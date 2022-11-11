 Skip to content
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first they were like:


Fark user imageView Full Size


But then they:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, elephant brains light up the same way when they see humans, as human brains light up when we see puppies.
Ever see a drunk human kick a dog?
Stay away from drunk elephants.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Typical Republicans, can't hold their liquor.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Advantage(?): With their prodigious memories they can totally remember everything they did while they were drunk.  Hope they have a similar capacity for dealing with regret and embarrassment.
 
Mukster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DrWhy: Advantage(?): With their prodigious memories they can totally remember everything they did while they were drunk.  Hope they have a similar capacity for dealing with regret and embarrassment.


Being the mascot of the R's, they'll deny it happened and call it fake news designed to embarrass and cover up other people's behavior who did the same thing or worse. Why are we even talking about this while Hunter Biden gets to be a free man and Hillary plans her run for President in 2024?
 
fark yews
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
elephant brains are about 4-5 times larger than human brains.
 
Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Elephants seem like cool animals to hang out with.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
elephants are majestic animals.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dude, waking up a passed out elephant by banging drums. Not cool man.
 
