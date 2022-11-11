 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Masssive 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocks the sea around 130 miles south-east of Tonga in the Pacific. Tsunami warnings everywhere in the region going off as island people head for higher ground. Stay safe, it's about get wet, people   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
tnpir
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dammit, Earth...
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hopefully it turns out to be nothing, the folks in Tonga certainly don't need any more destruction and misery in their life after the last 3 years.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ia Ia
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


R I P
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Didn't Tonga get obliterated a couple years ago? Or did I imagine that?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Didn't Tonga get obliterated a couple years ago? Or did I imagine that?


You're thinking of Alderaan.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: pastramithemosterotic: Didn't Tonga get obliterated a couple years ago? Or did I imagine that?

You're thinking of Alderaan.


Or Nelson Mandela, maybe.
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: pastramithemosterotic: Didn't Tonga get obliterated a couple years ago? Or did I imagine that?

You're thinking of Alderaan.


No, you're thinking of Jedha
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We picked this up in Connecticut.
https://fb.watch/gKzrDMsXgw/
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We're Gonna Get Wet
Youtube 3I-rl-87ZBI
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ta-tonga?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bslim: Chemlight Battery: pastramithemosterotic: Didn't Tonga get obliterated a couple years ago? Or did I imagine that?

You're thinking of Alderaan.

No, you're thinking of Jedha


That's the one
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: We picked this up in Connecticut.
https://fb.watch/gKzrDMsXgw/


So this was 8 hours ago?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
10 hours ago. Pretty sure the warning's passed.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Paging Helen Thomas for Subby.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The extra "S" is for extra Shaking.
 
starlost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rumors of new DLC and now this. Civ vi i hate loving you.
 
Snort
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bslim: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x850]

R I P


A good volcanic eruption would dramatically slow global warming for a couple years.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For my fellow kiwis:

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the magnitude 7.5 earthquake near Tonga Islands at 11:49pm.
Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My iPhone says I'm 240 feet above sea level so I guess I'll just watch this one on TV.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is that volcano about to go VEI 8 or something?
 
whidbey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
F*ck that, who wants to live on an island when---

Oh.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did one of Elon's underwater supervillain lairs blow up or something?

/everything is his fault this week
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's just bacterial vaginosis, people
 
EvilToni [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is Pita Taufatofua and his body oil okay?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NakedApe: My iPhone says I'm 240 feet above sea level so I guess I'll just watch this one on TV.


I'm also counting myself safe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Didn't Tonga get obliterated a couple years ago? Or did I imagine that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ISO15693: For my fellow kiwis:

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the magnitude 7.5 earthquake near Tonga Islands at 11:49pm.
Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand.


yeah i'm in hamilton so am safe (from tsunamis, not hamilton) but i saw the headline and went "shiat better check geonet" and saw it was 10 hours ago so isn't breaking news at all.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: Ta-tonga?

[Fark user image image 311x222]


His mind is gone.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: The extra "S" is for extra Shaking.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: pastramithemosterotic: Didn't Tonga get obliterated a couple years ago? Or did I imagine that?

You're thinking of Alderaan.


But many Tongans died to bring us this information
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: Ta-tonga?

[Fark user image 311x222]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tsunami, Inami, we all scream for Tsunami.
 
raygundan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: NakedApe: My iPhone says I'm 240 feet above sea level so I guess I'll just watch this one on TV.

I'm also counting myself safe.
[Fark user image image 410x750]


What idiot made that map?  You can reach the ocean from the Great Lakes- even freaking Indiana has a shoreline where you can put a boat in and sail to sea.
 
