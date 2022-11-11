 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   Armed home invasion pro tip. After you kick the door in at 11:30 pm, do not shoot your accomplice right away. Failure to follow this rule erodes your effectiveness as a home invader and provides the victims with a pistol to shoot you as you flee   (abc13.com)
    More: Dumbass, Son, Houston Police Department, Criminal law, suspect's pistol, Police, Family, home invasion suspect, homeowner's son  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armed home invasion pro tip. After you kick the door in at 11:30 pm, do not shoot your accomplice right away. Failure to follow this rule erodes your effectiveness as a home invader and provides the victims with a pistol to shoot you as you flee

FTFY
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Case closed?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stories like this make gun nuts moist.
 
SnoMan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was this organized by the Joker?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But, it WILL leave an impression...
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Drugs. Occupants of the home were dealing drugs.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One of the few good things about living in Texas

Someone breaks in, you can shoot them, watch them die , then call the police, and the police will just shrug and go eh,.... and then have a convo about the last cowboys game.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's my first day!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Stories like this make gun nuts moist.


And today I learned that not only can guns have nuts, but that they get moist too.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: mistahtom: Stories like this make gun nuts moist.

And today I learned that not only can guns have nuts, but that they get moist too.

[preview.redd.it image 640x605]


There's something deeply wrong with these people.
 
Thingster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Drugs. Occupants of the home were dealing drugs.


Drugs, or they recently had contractors in the house and someone saw a safe and was following up.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Claude Ballse: mistahtom: Stories like this make gun nuts moist.

And today I learned that not only can guns have nuts, but that they get moist too.

[preview.redd.it image 640x605]


How nature says 'do not touch'
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ now  
DRTFA but the headline mentioned shooting someone while they are fleeing. That's a no no.

That's jail time if caught.  If they are fleeing, then the risk of danger is well lessened.
 
