social media channels under her real name.

And what is Alea doing on there?

Looking for butt stuff?

Seriously, when are we going to stop pretending that people don't have sex? When are going to stop treating kids like they are asexual until they turn 18?

If they recorded sexually explicit shiat in the school, not cool. Teacher has an onlyfans? So farking what.

If we grew up and removed the shame of sex, how on earth do you expect churches & politicians to get donations?


We create new churches.  Churches that glorify sex.  That encourage free love.  Or that all the women fark the leader and the men wear cock cages and live as cuckolds.  Whatever.  But we can solve the problem.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
'The images depicted did not happen during the school day

Did they happen on a school night?!?!
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Are they hot? If so, this is injustice. If they are uggos, then justice has been served.


picturescdn.estatesales.netView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: Alea Bilski, a parent of an eighth-grader, says she discovered the teacher had a link to her OnlyFans account on social media channels under her real name.

And what is Alea doing on there?


Being a goddamn snitch.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Churches that glorify sex


I can just imagine the prayer book for that church.
 
powhound
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: edmo: Alea Bilski, a parent of an eighth-grader, says she discovered the teacher had a link to her OnlyFans account on social media channels under her real name.

And what is Alea doing on there?

Being a goddamn snitch.


I'm sorry you lost your teaching job.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: AmbassadorBooze: Churches that glorify sex

I can just imagine the prayer book for that church.


Heavily laminated and won't ever lay flat after that time it was rolled up to make an impromptu rodent transport tube?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Churches that glorify sex


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: steklo: AmbassadorBooze: Churches that glorify sex

I can just imagine the prayer book for that church.

Heavily laminated and won't ever lay flat after that time it was rolled up to make an impromptu rodent transport tube?


"Our father who farks in heaven"

etc
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: AmbassadorBooze: Churches that glorify sex

I can just imagine the prayer book for that church.


OH GOD! YES!
 
mattj1984
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It might be hard for the 8th grade boys to focus in Ms Bilski's class after seeing her get railed up against the chalkboard.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Herbie555: Darn it, when are people going to just stop caring about what folks do in their private lives...

[Fark user image image 850x141]

... nevermind.


This.

I was like what is the big deal?
Oh.
At work.
A school.
Okay. That's definitely a firing
 
FF Goose
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not so CSB:

I have a teacher friend who was fired for having a profile with her husband on an extremely niche, members-only, couples for couples dating site.

A parent "stumbled upon her profile", printed out some of the pictures, and filed a moral complaint with the school district and attached the pictures.

The curious thing is that there is absolutely no way to "stumble upon" a profile on this site without being a paid member and searching for very specific criteria.  Got D*amn Hypocrites.

/ Certain pictures were only posted to that site. It was obvious to her where they came from.
// Teachers are human too. No one should give a damn what they in the confines of their own home.

In regard to the article posted, I would bet real money that the mother found the OnlyFans site before she found the link in other places.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pay teachers enough so they don't need a 'side hustle?'
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FF Goose: Not so CSB:

I have a teacher friend who was fired for having a profile with her husband on an extremely niche, members-only, couples for couples dating site.

A parent "stumbled upon her profile", printed out some of the pictures, and filed a moral complaint with the school district and attached the pictures.

The curious thing is that there is absolutely no way to "stumble upon" a profile on this site without being a paid member and searching for very specific criteria.  Got D*amn Hypocrites.

/ Certain pictures were only posted to that site. It was obvious to her where they came from.
// Teachers are human too. No one should give a damn what they in the confines of their own home.

In regard to the article posted, I would bet real money that the mother found the OnlyFans site before she found the link in other places.


I ain't subscribed to Belle Delphine, but I saw her take it up the poop chute.  There are ways.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Pay teachers enough so they don't need a 'side hustle?'


I suggest the teachers unionize for better pay.
 
FF Goose
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: FF Goose: Not so CSB:

****

I ain't subscribed to Belle Delphine, but I saw her take it up the poop chute.  There are ways.



I don't doubt that. But you have to know what you are looking for, right?  I am sure you did not just "Stumble upon" it while randomly surfing the web.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FF Goose: Not so CSB:

I have a teacher friend who was fired for having a profile with her husband on an extremely niche, members-only, couples for couples dating site.

A parent "stumbled upon her profile", printed out some of the pictures, and filed a moral complaint with the school district and attached the pictures.

The curious thing is that there is absolutely no way to "stumble upon" a profile on this site without being a paid member and searching for very specific criteria.  Got D*amn Hypocrites.

/ Certain pictures were only posted to that site. It was obvious to her where they came from.
// Teachers are human too. No one should give a damn what they in the confines of their own home.

In regard to the article posted, I would bet real money that the mother found the OnlyFans site before she found the link in other places.


Not why that isn't doxxing? And, also that had to violate the site TOS.
And also how is that not illegal.  Jfc.
 
