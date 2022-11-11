 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Schoolgirl born on 11/11/11 at 11.11am in hospital room 11 goes to ELEVENTY while celebrating 11th birthday   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
35
•       •       •

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've seen this movie.
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't she just make her 10th birthday louder?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Blossom could have a friend named Six, then I see no reason why they didn't just name this girl Eleven.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds exciting!!!!1!!!!11!!!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pfighting Polish: If Blossom could have a friend named Six, then I see no reason why they didn't just name this girl Eleven.


Approves of that name.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they name her Eleven?!?

/No I didn't read the article.
/This is Fark.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww, that's great!  I love things like that.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else was born on 11/11/11?

For the king!
For the king!
For the sink of Stalin!
Klondike? Oh cool
Let me mark a spot
Oh no I forgot
For the sole single son
For the king!
For the king!
And that's the moral
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick el Ass: Did they name her Eleven?!?

/No I didn't read the article.
/This is Fark.


Fireproof: Pfighting Polish: If Blossom could have a friend named Six, then I see no reason why they didn't just name this girl Eleven.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 267x348]

Approves of that name.


Ok, I read it... and her name is Layker which should be change the minute she turn 18.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick el Ass: Nick el Ass: Did they name her Eleven?!?

/No I didn't read the article.
/This is Fark.

Fireproof: Pfighting Polish: If Blossom could have a friend named Six, then I see no reason why they didn't just name this girl Eleven.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 267x348]

Approves of that name.

Ok, I read it... and her name is Layker which should be change the minute she turn 18.


Hey now, the Lakers might not suck so badly in 7 years. Maybe.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11th comment!
/got nothin
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Eleven (Live at Shrine Auritorium, August 23-24,1968)
Youtube J5McdXcZKbw
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they used DD/MM/YY, or it wouldn't have made sense.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this also the anniversary of the end of WW2?  Something about the 11th hour of the 11th day of Nov 11th sticks in my mind.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Isn't this also the anniversary of the end of WW2?  Something about the 11th hour of the 11th day of Nov 11th sticks in my mind.


WWI.

Armistice Day, as they call it in Europe.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now write it in base eleven.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't she be taking a moment of silence then?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Nick el Ass: Nick el Ass: Did they name her Eleven?!?

/No I didn't read the article.
/This is Fark.

Fireproof: Pfighting Polish: If Blossom could have a friend named Six, then I see no reason why they didn't just name this girl Eleven.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 267x348]

Approves of that name.

Ok, I read it... and her name is Layker which should be change the minute she turn 18.

Hey now, the Lakers might not suck so badly in 7 years. Maybe.


Her last name is Funnell.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Dr Jack Badofsky: Isn't this also the anniversary of the end of WW2?  Something about the 11th hour of the 11th day of Nov 11th sticks in my mind.

WWI.

Armistice Day, as they call it in Europe.


Watched All Quiet on the Western Front last night and had the same thought.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Elevator Recognition | Burnistoun
Youtube HbDnxzrbxn4
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's no way I wouldn't name my kid 'Nigel' after this.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My wife's mom had always said that 'something magical' was going to happen at 11:11 on 11/11/11, but she had unexpectedly passed away about 2 weeks prior.

So to make sure that she would be right, I proposed to my wife at exactly 11:11 on 11/11/11.

And (usually) every day, twice a day, at 11:11, I send a text at that time, or if we're both home, I will scamper over to her at 11:11 to give her a kiss.

Since she's a teacher, we couldn't get married on 3/14, but 22/7 (July 22nd) ended up working out perfectly.

So today is 11 years since she said 'yes'.

How I've lived this long without having her smother me with a pillow is a mystery.

But she says that when she does, she will use the cool side of the pillow.

So I have that going for me.

Which is nice...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think my mom got me Blaster Master on NES for my 11th birthday
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Obviously adopted.  She doesn't have glasses.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
[Insert Armistice Day joke here]

She favors her Mum, for better or worse.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Louis C.K Live Comedy Special : Nine eleven Deniers Sorry!! || Louis C.K
Youtube huyH3vlw3gI
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She's the saddest of all children
 
180IQ
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Now write it in base eleven.


10
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Now write it in base eleven.


AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Dr Jack Badofsky: Isn't this also the anniversary of the end of WW2?  Something about the 11th hour of the 11th day of Nov 11th sticks in my mind.

WWI.

Armistice Day, as they call it in Europe.


That's it, thanks.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: PirateKing: Now write it in base eleven.

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA


Self correcting: That would be 10. 11 would be 10 in base 11. 180IQ is correct.
 
sozelle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The article's title "Eleven My Best Life": PUN GENIUS!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It doesn't interest me to know and I suppose it would be in poor taste to ask if she's non-binary?
 
