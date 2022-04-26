 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Ukrainians raise flag, celebrate in the streets after Russian forces leave key city of Kherson   (nypost.com) divider line
21
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero tag too drunk from celebrating?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And there was much rejoicing.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin's dead?
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Putin's dead?


Alas.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markus5: Gyrfalcon: Putin's dead?

Alas.


I wish that was "at last".
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Plus, we have the weekend to recover.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, somewhere on the left bank, but well out of shelling range...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad week for Putin.  From 11/2:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Thursday that Ukraine will not receive any more funding if Republicans retake control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections, per the Hill.
Driving the news:"Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine," Greene said at a Trump rally in Iowa. "Our country comes first."
"The only border they care about is Ukraine, not America's southern border," she said of Democrats. "They don't care about our border or our people."
Flashback: Greene's statement comes after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) signaled last month that aid to Ukraine could be halted under Republican leadership.
"I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they're not going to write a blank check to Ukraine. They just won't do it," he said in an interview with Punchbowl News.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

The next bit will be tricky for Ukraine, but so far...they've met every challenge with extraordinary skill and discipline.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/wartranslated/status/1590831220853977089?s=46&t=qq8Yoewl6TBW0yyc7vhFEA

https://twitter.com/richardjfegan/status/1591136994200940544?s=46&t=qq8Yoewl6TBW0yyc7vhFEA

https://twitter.com/pstyle0ne1/status/1591112117553221632?s=46&t=qq8Yoewl6TBW0yyc7vhFEA

Not usually a huge Twitter guy but there is some absolutely amazing stuff going on there.

/dusty in here
// Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darinwil: Markus5: Gyrfalcon: Putin's dead?

Alas.

I wish that was "at last".


Same.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin was right -- the advancing troops were greeted as liberators.

Just not the troops he expected.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Bad week for Putin.  From 11/2:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Thursday that Ukraine will not receive any more funding if Republicans retake control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections, per the Hill.
Driving the news:"Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine," Greene said at a Trump rally in Iowa. "Our country comes first."
"The only border they care about is Ukraine, not America's southern border," she said of Democrats. "They don't care about our border or our people."
Flashback: Greene's statement comes after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) signaled last month that aid to Ukraine could be halted under Republican leadership.
"I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they're not going to write a blank check to Ukraine. They just won't do it," he said in an interview with Punchbowl News.


Translation: I can't say that we (R's) support Putin, but we do therefore don't support Ukraine.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

SOON
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been de-nazified?  Good.  The Russians are pretty efficient.  Bet the Ukrainians don't find one Nazi in the whole city.
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans: "No more money spent on Ukraine! America first!"

Democrats: "ok, then let's spend that money on Americans."

Republicans: "Also no."
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See what CNN reporter saw after Russia evacuated key city in Ukraine
Youtube CFUUSXkpDEg
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

S10Calade: https://twitter.com/wartranslated/status/1590831220853977089?s=46&t=qq8Yoewl6TBW0yyc7vhFEA

https://twitter.com/richardjfegan/status/1591136994200940544?s=46&t=qq8Yoewl6TBW0yyc7vhFEA

https://twitter.com/pstyle0ne1/status/1591112117553221632?s=46&t=qq8Yoewl6TBW0yyc7vhFEA

Not usually a huge Twitter guy but there is some absolutely amazing stuff going on there.

/dusty in here
// Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦


Gonna be lots of f*cking and drinking in Kherson tonight.

I feel very bad for that Russian soldier. He and his comrades are in a true no-win situation now, and that sucks for them. They can't go home, they can't surrender (and be sent home), and they can't keep fighting because they're going to get captured (and then sent home).

It's too damn bad for them that the purges of the 30s and the Gulag of the 40s and 50s pretty much destroyed whatever revolutionary chromosomes were left in the Russian genotype and all that's left are drones and thieves. The last time the army was in a situation like this, the Czar and his family got dragged to a forest and shot; but they won't be doing that to Putin.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did the Spiffy tag get captured and sent to Siberia by the Russians, subby?
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is not possible!  Russia annexed Kherson.  They had a vote and Kremllin announcements and probably cookies at the polling places and everything!  Are you trying to tell me the Kremlin would lie?  Count all the votes!  Stop the steal!
 
