(Slate)   The outcome of the Georgia runoff between Walker and Warnock will likely come down to whether or not the states' Libertarians act like rationale grownups or spoiled, petulant, navel-gazing man-babies. In other words, we're boned   (slate.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Many Faces (and Crotches) of Libertarians | Full Frontal with Samantha Bee | TBS
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can someone just interview Walker and ask him questions about basic civics and what he thinks his actual job will be if he gets elected?

I mean basic. What are the three branches of government level basic.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe Warnock and the Dems should talk about what Republicans are saying they will do to voters for the economy.
Just a thought.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He'll be as bad, if not worse, than MTG...and that's saying a lot.
 
Fissile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Subby, you sayin' the Atlases are gonna shrug?
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Still 100% accurate.

front.moveon.orgView Full Size
 
manderx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
just need to remind trump how pissed off mcconnel will be if walker loses.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Rational.  No "e" at the end.
 
