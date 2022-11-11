 Skip to content
(Metro)   Doomsday rescheduled   (metro.co.uk)
    Submarine, Russia, Ukraine, Nuclear weapon, nuclear-powered torpedo test, Russia's recent military practice, sinister development, world's largest nuclear-powered submarine  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
the crew may have encountered a technical error

The weapons were faulty because of decades of neglect and disrepair, or they were sabotaged?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: the crew may have encountered a technical error

The weapons were faulty because of decades of neglect and disrepair, or they were sabotaged?


Sabotage... it was the cook!

culebra
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ugh. Just die already you Lilliputian ghoul.
 
Free Radical
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow, who is the bigger loser, Putin or Trump?
 
jayphat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What would be the purpose of a nuclear torpedo? Could a sub outrun the shockwave it would produce?
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nobody respects my schedule.

bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jayphat: What would be the purpose of a nuclear torpedo? Could a sub outrun the shockwave it would produce?


Pretty sure nuclear submarines fire missiles out of the water.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think I see the problem. What you've got here is a missile, not a torpedo.

Weaver95
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Go on, double down on the threats of nuclear war.
Go on. Say it Vlad!
😁
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The experiment went fine. It's floating off the coast of a friendly country. Hard wood finish (last of its kind) gleaming in the sun light.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
pounddawg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OldRod: bostonguy: the crew may have encountered a technical error

The weapons were faulty because of decades of neglect and disrepair, or they were sabotaged?

Sabotage... it was the cook!

Mad-n-FL
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, have they tried Aronix, Liberize, Nipatra, Revatio, Grandipam?

/s
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At this point... they know we are all laughing at them right?

I mean for all this "we can turn the US to ash"

Like sure we suck at occupying other countries.

But if we just wanna go in and fark your decade up? We are really good at that.

And at this point we could probably just unload the Marine Corps in Russia and tell em to Sherman March it for the Lols
 
Greil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know, in one of the war threads I was wondering why putin hasn't just test fired a nuke. I know there's the test ban treaty, but it's not like Russia cares right now. There's a lot of speculation that he literally no longer has the capability to. A test that ends in a nuclear boom would silence those critics and lend some weight to nuclear threats. It would also account for something none of their simulations can, which is whether enough maintenance has been conducted instead of the cash just being stolen.

The fact that he has now attempted such a test and could not complete it warms my heart.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Trucker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Paging the Kursk  Kursk to the white courtesy phone please."
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OldRod: bostonguy: the crew may have encountered a technical error

The weapons were faulty because of decades of neglect and disrepair, or they were sabotaged?

Sabotage... it was the cook!

[Fark user image image 352x442]


The Cook, the chef, or... the chief?

natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jayphat: What would be the purpose of a nuclear torpedo? Could a sub outrun the shockwave it would produce?


Causing a tsunami in a coastal city. Destroying an aircraft carrier. Wiping out a convoy.

Modern torpedoes can travel 30-40 km, so the shockwave would be minimal. And a sub can always turn and run after launching, particularly against a land target where no further guidance is needed.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FlameDuck: The experiment went fine. It's floating off the coast of a friendly country. Hard wood finish (last of its kind) gleaming in the sun light.


So, can we send "SEAL team yacht" to repossess it yet?
 
kertus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bostonguy: the crew may have encountered a technical error

The weapons were faulty because of decades of neglect and disrepair, or they were sabotaged?


neglect due to corruption, grift and incompetence
 
mistahtom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Russia could do an atmospheric EMP over a major city.

/Also appreciating the fact that the politics tab currently has no Twitter links greened RN
 
o4tuna
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"alleged technical error"

Forgot to close the screen door.

phaseolus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: FlameDuck: The experiment went fine. It's floating off the coast of a friendly country. Hard wood finish (last of its kind) gleaming in the sun light.

So, can we send "SEAL team yacht" to repossess it yet?

So, can we send "SEAL team yacht" to repossess it yet?


That can neither be confirmed nor denied
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jayphat: What would be the purpose of a nuclear torpedo? Could a sub outrun the shockwave it would produce?


I can't answer your questions, however one of the Soviet subs involved in the Cuban Missile Crisis carried one.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mr Kiselyov also claimed Moscow would 'turn the United States into radioactive ash' during a segment on Russian state TV.

Sometimes I feel bad that we're sanctioning Russia so hard. And then there's this shiat.

How is this tolerated. It's not like the U.S. doesn't have missiles aplenty. A launch would end the world, is that what these shiatheads want?
It's only because of the restraint not to use nuclear weapons that Mr. Kissass can sound off like that. He's protected by the sanity and compassion of more rational men and he knows that but he chooses to make puerile threats like a punk.
 
red5ish
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Andrei, you've lost another submarine?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ahahaha

Everyone point at Russia and laugh!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The "technical error" was that someone stole and replaced what were once functional missiles with cardboard cutouts
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now show Putin and his orcs how a real nuclear torpedo works and hit saint Petersburg with a nuke torpedo.

Show them how atomic fusion power really works.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sorry Vladdie, Gen X me burned out all my HOLY SHIAT WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE IN A GIANT MUSHROOM CLOUD ANT MINUTE NOW panic in the 70s and 80s. I got nothin'.  Don't get me wrong, I have plenty of anxiety left for other terrifying things. But Global Thermonuclear War? Meh.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bostonguy: jayphat: What would be the purpose of a nuclear torpedo? Could a sub outrun the shockwave it would produce?

Pretty sure nuclear submarines fire missiles out of the water.


I think the US is the only country to solve the underwater launch problem, everyone else has to surface before starting Armageddon.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The "technical error" was that someone stole and replaced what were once functional missiles with cardboard cutouts


"Empty torpedo casings filled with pinball machine parts!"
 
jumac
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

natazha: jayphat: What would be the purpose of a nuclear torpedo? Could a sub outrun the shockwave it would produce?

Causing a tsunami in a coastal city. Destroying an aircraft carrier. Wiping out a convoy.

Modern torpedoes can travel 30-40 km, so the shockwave would be minimal. And a sub can always turn and run after launching, particularly against a land target where no further guidance is needed.


I have to agree with this.  bout the only thing it be useful for is to take out a carrier group or maybe launch it into a navy base(think modern day Pearl Harbor)
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Sorry Vladdie, Gen X me burned out all my HOLY SHIAT WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE IN A GIANT MUSHROOM CLOUD ANT MINUTE NOW panic in the 70s and 80s. I got nothin'.  Don't get me wrong, I have plenty of anxiety left for other terrifying things. But Global Thermonuclear War? Meh.


Think that is why I don't connect with people who get all panicky about "terrorist attacks on A city".  I grew up expecting entire world flaming goodness.  A strike on A city?  Pfft
 
spleef420
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Free Radical: Wow, who is the bigger loser, Putin or Trump?


I think Putin barely edges out Trump. Trump didn't invade Mexico and threaten to nuke Canada.
 
