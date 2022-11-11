 Skip to content
(Vice)   Old news: Bad Boys. New Hotness: F Boys   (vice.com) divider line
    Attachment theory, Attachment in adults, unattainable men, attachment theory  
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're not new.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck boys?

They've been around a long time.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How you doin?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Co-dependent relationships are nothing new. Only the vocabulary changes.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
F-boys are the result of a dating app culture where men swipe right on 60%+ of the profiles they are shown, and women swipe right on 4%.

There is a very small subset of really hot men who do phenomenally well, and a vast majority of men getting little to no attention.

I can't be mad at the guys. And I can't even really be mad at the women either. Not banging the absolute fittest mates you can get would be genetically irresponsible.

That said, what the fark did you think was going to happen? This guy gets 20 likes a day. Did you really think he was going to marry you?
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Electric Callboy feat. @Conquer Divide - FCKBOI (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube i5IlvWbjJIA
 
DRTFA
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Part of the description sounds like the guy plays hard to get and keeps his options open. That sounds like almost every attractive female I've ever met.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

8 inches: We're not new.


Name better check out.

...and don't call me in the morning.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jeez, it smells like incels in here.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
F boys F boys, what you gonna do?
What you gonna do when they dump on you?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Screw that. I'm a farkMAN!

I'm always aloof about picking up the dog turds in the yard, then the wife gets mad if they hit the house during a dust storm.

But I give those good massages and cook that garlic bread, so she sticks around.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Co-dependent relationships are nothing new. Only the vocabulary changes.


Yeah, but even the vocabulary is from at least 2015
 
jclaggett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: F boys F boys, what you gonna do?
What you gonna do when they dump on you?


*in
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I mean, you do you, but I don't personally understand the mindset WHen I've done the long distance relationship thing, sometimes my partner and I agreed on the open physical relationship option. I availed myself a couple of times but always felt like shiat. Probably my some vestigial Catholic guilt
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
same shiat different bowl.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fuccboi Anthem - Music Video #4 / Aunty Donna - The Album
Youtube sDVSOyvUwQ8
nsfw probably
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why is every thread about Elon?

/Musk tab stat
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fat Boys Are Back
Youtube sRkKfKYxvdE


"Well, in many ways, the Fat Boys never left, sir."
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The conclusion is that I'm probably the most toxic person in my own life," she said.

I think she's on to something.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: F*ck boys?

They've been around a long time.


Remember when Adam Sandler had that bit as 'Stud Boy' on MTV's Remote Control?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: F-boys are the result of a dating app culture where men swipe right on 60%+ of the profiles they are shown, and women swipe right on 4%.

There is a very small subset of really hot men who do phenomenally well, and a vast majority of men getting little to no attention.

I can't be mad at the guys. And I can't even really be mad at the women either. Not banging the absolute fittest mates you can get would be genetically irresponsible.

That said, what the fark did you think was going to happen? This guy gets 20 likes a day. Did you really think he was going to marry you?


I feel like app behavior is a result of prevailing culture rather than a cause. This happened without apps too, it's just that now the whole world is like the bar just before last call. The player-est guys already took home the hottest drunk girls and everyone else is scanning the room for leftovers.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, cute.

Another generation has discovered One-Night Stands and thinks they invented it.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Magnanimous_J: F-boys are the result of a dating app culture where men swipe right on 60%+ of the profiles they are shown, and women swipe right on 4%.

There is a very small subset of really hot men who do phenomenally well, and a vast majority of men getting little to no attention.

I can't be mad at the guys. And I can't even really be mad at the women either. Not banging the absolute fittest mates you can get would be genetically irresponsible.

That said, what the fark did you think was going to happen? This guy gets 20 likes a day. Did you really think he was going to marry you?

I feel like app behavior is a result of prevailing culture rather than a cause. This happened without apps too, it's just that now the whole world is like the bar just before last call. The player-est guys already took home the hottest drunk girls and everyone else is scanning the room for leftovers.


I agree. But the apps made the problem a lot easier to scale. If you go out to the bars and really try to meet women, you can talk to four or five over the course of an evening. On Hinge, you can strike out with 100 women in 45 minutes.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: F-boys are the result of a dating app culture where men swipe right on 60%+ of the profiles they are shown, and women swipe right on 4%.

There is a very small subset of really hot men who do phenomenally well, and a vast majority of men getting little to no attention.

I can't be mad at the guys. And I can't even really be mad at the women either. Not banging the absolute fittest mates you can get would be genetically irresponsible.

That said, what the fark did you think was going to happen? This guy gets 20 likes a day. Did you really think he was going to marry you?


It said they were married for four years...
 
