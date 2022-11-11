 Skip to content
(MSN)   California megachurch leader and other members arrested for slowly murdering 11 year old foster child   (msn.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maga
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absolutely sickening.

I saw this on Twitter yesterday and I think it applies here:

(Paraphrasing): Republicans are so worried about putting 'Christ' back in 'Christmas'.  Maybe they should worry more about putting 'Christ' back in 'Christian'
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jesus christ man
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When christians are grooming kids for sex, they're murdering them.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have never met anyone from the Rock Churchbwhonwasnt a total dumpster fire. Mega churches make you question the wisdom of the first amendment.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x190]

Jesus christ man


At least some good news came out of it.
 
dracos31
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
JFC...I grew up just on the edge of Spring Valley. It was always a little "off" there, but damn....
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What disgusting people... but this is nothing new at all other than the fact the child is white. Christians killed untold numbers of Native Children.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What is it with ex-NFL players these days?
I know their brains are messed up from injuries, but becoming Republican nutjobs seems to be an epidemic.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No, subby, their ADOPTED child.

They supposedly cared enough for her to bring her officially into their family, the one thing foster kids live for, it's even shiattier.
 
danvon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sickening.

Also. FTFA:"The 49-year-old church elder's father, Stanley Tom, 75, was also charged with murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful cruelty to a child,"

1) Can you write a more clumsy sentence than this?
2) Who gives a flying fark how old the church is in this story?
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A church founded by an NFL player.... ewww..

Has anybody checked to see if theyre also running a dog fighting ring in addition to murdering little girls?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pro life
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The Rock no longer has any official relationship with Leticia"
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hai guys- what's going on in here?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x190]

Jesus christ man


I don't believe a word cops say, so I'm going to assume that his dog also "committed suicide" in their presence.
 
hej
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The good news is, California has the death penalty.
The bad news is, you'll need a jury that agrees that fact that this guy is a megachurch pastor shouldn't factor into the punishment.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x190]

Jesus christ man

I don't believe a word cops say, so I'm going to assume that his dog also "committed suicide" in their presence.


Probably. The dog had it pretty ruff.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Typical Christians. What can you say?

Argue with me all you like, but until you Protestant assholes actually start denouncing this kind of thing and condemning the perpetrators instead of just offering thoughts and prayers, your just as guilty as they are for damn near endorsing this behavior.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x190]

Jesus christ man

At least some good news came out of it.


So the father is coming back in 3 days??
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She's got lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eye. When she comes at ya, she doesn't seem be living.
 
Snort
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x190]

Jesus christ man


Good.jpg
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x190]

Jesus christ man


img.fark.net
Say what you want about Brian McCormack, at least he killed Brian McCormack.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x190]

Jesus christ man

I don't believe a word cops say, so I'm going to assume that his dog also "committed suicide" in their presence.


I believe it. If there's one thing Christofacists hate, it's not being the authority in any interaction. Too bad he cared more about his reputation than the little girl.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x190]

Jesus christ man


That was the only happy part of the article.

You know, up until not all that long ago we used to punish people publicly in the most cruel ways imaginable.   That served not only a punitive purpose, but also served as a warning to others.   We did away with that (cruel and unusual punishments) and that is certainly a good thing.

Then I read about these chuckefarks and I wonder if maybe we shouldn't make some exceptions every now and again.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder whose fundie child abuse manuals are in that home. My money's on Michael and Debi Pearl, or maybe James Dobson.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x190]

Jesus christ man

That was the only happy part of the article.

You know, up until not all that long ago we used to punish people publicly in the most cruel ways imaginable.   That served not only a punitive purpose, but also served as a warning to others.   We did away with that (cruel and unusual punishments) and that is certainly a good thing.

Then I read about these chuckefarks and I wonder if maybe we shouldn't make some exceptions every now and again.


 I need to torture, just euthanize them like stray dogs.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FWIW the Rock Church attempted to shut down a strip club called Les Girls in the midway district. Apparently that was for no other reason than that it was on the same street and they didn't want their children to see it when they were driving to mass.

Les Girls prevailed.
 
slantsix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

danvon: Sickening.

Also. FTFA:"The 49-year-old church elder's father, Stanley Tom, 75, was also charged with murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful cruelty to a child,"

1) Can you write a more clumsy sentence than this?
2) Who gives a flying fark how old the church is in this story?


I know you're being facetiously pedantic, but I'm pretty sure they're referring to her age, not the age of the church. But yes, the entire article is poorly written. You'll go crazy if you keep expecting good writing from news sources these days. I used to make the same mistake. I've given up.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As the mother of an 11yo girl I want them all strung up from the nearest tree. Starving a child to death when you have the ability to feed them is horrifically cruel.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

danvon: Sickening.

Also. FTFA:"The 49-year-old church elder's father, Stanley Tom, 75, was also charged with murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful cruelty to a child,"

1) Can you write a more clumsy sentence than this?
2) Who gives a flying fark how old the church is in this story?


1) Indeed, it is a horribly written sentence.
2) It is the church elder, Leticia McCormack, who is 49, not the church.
 
1funguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The more often they hide behind the Bible
The more they've got to hide.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Typical Christians. What can you say?

Argue with me all you like, but until you Protestant assholes actually start denouncing this kind of thing and condemning the perpetrators instead of just offering thoughts and prayers, your just as guilty as they are for damn near endorsing this behavior.


calling child homicide typical is beyond silly. lot of people in the world. not every day a little girl is killed by her family. not typical. treat yourself to a dictionary.
 
lefty248
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x190]

Jesus christ man


I think he saved the state a lot of money. Farking coward.
 
danvon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mi-go amigo: danvon: Sickening.

Also. FTFA:"The 49-year-old church elder's father, Stanley Tom, 75, was also charged with murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful cruelty to a child,"

1) Can you write a more clumsy sentence than this?
2) Who gives a flying fark how old the church is in this story?

1) Indeed, it is a horribly written sentence.
2) It is the church elder, Leticia McCormack, who is 49, not the church.


I know. It was an attempt at humor.

That being said, if I have to read a sentence three times to come to the understanding who, or what is being described, one has failed as a writer.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x190]

Jesus christ man


He lost his child because a court didn't have faith in his ability to keep her safe and help her thrive. So they gave her to some insane christian garbage people to starve and batter to death. I think in his shoes I'd have done the same.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Rent Party: Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x190]

Jesus christ man

That was the only happy part of the article.

You know, up until not all that long ago we used to punish people publicly in the most cruel ways imaginable.   That served not only a punitive purpose, but also served as a warning to others.   We did away with that (cruel and unusual punishments) and that is certainly a good thing.

Then I read about these chuckefarks and I wonder if maybe we shouldn't make some exceptions every now and again.

 I need to torture, just euthanize them like stray dogs.


Freudian slip o'the day.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x190]

Jesus christ man


hopefully by slowly climbing into a wood chipper
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Claude Ballse: Typical Christians. What can you say?

Argue with me all you like, but until you Protestant assholes actually start denouncing this kind of thing and condemning the perpetrators instead of just offering thoughts and prayers, your just as guilty as they are for damn near endorsing this behavior.

calling child homicide typical is beyond silly. lot of people in the world. not every day a little girl is killed by her family. not typical. treat yourself to a dictionary.


Sad to say, many christian children are simply kept slightly closer on the alive side of neglected and abused. Don't fool yourself into thinking there aren't a massive amount of kids with terrible home lives. Sadly, many of them belong to families with the money to make them appear okay to a casual glance.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Christianity is not our friend
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x190]

Jesus christ man

He lost his child because a court didn't have faith in his ability to keep her safe and help her thrive. So they gave her to some insane christian garbage people to starve and batter to death. I think in his shoes I'd have done the same.


Oh wait, was he part of the abuse? Sorry, I'm tired and blurry.

In that case, the deputies might have allowed him to kill himself. Or just shot him. Oh well.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Christianity is not our friend


At least not their brand.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


some things, they did. others, they did not.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x190]

Jesus christ man

He lost his child because a court didn't have faith in his ability to keep her safe and help her thrive. So they gave her to some insane christian garbage people to starve and batter to death. I think in his shoes I'd have done the same.


McCormick is the adoptive father, not the biological father, who AFAIK is not identified.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Bandito King: Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x190]

Jesus christ man

He lost his child because a court didn't have faith in his ability to keep her safe and help her thrive. So they gave her to some insane christian garbage people to starve and batter to death. I think in his shoes I'd have done the same.

McCormick is the adoptive father, not the biological father, who AFAIK is not identified.


Yeah, my bad. fark this guy.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hej: The good news is, California has the death penalty.



It's on the books, but they don't use it.

I'd rather they rot in prison.
 
advex101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Old Testament justice seems appropriate.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Claude Ballse: Typical Christians. What can you say?

Argue with me all you like, but until you Protestant assholes actually start denouncing this kind of thing and condemning the perpetrators instead of just offering thoughts and prayers, your just as guilty as they are for damn near endorsing this behavior.

calling child homicide typical is beyond silly. lot of people in the world. not every day a little girl is killed by her family. not typical. treat yourself to a dictionary.


Didn't say the act was typical to everyone globally. But torturing and outright murdering children is a sacred right according to Christians.

https://biblehub.com/psalms/137-9.htm
 
frankb00th
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x190]

Jesus christ man


I hesitated before coming in here. This is weapons grade human misery.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I found out yesterday about the idea of "forced reunification."

Children removed from custody for SA are told they're lying and forced back into the custody of their abusers. "Witness Experts" tell the judge that estrangement is worse than SA.

The children are kidnapped from a safe situation and returned their abuser. They are threatened with wilderness camps, military school, beatings, the farking works.

A survivor of one of these camps, now an adult, is trying to loudly get the word out.

The message is clear. These "christian" organizations want the children to suffer and die in the hands of their parents. And they are willing to leverage a hilariously corrupt family court system to do so.
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chewd: A church founded by an NFL player.... ewww..

Has anybody checked to see if theyre also running a dog fighting ring in addition to murdering little girls?


Becky versus the cane corso rottie mix?
 
