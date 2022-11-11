 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   "Police also provided a picture of a phallus spray-painted on a wall. News Channel 8 has chosen to withhold that image"   (wfla.com) divider line
27
•       •       •

767 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because a spray painted image of a phallus, could damage a teenager beyond a psychiatrist's ability to heal.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Weeners tag was RIGHT there, subs
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: The Weeners tag was RIGHT there, subs


So was the Florida tag.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: The Weeners tag was RIGHT there, subs


Subby chose to withhold that image
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phallus Spray is the name of my Pearl Jam tribute band
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. No pictures of the perps?
Probably white people.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
350k in damages? That's a lot of foam. They're going to end up in a closed cell.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You go girl! Somewhere far away from me.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CLARKSON!!!
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Hmm. No pictures of the perps?
Probably white people.


FTFA: "aged 12 to 13 years old"

That's probably why.

As for felonies? That seems most silly. There's no way they could be convicted of felonies at that age for that crime.

Kids be stupid. Always have been always will be.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick move.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, my friends and I climbed a barbed wire topped fence and broke into a insulation warehouse. We did not do damage but instead jumped off a 14 foot platform into a giant pile of rock wool over and over again. I will never forget that day.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Hmm. No pictures of the perps?
Probably white people.


Phallus was spray painted on a wall, not a brick. I think you might be wrong about the race.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If these kids had a horse to play with they wouldn't need to do 350k worth of damage to be entertained.

Seriously though, make sure your kids have something to do or this happens.   Sports, hobby, something to keep them occupied until they are adults and you can't get sued out of existence for their behavior.
At 12 to 13 my daughter was all caught up in sleepovers, pool parties and locking her Sims in a room with no doors or bathroom so they peed the floor.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i think the asinine tag on a phallus pic is subby's Dickbutt joke :)
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All I see are pictures of white stuff oozing out of sacks. Where's the phallus?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

flamark: All I see are pictures of white stuff oozing out of sacks


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ruudbob: When I was a kid, my friends and I climbed a barbed wire topped fence and broke into a insulation warehouse. We did not do damage but instead jumped off a 14 foot platform into a giant pile of rock wool over and over again. I will never forget that day.


Especially every time you go to the pulmonologist's to get treatment for your asbestosis...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mugato: duppy: The Weeners tag was RIGHT there, subs

So was the Florida tag.


Because Florida is America's Wang.
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If we can't see the image, how can we tell if it's Trump or DeSantis?
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But what if it's a happy little phallus??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's subpoenas?

And I just noticed the blue check mark next to the usernames. Tis good to see the snark in full force here.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mugato: duppy: The Weeners tag was RIGHT there, subs

So was the Florida tag.


It's the same picture
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pc_gator: [media.tenor.com image 350x210]


Just recently, there was tropical storm Nicole:

thepointsguy.global.ssl.fastly.netView Full Size
 
