 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Polygon)   Twitter's "Official" designation, which was a thing, then wasn't a thing, is now a thing again, until like half a day from now when it will no longer be a thing again   (polygon.com) divider line
69
    More: Facepalm, Verification, Mental confusion, Nintendo, Eli Lilly and Company, Even Worse, Lilly Endowment, widespread impersonation issues, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly  
•       •       •

705 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2022 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like Elon to buy Fox News - that guy can torpedo a huge operation within a Scaramucci or two.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, we all have a blue tick now?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After consideration, at least on desktop, the blue tick mark is awful with all that whitespace around it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Oh look, we all have a blue tick now?


I like this one because I paid $10 for it instead of $8.

That's like $2 better. Suck it, Elon!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: After consideration, at least on desktop, the blue tick mark is awful with all that whitespace around it.


i move for a blue background with white check mark.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x484]
[Fark user image image 425x286]


That looks like the recipe for a lawsuit against Twitter.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Oh look, we all have a blue tick now?


It's called TotalBlew I think
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would have thought defeating the purpose of verified checkmarks would lead to negative consequences?
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat, I'm ticked!
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [preview.redd.it image 640x363]

Fark user imageView Full Size



media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll get over it.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Oh look, we all have a blue tick now?


TF do, it seems. Personally I'm waiting for Elmo Sunk to offer paid TotalTwitter subscriptions with the benefits of seeing all of the tweets in the queue and TotalTwitterDiscussion.
 
ajcorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I graduated from that hellscape back in 2000, and I can confirm, from the 9 years of racism, bullying, and torment, that this is par for the course.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x484]
[Fark user image 425x286]


so honest question here: If we accidentally our selves into universal healthcare because of twitter shiatposting causes drug companies to go out of business and the only way to save them is nationalize, does Elon get the credit?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps more importantly, the company has paused Twitter Blue entirely, which should stem the tide of new checkmarks, at least for now.

L.O.L.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until the varsity trolls figure out something even worse, which in turn combines with Elon's latest fark up in twitter's staffing or internal procedures or something, thus creating a perfect sh*tstorm so bad that their only option that day is to just go offline for hours until they come up with a fix of some sort.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BWAHAHAHAHA LOOK AT MY CHECK MARK NOW, biatchES
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the mekkab account has not been hacked, and it's true I eat all hard cocks.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: BWAHAHAHAHA LOOK AT MY CHECK MARK NOW, biatchES


*Grumble* Blue check mark and I still get pegged by the filter.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My schadenboner can only take so much of this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes playing around in production. Piss everyone cause farkery and chaos.

I went from a business major with a past kn excel to insurance plan set up for eye med no one ever explained to me test vs production, but told me to get used to their green screen program my first week.

I did things in production. I zeroed out contact costs for multiple contracts/plans. Reduced the price of glasses, 10% of the cost of Lasik! Theeeeennnnn someone explained production and test. Why the hell did you give the FNG access to production?!?!

So even my limited knowledge and experience says "do not test and fark around in production"
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kinda liking twitters new implementation as a dark comedy site.
They shouldve done this years ago.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been authenticated!
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: i move for a blue background with white check mark.


Fark user image ?  I'll see what I can do about getting rid of the white space.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: BWAHAHAHAHA LOOK AT MY CHECK MARK NOW, biatchES

*Grumble* Blue check mark and I still get pegged by the filter.


The "preview" does nothing.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I've been authenticated!


...as? Anyoone good and trolly?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how we all have blue check marks now!

Don't forget to smash that smart button and light up that star!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: BWAHAHAHAHA LOOK AT MY CHECK MARK NOW, biatchES


This is why Fark is superior to reddit.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


#WeAreAllDril
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gubbo: After consideration, at least on desktop, the blue tick mark is awful with all that whitespace around it.


Fark user image ...?  It's still the same size to avoid breaking things that may depend on that.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 439x168]

#WeAreAllDril


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Oh look, we all have a blue tick now?


I just noticed it, and I'm in total favor.

LOL.

\I'm finally somebody
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: Gubbo: After consideration, at least on desktop, the blue tick mark is awful with all that whitespace around it.

[Fark user image image 54x11] ...?  It's still the same size to avoid breaking things that may depend on that.


Wait a few hours and then give all the Liters a checkmark while the TF badge flips to a blank canvas.
 
MilkusManus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

These are my current favorites.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x484]
[Fark user image 425x286]


Looks like Eli Lilly is a buy right now
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Oh look, we all have a blue tick now?


Not me.

Wait, now I do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Gubbo: Oh look, we all have a blue tick now?

Not me.

Wait, now I do.

[Fark user image image 640x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Perturbance [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the blue checkmark
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nvmac: Gubbo: Oh look, we all have a blue tick now?

I just noticed it, and I'm in total favor.

LOL.

\I'm finally somebody


I finally became somebody many years ago...

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.