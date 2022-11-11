 Skip to content
(Psychology Today)   Things not to say to a grieving friend include: "At least he died doing what he loved", "Let me know if there's anything I can do", and "Can I have his Pokémon card Collection"?   (psychologytoday.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also asking how they died, if someone says cancer don't be the one who tries to get a grieving family to explain the pathophysiology of cancer and the exact cause of mortality

And don't rush to Facebook to be the first one to wish them condolences you ghoul
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" If it's any consolation, I'm sure another marching band would have come along eventually with equally tragic results..."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: " If it's any consolation, I'm sure another marching band would have come along eventually with equally tragic results..."


Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Suck it up, buttercup."
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other than that, Mrs Kennedy, how did you like the parade?

                         Mrs Lincoln.
         the play?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not like they're using them.  I used to ask for their pron collection back before the internet.  Man, still waters run kinky, amirite?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Porous Horace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Y'know, I mean, it kinda feels a bit late, but he still owes me twenty bux. So, uh...?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In the end, the best thing to say when you don't know what to say is just that. "I don't know what to say, but I'm here for you."

Basically the same thing as "Let Me Know if There's Anything I Can Do" which you said don't say.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You're sure they're dead, right?  I saw on the internet, this guy was declared dead and they buried him - full funeral and everything.  Well, for some reason, they buried him with his cell phone and two days later, the widow, that would be you, got a call from that number.  Screaming for help.  Well, lady. By the time you can get a backhoe to the cemetery, the phone had died. But they found him, phone in hand and a scream frozen on his face.  Not something the widow wanted to see, let me tell you.  So, if you need some NSA sex, call me.
 
King Something
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Is his widow single?"
 
Kar98
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sorry for your loss, and move on.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Carl. What to say about Carl? Once so full of life and now lying very, very close to me. What a terrible thing death is, and yet, for Carl, pretty much an all-consuming thing at this point. He was a- he was a man who loved a good sweater, I'm told. And he loved the feel of big tool in his hand, am I right, Bob? And I wonder, when Carl was spinning around on that ceiling fan that he was so very proud of, was he ever thinking of this town where he was born where he lived, and where he died- where he died. But I'm not up here today to speak about dying in Schitt's Creek. I'm here- I'm-... Well I am here to talk about dying in Schitt's Creek! I'm here to talk about the misery of our lives here and how we might never escape this place, and how we do not wanna end up in a coffin, like Carl, here in this godforsaken...."
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Im past sixty and beginning to lose friends, so in looking over my shoulder i cant help but ask "what got him?"
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't laugh too loud---people with the sense to know better have plumped for (c).

My sister-in-law and her stepmother are no longer on speaking terms, after a quarrel over who should get the collection of Civil War memorabilia accumulated by SIL's late father. (Of sentimental value to SIL, of little interest to stepmother beyond what it would fetch on eBay.)
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can I have a foot? Not the right one - don't worry, I understand.
The left foot is fine by me.
 
genner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So he was buried with his First Edition Shadowless Holographic Charizard?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gesture to the widow across several pew aisles "call me"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x533]


That movie was really dumb but I laughed so much at it, especially that scene.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, "Must suck to be you!" would be considered insensitive? Who da thunk?
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I'd love to stick around but the game is about to start..."
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At my mother's funeral my brother asked if anyone had a mint. His girlfriend said, "have you checked your mom's pockets?" Giggling ensued.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Neighbor said this to my brother at my father's viewing! "So, what are you going to do with your Dad's log-splitter?"
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Some of these are fine in the right context. "At least she's no longer in pain" could be fine. "I can't imagine what it's like to have a child die" is perfectly fine if you don't have a child yourself. "Let me know if there is anything I can do" isn't a demand to be put to work, it's an open invitation that in the coming weeks and months they need something you're willing to help out.

But this author was mortified that someone would say "This just totally sucks" to someone that just lost a loved one rather than give an eloquent speech. The fact is, unless you say something really inappropriate (which again, varies) all the person is going to remember is you were there for them.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

allthesametome: At my mother's funeral my brother asked if anyone had a mint. His girlfriend said, "have you checked your mom's pockets?" Giggling ensued.


Please tell me they got married?
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who is getting his apartment?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My stepfather, who I was not close to in any way, just passed away a couple days ago and I'm currently struggling with how to be supportive for my mother, who I am more or less estranged with, has mental/psychological issues, and is extremely toxic. I'm 1800 miles away and am recovering from recent cardiac surgery.

/I feel like I'm being an awful son by not dropping everything to be with her but I need to focus on my own recovery.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
everyone knew my dad lived in my moms hell. when dad died every one of my friends asked "so how long did it take for them to get the smile off your dad's face?"
 
Blink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not sure if anyone else suffers from this, but funerals are so uncomfortable, I can't help by think of the Scrubs episode with Amy Smart (tcw) every time I attend one... and then think: Whatever awkward thing I say, it'll never be _that_ bad.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Few years ago a neighbor of my parents passed away from some form of bone cancer, which sounded pretty horrible. At the wake, my father goes up to her husband and asks if he saw her driving around a couple weeks earlier. No, she was in extreme pain and could barely get up for months is the answer. He responded with "Are you sure she didn't sneak out for one last ride?" I managed to pull him away at that point.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I once said: The worst things that will ever happen to have happened.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Also asking how they died, if someone says cancer don't be the one who tries to get a grieving family to explain the pathophysiology of cancer and the exact cause of mortality

And don't rush to Facebook to be the first one to wish them condolences you ghoul

And don't rush to Facebook to be the first one to wish them condolences you ghoul


blogs.luc.eduView Full Size
 
