 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   The watermelons have been avenged   (huffpost.com) divider line
75
    More: Sad, Saturday Night Live, Palliative care, Pain management, stage name Gallagher, sledgehammer enthusiast, hospice care, Palm Springs, American comedian Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr.  
•       •       •

1151 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 11 Nov 2022 at 1:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R. Lee Ermey is dead?!

/dnrtfa
 
Raptavio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP, inexplicably successful prop comic
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'll be sitting in the front row at his funeral, wearing a plastic poncho just in case.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One less anti-LGBTQ bigot.
 
hermit [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I saw his live show once. Laughed so hard my sides were sore and I was tired of laughing. Then laughed some more.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He had a schtick, but his virulent homophobia is his legacy.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm crushed!
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
RIP Liam Gallagher
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Show_The_O_Face
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: He had a schtick, but his virulent homophobia is his legacy.


A coworker said "I loved watching him smash fruits!"

I'm pretty sure he wasn't about that.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Raptavio: RIP, inexplicably successful prop comic


Is Carrot Top still jacked?  I feel like the Sledge-O-Matic should be passed down to him.
 
invictus2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do you think Ron will move into Smashingham Castle now?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hermit: I saw his live show once. Laughed so hard my sides were sore and I was tired of laughing. Then laughed some more.


That must be terrible. Not the pain, but finding him to be funny.
 
Slypork
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

invictus2: [Fark user image 350x197] [View Full Size image _x_][Fark user image 350x197] [View Full Size image _x_][Fark user image 350x197] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: He had a schtick, but his virulent homophobia is his legacy.


He was also well known for suing his brother who did a similar acts in smaller venues as his own audiences were falling. He has previously allows his brother to tour as Gallagher 2, but went thr asshome route. I did see an article that he ended up moving in with a pair of fans a few years ago.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Raptavio: RIP, inexplicably successful prop comic


It was odd. "Prop comic" was basically his finale. He did actual material. I think I last saw his show 30+ years ago. I don't remember a lot of it but I remember him hitting Iran/Iraq/Arabs in general.

Meh.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
image.newyork.com.auView Full Size


RIP funnyman
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: hermit: I saw his live show once. Laughed so hard my sides were sore and I was tired of laughing. Then laughed some more.

That must be terrible. Not the pain, but finding him to be funny.


MST3K - Funny or Not Funny Floating
Youtube xecEJC-mDD8
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.discogs.comView Full Size

RIP
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: One less anti-LGBTQ bigot.


And it seems racist. At the end, that seemed to be the only audience left for him, and he did pander to them.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: hermit: I saw his live show once. Laughed so hard my sides were sore and I was tired of laughing. Then laughed some more.

That must be terrible. Not the pain, but finding him to be funny.


I remember laughing at his stuff in the 80's, but I was under 10yo and the fruit smashing stuff is the only I can remember 30+ years later.

/Carlin on the other hand...
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
EN-YOU-EM-BEE!
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Years ago, I snagged front row Weird Al tickets, and was telling a friend about the show.  He said, "That's the comedian with curly hair and a moustache, right? Weren't you afraid of being splattered by watermelon?"
 
deadsanta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Raptavio: RIP, inexplicably successful prop comic

It was odd. "Prop comic" was basically his finale. He did actual material. I think I last saw his show 30+ years ago. I don't remember a lot of it but I remember him hitting Iran/Iraq/Arabs in general.

Meh.


Yeah I recall seeing his show(s) on either early HBO or Showtime, like in the first lineup in 1981 or something, and it was preeeettty racist.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: hermit: I saw his live show once. Laughed so hard my sides were sore and I was tired of laughing. Then laughed some more.

That must be terrible. Not the pain, but finding him to be funny.


Here is the funniest Gallagher story ever. A individual of your tastes and intellect? You're gonna love it. I promise.

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1999-jul-03-ca-52498-story.html

Thanks to Patton Oswald for bringing this back to the public's attention.
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It always disappointing when people who were moderately entertaining turn out to be fairly abhorrent in their views or deeds.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: He had a schtick, but his virulent homophobia is his legacy.


Wow. You sure are virtuous. Does everyone see how virtuous scottydoesntknow is being?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is the first time he's made me laugh.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

RIP Ron Gallagher
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ukraine liberates Kherson, Gallagher dies.

Explain that.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: EN-YOU-EM-BEE!


I LOVE that bit.

This whole clip is awesome, but here is the best part:

Gallagher and English language
Youtube Mfz3kFNVopk
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP Watermelon Man
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: scottydoesntknow: He had a schtick, but his virulent homophobia is his legacy.

Wow. You sure are virtuous. Does everyone see how virtuous scottydoesntknow is being?


Sorry I offended your favorite fruit smasher
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I laughed a few times at his old bits, but that was in the 80s when I was a young(er) idiot.

Rest in Peace.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, he was smashed?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: scottydoesntknow: He had a schtick, but his virulent homophobia is his legacy.

Wow. You sure are virtuous. Does everyone see how virtuous scottydoesntknow is being?


Is it lost on you that you're virtue signaling?
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I laughed a few times at his old bits, but that was in the 80s when I was a young(er) idiot.

Rest in Peace.


Same.
I saw him once. Once.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

geom_00: Pants full of macaroni!!: EN-YOU-EM-BEE!

I LOVE that bit.

This whole clip is awesome, but here is the best part:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mfz3kFNVopk?start=126]


It was his best bit - but it doesn't mitigate the fact that he was a twat
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I distinctly remember realizing that adults can be stupid was when I aw this clown and people laughed. there was nothing remotely funny, nothing. I understood that George Carlin, who was also not funny, had a generational thing but Gallagher wasn't even sniffing at the edge of amusing.
do carrot top next, please.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
SPARC Pile:
thr asshome route.

que?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: gunga galunga: One less anti-LGBTQ bigot.

And it seems racist. At the end, that seemed to be the only audience left for him, and he did pander to them.


He was all of that and unfunny?

Fun fact. His brother used to substitute for him on occasion, that's what a singular talent he was.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You kids, you just don't understand. No one had ever smashed a watermelon with a sledge hammer before.
NO ONE! The watermelon...it was the collective mind of all society, and he destroyed it in front of itself. The very ontology of man was irrevocably changed. Our old pre-watermelon-smashed-with-a-sledge hammer days of thinking were over and it had to be acknowledged. Yes, there were civil disturbances over it, but authorities could not acknowledge the true power of this man and what he had done. They had to pretend he was just a fruited fool in stripes and mustache. But those of us surviving who remember that fateful Tonight Show....we know. That watermelon - it is the Universe. R.I.P.  Gallagher, Destroyer of Worlds.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

deadsanta: BlazeTrailer: Raptavio: RIP, inexplicably successful prop comic

It was odd. "Prop comic" was basically his finale. He did actual material. I think I last saw his show 30+ years ago. I don't remember a lot of it but I remember him hitting Iran/Iraq/Arabs in general.

Meh.

Yeah I recall seeing his show(s) on either early HBO or Showtime, like in the first lineup in 1981 or something, and it was preeeettty racist.


Yeah, agreed. Though maybe not to the point of "edgy" at the time. I think that moniker would have been more rooted in "moral values" in the 80s.

One joke I do remember (illustrative). On choosing his airlines he factored in likelihood of terrorism (paraphrased obviously):

TWA = Travel With Arabs
Delta = Don't Even Let Them Aboard

So, racist to the point where no recognizable comics would touch it today. But I doubt it raised an eyebrow then (subjected people excluded).
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

invictus2: [Fark user image image 350x197][Fark user image image 350x197][Fark user image image 350x197]


Ow ow ow ow ow!!!! :(
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chucknasty: I distinctly remember realizing that adults can be stupid was when I aw this clown and people laughed. there was nothing remotely funny, nothing. I understood that George Carlin, who was also not funny, had a generational thing but Gallagher wasn't even sniffing at the edge of amusing.
do carrot top next, please.


I'm curious as to whom you would hold up as examples of your own comedic preferences.
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sad? The guy was one of the biggest assholes on the planet. We're better without him.
 
mononymous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good night, sort-of-funnyman.

A lot of people don't realize the smashing of the watermelon is a powerful metaphor for destroying harmful racial stereotypes.  It's too bad this social justice warrior was so misunderstood.

#smashingwatermelonsinheaven
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Uhh, which one died?
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.