(Zillow)   What does a rainbow vomiting look like? This house   (zillow.com) divider line
40
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does it come with a 5gal drum of gasoline?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What does a rainbow vomiting look like? This house

It got a Technicolor yawn.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I had a place up the street that was painted Traffic Cone Orange. The house, the fence, and just about everything in the yard. It's painted purple now.
 
DVD
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jojo Siwa decorated this baby?
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, come on!  With most houses just under a million dollars, you only get one color, so this is clearly a bargain.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't know... The inside isn't as over the top as I was afraid of, seeing the very first of those pics. In the right place, like California, for example, I could actually handle the exterior.
 
COVID19
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Needs a rainbow flag, a Prius, and a Vote Bernie Sanders banner. I own a Prius, I'm not gay... yet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Could you imagine dropping a tab or three, going out for a walk and randomly happening upon that place? It would be like a Deadhead version of Hansel and Gretel, IMHO.
 
whidbey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For the love of god WHY?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What a shiaty kitchen for a million dollar home.  Oooffff
 
johnphantom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think it is safe to assume a Latino came up with that color scheme.
 
patrick767
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I don't know... The inside isn't as over the top as I was afraid of, seeing the very first of those pics. In the right place, like California, for example, I could actually handle the exterior.


It looks like Barbie lives there. It could be repainted though.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The house should only be about $645k, but they're trying to recoup what was spent on paint and butterflies.

Oh yeah, if you don't like butterflies... this place isn't for you.
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well. The inside is not nearly as bad as I had assumed. Update the kitchen then maybe work on de-freaking the exterior...or not, I don't have to look at it when I'm inside.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just opening that link lowered my property value
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I like how it has one sane room so you can take a break from the madness.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

patrick767: Mikey1969: I don't know... The inside isn't as over the top as I was afraid of, seeing the very first of those pics. In the right place, like California, for example, I could actually handle the exterior.

It looks like Barbie lives there. It could be repainted though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The inside looks pretty nice, actually. And it's spacious for a house in California at that price point.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Zillow: "Interested in touring this house?"

Me: "No, but how much to burn it down?"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Does it come with a 5gal drum of gasoline?


That needs to be nuked, from orbit, just to be sure
 
groppet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ReluctantPaladin: Well. The inside is not nearly as bad as I had assumed. Update the kitchen then maybe work on de-freaking the exterior...or not, I don't have to look at it when I'm inside.


I was surprised as well, figured it would be butterflies, ranibows and  glitter all over the inside as well. Maybe they staged it to tone it down a bit.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe there's something to be said for being "that kooky character with the crazy house." But this isn't even good-crazy. It's just... twee. Cloying.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It could be worse. The outside could have an angel theme instead of butterflies.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I don't know... The inside isn't as over the top as I was afraid of, seeing the very first of those pics. In the right place, like California, for example, I could actually handle the exterior.


You should feel bad about yourself
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

COVID19: Needs a rainbow flag, a Prius, and a Vote Bernie Sanders banner. I own a Prius, I'm not gay... yet.


It already has an ARMY VETERAN sign.
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I bet if you canvas the neighborhood and promise to paint it ONE sane color, you could get a down payment on the house.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Drug house! A perfect place to do any kind of drugs.
:)
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

But, WHY??
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I rent.  The walls are dark brown, the cabinets are dark brown, the floors are dark brown.  Step outside, the deck is dark brown.  I'd take the rainbow vomit in a heartbeat.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It could be worse. The outside could have an angel theme instead of butterflies.


What if butterflies are really just caterpillar angels?

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Blue check marks? Good one, Drew!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Excelsior: patrick767: Mikey1969: I don't know... The inside isn't as over the top as I was afraid of, seeing the very first of those pics. In the right place, like California, for example, I could actually handle the exterior.

It looks like Barbie lives there. It could be repainted though.

[Fark user image image 225x225]


Son of a biatch
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here is the backstory of The Butterfly House!
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wonder if the HOA busy body leader had a seizure looking at that house.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd live there, but I am about $650,000 short.
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ker_Thwap: I rent.  The walls are dark brown, the cabinets are dark brown, the floors are dark brown.  Step outside, the deck is dark brown.  I'd take the rainbow vomit in a heartbeat.


I lived in a mobile home like that. Everything possible was done using the same dark brown wood paneling. I put a kinda psychedelic red/gold/misc carpet in the bedroom just to have color.
 
