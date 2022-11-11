 Skip to content
"Most people that really know me know that I don't have a racist bone in my body." And away we go
76
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He wants to meet with a Black family to explain.


Can I pick the family?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I apologize for how it came across."

It wasn't his fault for saying racist things, it's your fault for hearing racist things.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh we all get blue checkmarks now?  Or at least the cool kids, right?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: Oh we all get blue checkmarks now?  Or at least the cool kids, right?


In the future, everyone will have a blue checkmark for 15 minutes
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, I just notice we have white checkmarks now :)
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Those who know me..."

DRINK!!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: LOL, I just notice we have white checkmarks now :)


At Least here at Fark, everyone has a great sense of humor
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check one two
 
log_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he wasn't planning to resign and hoped to meet with a Black family from the district so they could tell him what he could do to fix the situation.


 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody has a racist bone in their body.

Racism is a contaminant of the brain, not the bones.
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we just nuked the entirety of Pennsylvania the world would be a better place.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't say anything about the muscles, tendons, or ligaments, did he?
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"said he wasn't planning to resign and hoped to meet with a Black family from the district so they could tell him what he could do to fix the situation"

I hope the black family tells him to resign.

He was also an ass about wearing a mask during the pandemic.

100% d-bag MAGAt...

one of those got elected to our board of ed.
he used to picket and scream at pre-k kids for wearing masks.
took him like 3 meetings before he was kicked the hell out.  they are still trying to remove him from the board (not easy, just like this article says), but he is not allowed at the meetings anymore so there's that.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans always lie.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he owned up to his mistake and publicly apologized.  I guess that's not good enough anymore. He needs to be destroyed.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't have a racist bone in my body. In fact, I have 209* of them. And they're all white."

*Go ahead and quibble about the number if you have to.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds a lot like Kyrie.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I really did not think I was being racist," Martin told the newspaper. "I apologize for how it came across. As horrible as it sounds, it wasn't meant to be a horrible statement and I need to fix it."

I feel his pain. It's just how it is when you don't see color. Other racist people who still see color get all offended.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: Sounds like he owned up to his mistake and publicly apologized.  I guess that's not good enough anymore. He needs to be destroyed.


If you think that makes it all better then you're part of the problem too.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just want to see if I have a blue check.  At which point I will begin looking down on everyone, regardless of identity.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Derek Force: "said he wasn't planning to resign and hoped to meet with a Black family from the district so they could tell him what he could do to fix the situation"

I hope the black family tells him to resign.


I hope they tell him to jump off a tall building.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican people are easily offended and averse to "correction" by others,

FIFY
 
susler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The saddest thing to me here is that I think he really believes he isn't a racist.
But it's okay to beat up the parents of transgender kids.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: BigGrnEggGriller: Sounds like he owned up to his mistake and publicly apologized.  I guess that's not good enough anymore. He needs to be destroyed.

If you think that makes it all better then you're part of the problem too.


Yes, I suspect the crybaby Trumper is part of the problem too.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkregurgitator: If we just nuked the entirety of Pennsylvania the world would be a better place.


Woah woah woah lets slow down there buddy.
They helped us prevent a second Trump term and helped us prevent GQP Senate control.
Also this:


/also don't piss off Gritty
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: "I apologize for how it came across."

It wasn't his fault for saying racist things, it's your fault for hearing racist things.


What more do people want? He apologized that you took it the wrong way. That's almost but not quite admitting fault! You wokes just can't be pleased.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a real winner. Refused to wear a mask to a meeting, threatened to beat up the parents of transgender children and now this? What a piece of trash. Imagine you live in a place so filled with this type of scat that you'd keep them on the school board for more than one meeting.

Also, FTA: after finishing the piece purportedly written by a Black man.

Was this one of those stupid 'Bill Cosby' alleged speeches at a college that made the rounds as long ago as fax machines in the early 90s? "These kids with the hippin and the hoppin"
 
NYCNative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Martin, who plans to issue a public apology and explanation at the meeting, said he wasn't planning to resign and hoped to meet with a Black family from the district so they could tell him what he could do to fix the situation.

Martin: Hello, black family! What can I do to fix the situation?
Black Family: Resign.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you get offended, you just prove his point.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: Sounds like a real winner. Refused to wear a mask to a meeting, threatened to beat up the parents of transgender children and now this? What a piece of trash. Imagine you live in a place so filled with this type of scat that you'd keep them on the school board for more than one meeting.

Also, FTA: after finishing the piece purportedly written by a Black man.

Was this one of those stupid 'Bill Cosby' alleged speeches at a college that made the rounds as long ago as fax machines in the early 90s? "These kids with the hippin and the hoppin"


Probably. Yes.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need some salt for the foot, Dude?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His bones are innocent. It is his gastro-intestinal track that is intolerant and FUBAR. I call IBS.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I really did not think I was being racist,"

If you think you weren't being racist, you might have been racist.

"I apologize for how it came across."

He was sorry for how you interpreted it. Not sorry for what he did.

Non-apology.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh, Drew is drunk early on Friday and TotalFark changed to the TotalBlewChek
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Just want to see if I have a blue check.  At which point I will begin looking down on everyone, regardless of identity.


Well, but what if



/jk
 
THX 1138
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm really sorry that this thing blossomed into what it manifested into."

So you're sorry that it became publicly embarrassing to you.  How about being sorry for saying racist garbage in the first place?
 
trippdogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I know some people think I'm a closet racist and I have to live with that."

Friend, you're not a closet anything - you're just a loud mouth moron who doesn't understand the meaning of the words he speaks.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: He wants to meet with a Black family to explain.


Can I pick the family?


I know just the man for the job.


 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  



Buy the Kanye "I'm not racist anymore" T-shirt for $5,000 and you're cured! You've apologized.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkregurgitator: If we just nuked the entirety of Pennsylvania the world would be a better place.


Hey, can't you see I'm trying to live here?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I know some people think I'm a closet racist and I have to live with that."

I don't think that at all. I think he's quite openly racist.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: Sounds like he owned up to his mistake and publicly apologized.  I guess that's not good enough anymore. He needs to be destroyed.


Lol. It was a non apology "apology"

The dude is a hate monger against trans people. For no reason. Damn right he needs to be destroyed. He's a waste of space.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: He wants to meet with a Black family to explain.


Can I pick the family?


I don't care much if my Sister marries one but my concern is the question "Her choice or my choice?".

I want a vote or in extreme cases, a veto. I have nothing against classes of people but individuals piss me off.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is easier to deal with assholes if you are a compatible asshole.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 599x510]


Aaaaaand scene.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: Sounds like he owned up to his mistake and publicly apologized.  I guess that's not good enough anymore. He needs to be destroyed.


It's called systemic racism and it needs to be called out for what it is. Some peoples sole purpose is to be examples. Sometimes that means being a good example of what to do and sometimes, in this morons case, it's what not to do.
Apologies don't make someone's actions, magically, go away. An apology is an acknowledgment of their wrong doing and until the SHOW that they are contrite for their actions, an apology is just lip service. This guy has a history of being a white, entitled tool, so it's safe to assume that this is a, "Sorry you were offended" kind of apology, until he proves otherwise.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My advice is to stop being whoever the fak you think you are.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, suck it, haters.
 
