(The Week UK)   The world is going to end in 9 years   (theweek.co.uk)
posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2022 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)



eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world will continue just fine, a few places will no longer be habitual . I will not miss Florida and AZ having massive population flight has been needed for some time
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree with the above.  As a species of animal Homo sapiens are exceedingly arrogant.

/screw commas
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for retirement, figures.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well. I'll probably be dead within 20 years. I did a lot of things other people only dream of. It was a good life when very few regrets.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of things are going to end, and you're all going to be very shocked, and outraged, and why did this happen to US, we're nothing but victims, and I"m not going to curtail MY life because somebody in India died of heat, and this isn't FAIR!

To you I say

Fark user imageView Full Size


"I don't care."
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we even make it that far before nuking ourselves to death.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Oh well. I'll probably be dead within 20 years. I did a lot of things other people only dream of. It was a good life when very few regrets.


Is that what you told your kids too?  How you knew, but you didn't care?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Long. And thanks for all the fish.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It already ended.  Nobody even noticed.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you make it any sooner?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adapting to the environment is how evolution happens. You believe in evolution, don't you?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The world will burn through its remaining carbon budget in less than ten years..."

Has the world tried eating less avocado toast?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Solty Dog: Oh well. I'll probably be dead within 20 years. I did a lot of things other people only dream of. It was a good life when very few regrets.

Is that what you told your kids too?  How you knew, but you didn't care?


Yeah that sounds about right.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'd be ok with that.  But only if the animals can survive. Imagine this planet without a single human?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The world will continue just fine, a few places will no longer be habitual . I will not miss Florida and AZ having massive population flight has been needed for some time


A "few places"? I suspect the only habitable places will be on mountains, as anywhere low enough for water to gather vacillates between flood and drought. But that won't matter to us, we'll starve to death since crops can't adapt that fast to these changes. The unlucky ones won't starve, they'll eat soylent green.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evangelicals rejoice. They've been trying to bring it about for so long now.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Just in time for retirement, figures.


Buy your retirement property in Otisburg now.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well...we were warned, yet nothing was done.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Lambskincoat: Just in time for retirement, figures.

Buy your retirement property in Otisburg now.


OTISBURG??
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
encephlavator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look another climate change article that ignores the population bomb. 8 billion people achievement gets unlocked this week. We should be so proud.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've outsmarted you all by killing myself already.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fossil fuel emissions will reach record levels this year

Nothing we have done so far as done ANYTHING to help to solve the problem.

Forget about eating less meat. Forget about riding electric scooters. How we going to reduce emissions dramatically and quickly?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is wonderful. Thank you christians for working hard to create a future where your spawn suffer and die. It makes me smile to know your vile children will suffer because of your actions.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: Well, I'd be ok with that.  But only if the animals can survive. Imagine this planet without a single human?


Ah, yes, the good ol' days.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The world will continue just fine, a few places will no longer be habitual . I will not miss Florida and AZ having massive population flight has been needed for some time


WHere they gonna flight to? They gonna flight to you.

Also, Mexico and all points south, they're gonna flight to you.

USA Population
2100: 1 billion
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Solty Dog: Oh well. I'll probably be dead within 20 years. I did a lot of things other people only dream of. It was a good life when very few regrets.

Is that what you told your kids too?  How you knew, but you didn't care?


Didn't have kids, they leave too big of a carbon footprint.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, there is no magic number of 1.5C or any other number under which we can be safe from global warming, even if we could set that as a goal and accomplish iat. I suppose that the World Leaders at this conference are greatly relieved to learn that there is, though. Bunch of dumbasses.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Fossil fuel emissions will reach record levels this year

Nothing we have done so far as done ANYTHING to help to solve the problem.

Forget about eating less meat. Forget about riding electric scooters. How we going to reduce emissions dramatically and quickly?


Hold corporations accountable.
Cease global travel.
Stop the various war machines.

Etc.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Fossil fuel emissions will reach record levels this year

Nothing we have done so far as done ANYTHING to help to solve the problem.

Forget about eating less meat. Forget about riding electric scooters. How we going to reduce emissions dramatically and quickly?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we've been saying it for years now ...

This was the inevitable eventuality. You cannot even get the first world to agree on cutting back, so how dare you demand the third world - finally at the cusp of modernity - to cut back?

Your paternalistic and colonial tendencies are shining bright while you sit in the tenderloin of comfort, modernity, and wealth.

I do not disparage my less wealthy world brothers and sisters and I wish them all the greatest hits while they modernize. Individual car ownership, personal housing, electricity, and more. Why should the first world dictate to them the means and methods of how they should live.

What we should be doing now is preparing to evacuate places that will need evacuation and resettling people into places with more permanence than coastal regions and those in 10,000 year floodplains.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  We're just not stepping up to the challenge.   This is what happens to Type 0 Civilizations.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Fossil fuel emissions will reach record levels this year

Nothing we have done so far as done ANYTHING to help to solve the problem.

Forget about eating less meat. Forget about riding electric scooters. How we going to reduce emissions dramatically and quickly?


I mean, the answer is clear ...

Nazis 2.0 ... 7.5 billion people in the ovens boogaloo.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Did they tell you while you were in a Holiday Inn in Paramus?
 
10Woodsman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Adapting to the environment is how evolution happens. You believe in evolution, don't you?


Certainly. Unfortunately, evolution usually takes longer than one or two generations. Sudden catastrophic environmental changes more often lead to mass die-offs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, to whomever is in charge of ending the world...can we speed it up to tomorrow.

I don't want to wake up.

Thanks. Greatly appreciated.
 
Daeva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ended about 50 or 60 years ago when the wealthy got together and decided that since they were not going to be alive when it ends might as well milk reality for all its worth instead of leaving anything for the rest of humanities history
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: eurotrader: The world will continue just fine, a few places will no longer be habitual . I will not miss Florida and AZ having massive population flight has been needed for some time

A "few places"? I suspect the only habitable places will be on mountains, as anywhere low enough for water to gather vacillates between flood and drought. But that won't matter to us, we'll starve to death since crops can't adapt that fast to these changes. The unlucky ones won't starve, they'll eat soylent green.


There will be plenty of very habitable places at latitudes that currently don't have a lot of people.

But the process of mass migration due to climate change would not be pretty.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Fossil fuel emissions will reach record levels this year

Nothing we have done so far as done ANYTHING to help to solve the problem.

Forget about eating less meat. Forget about riding electric scooters. How we going to reduce emissions dramatically and quickly?


Global authoritarianism with a mind to save the environment.

So yeah.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a nice run.  Had to close out some day.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
tfresh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

encephlavator: Oh look another climate change article that ignores the population bomb. 8 billion people achievement gets unlocked this week. We should be so proud.


That's the thing NO ONE wants to talk about in any meaningful way. Take away fossil fuels (good luck with THAT btw), stop producing plastic, etc etc... None of that is going to matter if we don't confront population/environmental balance.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's too long to wait. Somebody get Harlan Williams on this ASAP.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: litespeed74: Well, I'd be ok with that.  But only if the animals can survive. Imagine this planet without a single human?

Ah, yes, the good ol' days.


Repent... Now
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure. But look at all the value I'm getting right now as a shareholder
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Every body dies. Some soon than others"

--Bob Odenkirk
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: starsrift: eurotrader: The world will continue just fine, a few places will no longer be habitual . I will not miss Florida and AZ having massive population flight has been needed for some time

A "few places"? I suspect the only habitable places will be on mountains, as anywhere low enough for water to gather vacillates between flood and drought. But that won't matter to us, we'll starve to death since crops can't adapt that fast to these changes. The unlucky ones won't starve, they'll eat soylent green.

There will be plenty of very habitable places at latitudes that currently don't have a lot of people.

But the process of mass migration due to climate change would not be pretty.


Hate to tell ya what happens at those latitudes when the permafrost melts.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy from 2906 should have mentioned this.  Also, he'd be dead.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.