(Slate)   My daughter loves her horse's name: "White Flight." Should we make her change it, or get her a second one named "Urban Crime?"   (slate.com) divider line
37
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm definitely not going to pay $15 to read that.

Your daughter does not need a horse.  Let's get that out of the way.

I can infer that she's not yet dealt with any real world situations that cause pain, so do not change the name. And then, most importantly, encourage her to go onto social media and carry on about the horse by name.

Now you're free of teaching her life lessons, which seems to be your goal in writing a damn advice columnist about this.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Name it Shadowfax

Basically the same thing
 
Huntceet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rich people problem.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I would be embarrassed to have my child showing on a horse with this name

Could just call it "Whitey" for short.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
1% Problems.

As long as you maintain your four legged money eating machine properly, IDGAF.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How hard could it be to change a horse's name? Are they particular about what they're called?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I named my horse "Don't look at me like that! I was planning to cross the street before I even saw you."
 
patrick767
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


lol... no.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You can tell your child "no" sometimes.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jeeze, just tell anyone who complains that you're reclaiming the phrase.
 
patrick767
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I would be embarrassed to have my child showing on a horse with this name

Could just call it "Whitey" for short.


Honkey Donkey
 
Mukster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hmmm, how did you NAZI that problem earlier?
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My horse has no name. I rode him through the desert once.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: How hard could it be to change a horse's name? Are they particular about what they're called?


You might as well ask internet nerds if Trek is better than Star Wars.

Some people give a shiat about pedigree so much, you would think they are writing a Tolkien novel.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
CSB: A friend of mine got a puppy for his spazzy little boy and made the mistake of having the kid name the dog.
Since the dog was your typical excitable little puppy, dealing with the additional excitement of a new home, it had spent much of the morning zipping all over the house at top puppy speed.

Not being a particularly creative little boy, he decided to name the dog "speed-o"... which was a problem since the boy had a lisp which impaired his pronunciation of the leading "S" in "speed".

After a few days of the kid running around shouting "pedo" all the time, they decided to give the dog another name.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: You might as well ask internet nerds if Trek is better than Star Wars.


Why ask what is known as fact?
 
darkone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The crime is done, you already gave the racist bastards at [Farm Name] money for this clearly offensively named horse. While I agree that changing the name would be a good idea, it is pretty much the same as buying a W31, decorating it with flowers and peace signs and driving it as a float during the Celebrate Israel Parade. As your child is pointing out you are the hypocrite. You need to acknowledge this before explaining that the name will be changed.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've explained the meaning of "white flight" to her, but she still thinks it's a perfect name for a white showjumping horse
Care to share for the rest of class because I've never come across this term
 
Petey4335
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hrm. Synonyms for white and flight. That was a fun search.
'Trailer Park Deliverance' has a nice sound to it; like banjos.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It unfortunately has other associated meanings.  Sure, you can keep the name, but you cannot stop people from making the association.  But if you have a horse for your daughter i doubt anyone in your social circle is going to raise an eyebrow or drop a monocle.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is it wrong to call my black kitten Murder Beast?
She does go around trying to murder everything.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

patrick767: ArcadianRefugee: I would be embarrassed to have my child showing on a horse with this name

Could just call it "Whitey" for short.

Honkey Donkey


Frowns at your shenanigans.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rewind2846
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Blue checkmarks for TotaFARK. Cute.
This might be an opportunity for a history lesson as to exactly what the phrase "White Flight" means. Might even be able to use it for a school assignment.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Parole violation?

Repeat offender?

Wild recidivism rate?
 
BFletch651
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: AppleOptionEsc: You might as well ask internet nerds if Trek is better than Star Wars.

Why ask what is known as fact?


Name checks out.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I know wealthy people exist, I know that in all major cities there are families who live in ginormous mansions while their are homeless families just streets away. I know the equality in America is the worst it's ever been in global history. I have accepted all of this and the fact that our entire system of living is unfair and detrimental. But JFC Slate do you have to write articles like this and just shove it our faces? There is a 10 year old kid in my neighborhood whos parents are sickly and don't work, and he spends his summers cutting grass to help pay his families bills. Write about that. Not rich spoiled white girls whose only problem is the name of a freaking horse.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: How hard could it be to change a horse's name? Are they particular about what they're called?


Maybe they would have to name it some similar name that sounds about the same like Whitenight or Flightbite or Fleabite or Kyanite or Smitewhite or Coloredflight...

/I'll come in again
 
Snort
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dennysgod: I've explained the meaning of "white flight" to her, but she still thinks it's a perfect name for a white showjumping horse
Care to share for the rest of class because I've never come across this term


White flight is when residents leave an urban area that is being degentrified.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Busboys There Goes The Neighborhood
Youtube tLtbLw3viO0
 
patrick767
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dennysgod: I've explained the meaning of "white flight" to her, but she still thinks it's a perfect name for a white showjumping horse
Care to share for the rest of class because I've never come across this term


Seriously? You've never heard the term "white flight"?
/lmgtfy
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Subby, the second horse would be named Gentrification.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How can I convince her to rename her new baby?

By treating her as the 10-year-old she is and putting your foot down. Expect a five-minute tantrum and a three-hour sulk and then it will be over.

Build "Flight" into the new name.

/or maybe that's what the Slate columnist advised
//not gonna lay down the cash to find out
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I used to be a fan of the Red Power Ranger.

But then they added the Whi . . .

The Power Ranger who wears white.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dennysgod: I've explained the meaning of "white flight" to her, but she still thinks it's a perfect name for a white showjumping horse
Care to share for the rest of class because I've never come across this term


I just can't wrap my mind around people being that ignorant.  How can someone be an adult and never once coming across that phrase?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dennysgod: I've explained the meaning of "white flight" to her, but she still thinks it's a perfect name for a white showjumping horse
Care to share for the rest of class because I've never come across this term


Are you seriously Clark? I've heard the term all my life and even lived through it personally. I'm hesitant to define it for fear of a reply, "I was being sarcastic dumbfark!" But anyway, it's a phenomenon in the US that started right after WWII, where just one minority will move into an all white neighborhood, and then one by one all the white people move out because they're racist farks. Happened to my old neighborhood, Easthaven, Columbus, Oh in the 80's. Howard Stern often talks about how he lived through it too in Roosevelt, NY. It happens all over the place. Of course you coulda just googled it, but I was bored and am trying to waste time at work, so there ya go.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

downstairs: I'm definitely not going to pay $15 to read that.

Your daughter does not need a horse.  Let's get that out of the way.

I can infer that she's not yet dealt with any real world situations that cause pain, so do not change the name. And then, most importantly, encourage her to go onto social media and carry on about the horse by name.

Now you're free of teaching her life lessons, which seems to be your goal in writing a damn advice columnist about this.


I saw it was for Slate+ members. No idea how I saw it.

Anyway, I call BS on the whole story. This is some Karen thinking she imagined a funny scenario (and maybe humble bragging multiple horse ownership).

If it were real she should know "white flight" isn't exactly a controversial phenomenon. The only people that would be offended by this name would be the racists that are fleeing
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: How hard could it be to change a horse's name? Are they particular about what they're called?


They are VERY particular.

DOCTOR WHO :: A TOWN CALLED MERCY :: SUSAN THE HORSE
Youtube 4eURhm7Q0Kw
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

