(New York Daily News)   Someone should have told her that when you and your boyfriend are both running a multi year sick time scam at the NYC jail where you work, it is best not to document your fraudulent, jet setting, lavish lifestyle on social media   (nydailynews.com) divider line
groppet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But how would people know they are doing things and buying stuff?
 
oldweasel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
$160K annual salary? I am sure that job as hell, but dang
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What the fark. Wow.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
interesting. a prison cop turned comic book artist.  there's a movie in that one?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

oldweasel: $160K annual salary? I am sure that job as hell, but dang


NYC?

they will be lucky they can afford a Penn Station $5 pretzel.

$160k in NYC is poverty level.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: interesting. a prison cop turned comic book artist.  there's a movie in that one?


So, you have an origin story for me?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Origin stories are TIGHT!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Simpsons - Videotaping This Crime Spree
Youtube KsdzKnJNAC8
 
