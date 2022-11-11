 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Armor-clad surgeons remove live grenade from inside Russian human bomb, multiple pieces of underwear also removed from surgeons (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
44
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I saw that M*A*S*H episode.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The surgeon pulls his hand from the abdominal cavity. "Hey, look at this ring I found"
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin will probably send that guy back to the front lines where he will be killed anyway.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a shame. Russians don't deserve to have grenades removed from their chest.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping it was up his ass instead of in his chest.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure the vests would have helped much if they're standing over the dude cutting him open and something happened.

Certainly a memorable procedure however.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateur.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expected this to be a story of how Russians booby-trapped Kherson after their strategic retreat and how radioactive the dirty bomb was.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure it's all true. The part about this comrades jumping in to help bandage him especially suspect.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm calling bullshiat. The Sun came up with a picture of some medical people in vests and invented a story.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buried near the end of the story - dude got that grenade shot into his chest two weeks ago. I guess they decided it wasn't going to blow up at that point?
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: I think I saw that M*A*S*H episode.


done in one.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: I'm calling bullshiat. The Sun came up with a picture of some medical people in vests and invented a story.


The important thing is that someone with a creative writing degree found employment.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marksrevenge: Buried near the end of the story - dude got that grenade shot into his chest two weeks ago. I guess they decided it wasn't going to blow up at that point?


Look, men just don't like going to the doctor, okay? Probably was hoping the thing would blow up just so he couldn't hear his wife's nagging.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: I'm calling bullshiat. The Sun came up with a picture of some medical people in vests and invented a story.


Now I doubt if Russia even exists...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IdentInvalid: Amateur.

[Fark user image image 420x420]


How does he smell?
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you put underwear on if you have the largest recorded case of giant steel balls?
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: I think I saw that M*A*S*H episode.


Indeed you did:

MASH 4077TH..Dear,Dad....
Youtube t4rvoTIsi84
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oyster_popsicles: OdradekRex: I think I saw that M*A*S*H episode.

Indeed you did:

[YouTube video: MASH 4077TH..Dear,Dad....]


Hey! Spoilers! Come on, man!
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: That's a shame. Russians don't deserve to have grenades removed from their chest.


Good thing you aren't a doctor then ass wipe.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marksrevenge: Buried near the end of the story - dude got that grenade shot into his chest two weeks ago. I guess they decided it wasn't going to blow up at that point?


BlueCross-BlueShield was waiting for referrals from his Primary Care Provider.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's not every day that you take an [explosive] out of a person, and in a place where moving to the right or left can lead to the death of the patient.

I'd like to think that the original statement was "motherfarking grenade" .
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is The Sun copy-pasting RT.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: neongoats: That's a shame. Russians don't deserve to have grenades removed from their chest.

Good thing you aren't a doctor then ass wipe.


Simp for the invading Russians a little more. It's a good look for you.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: neongoats: That's a shame. Russians don't deserve to have grenades removed from their chest.

Good thing you aren't a doctor then ass wipe.


You're god damned right. Ass wipe.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I'm calling bullshiat. The Sun came up with a picture of some medical people in vests and invented a story.


Or it's a Russian propaganda fluff piece. Either way it's farking BS.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
multiple pieces of underwear also removed from surgeons

Bow-chicka-wow-wow
 
Theeng
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Theeng: neongoats: That's a shame. Russians don't deserve to have grenades removed from their chest.

Good thing you aren't a doctor then ass wipe.

Simp for the invading Russians a little more. It's a good look for you.


neongoats: Theeng: neongoats: That's a shame. Russians don't deserve to have grenades removed from their chest.

Good thing you aren't a doctor then ass wipe.

You're god damned right. Ass wipe.


Oh look, the ITGers are upset.

It's not "tough" to deny medical care to people, it's a farking war crime if you do it prisoners.  But such nuance as "don't commit war crimes" tends to be lost on the chickenhawks online.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tzzhc4: Sexy Jesus: I'm calling bullshiat. The Sun came up with a picture of some medical people in vests and invented a story.

Or it's a Russian propaganda fluff piece. Either way it's farking BS.


What kind of grenade launcher has the velocity to bury a grenade in a torso? And if it did, the recipient would not make it to a hospital.  Total BS.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I'm calling bullshiat. The Sun came up with a picture of some medical people in vests and invented a story.


This has happened several times throughout modern warfare. Removal of Unexploded Ordnance from Patients: A 50-Year Military Experience and Current Recommendations

RPG in soldier's body 2011
40mm grenade removed from Vietnamese farmer
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Theeng: Barricaded Gunman: Theeng: neongoats: That's a shame. Russians don't deserve to have grenades removed from their chest.

Good thing you aren't a doctor then ass wipe.

Simp for the invading Russians a little more. It's a good look for you.

neongoats: Theeng: neongoats: That's a shame. Russians don't deserve to have grenades removed from their chest.

Good thing you aren't a doctor then ass wipe.

You're god damned right. Ass wipe.

Oh look, the ITGers are upset.

It's not "tough" to deny medical care to people, it's a farking war crime if you do it prisoners.  But such nuance as "don't commit war crimes" tends to be lost on the chickenhawks online.


These weren't "prisoners," they were Russian military assets working inside of Russia. And if that grenade had exploded and killed 6 or 7 of them, including "head military surgeon Lt-Col Dmitry Kim" it would have been a better outcome for the world.

It doesn't take an ITG to recognize who's side the enemy is on, just the slightest amount of awareness. So keep trying.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: IdentInvalid: Amateur.

[Fark user image image 420x420]

How does he smell?


Terrible!
 
Theeng
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Theeng: Barricaded Gunman: Theeng: neongoats: That's a shame. Russians don't deserve to have grenades removed from their chest.

Good thing you aren't a doctor then ass wipe.

Simp for the invading Russians a little more. It's a good look for you.

neongoats: Theeng: neongoats: That's a shame. Russians don't deserve to have grenades removed from their chest.

Good thing you aren't a doctor then ass wipe.

You're god damned right. Ass wipe.

Oh look, the ITGers are upset.

It's not "tough" to deny medical care to people, it's a farking war crime if you do it prisoners.  But such nuance as "don't commit war crimes" tends to be lost on the chickenhawks online.

These weren't "prisoners," they were Russian military assets working inside of Russia. And if that grenade had exploded and killed 6 or 7 of them, including "head military surgeon Lt-Col Dmitry Kim" it would have been a better outcome for the world.

It doesn't take an ITG to recognize who's side the enemy is on, just the slightest amount of awareness. So keep trying.


Or I was  talking about the idea that Russians don't deserve medical care.  They do, because duh.

I'm just really tired of keyboard warriors who want to convince everyone of how much they hate the Russkies, which I mean yeah I want Russia to farking leave Ukraine already and Putin's head on a pike.  I'm also nowhere near the front lines and have nothing to prove.

It's not impressive to talk about how much you super hate something from the other side of the world, it's just ITG bullshiat because I think you realize we can't really do much ourselves.  So you make yourself feel better by repeating the hate and memes about how inhuman and evil the Russians are.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We do not know if it detonated or not

Pretty sure you would know.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Theeng: Barricaded Gunman: Theeng: neongoats: That's a shame. Russians don't deserve to have grenades removed from their chest.

Good thing you aren't a doctor then ass wipe.

Simp for the invading Russians a little more. It's a good look for you.

neongoats: Theeng: neongoats: That's a shame. Russians don't deserve to have grenades removed from their chest.

Good thing you aren't a doctor then ass wipe.

You're god damned right. Ass wipe.

Oh look, the ITGers are upset.

It's not "tough" to deny medical care to people, it's a farking war crime if you do it prisoners.  But such nuance as "don't commit war crimes" tends to be lost on the chickenhawks online.


You might want to tell grenade-chested boy that shiat. He's the one whose buddies are raping and mass murdering civilians, asshole, and stealing everything not locked down including little kids trains. fark you forever you Russia loving shill.

And he wasn't a farking prisoner. Now go slav-squat elsewhere ya farkin turd.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's too bad.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Soldier's name Brock Samsonovitch?
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IdentInvalid: Amateur.

[Fark user image image 420x420]


That guy should totally take up boxing...
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zbtop: Not sure the vests would have helped much if they're standing over the dude cutting him open and something happened.

Certainly a memorable procedure however.


The vests wouldn't have helped because they wouldn't have been in danger until the grenade was exposed.  A few years ago, some dipshiat tried to blow up members of the Saudi royal family by shoving a grenade up his bum with a string coming out to pull the pin.  There was a soft thump and he keeled over.  Didn't even break his skin.  The human body is a rather efficient shock absorber for things inside it.  Evolutionarily, this would protect the useful bits from jostling from the outside.  But it also turns out to be rather good going the other way too.  You'd have to pretty much ream out someone's insides and fill it with C4 to make even a passable bomb that was a threat to others.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I would need lots of Vodka for that, Comrade.
 
Theeng
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

neongoats: Theeng: Barricaded Gunman: Theeng: neongoats: That's a shame. Russians don't deserve to have grenades removed from their chest.

Good thing you aren't a doctor then ass wipe.

Simp for the invading Russians a little more. It's a good look for you.

neongoats: Theeng: neongoats: That's a shame. Russians don't deserve to have grenades removed from their chest.

Good thing you aren't a doctor then ass wipe.

You're god damned right. Ass wipe.

Oh look, the ITGers are upset.

It's not "tough" to deny medical care to people, it's a farking war crime if you do it prisoners.  But such nuance as "don't commit war crimes" tends to be lost on the chickenhawks online.

You might want to tell grenade-chested boy that shiat. He's the one whose buddies are raping and mass murdering civilians, asshole, and stealing everything not locked down including little kids trains. fark you forever you Russia loving shill.

And he wasn't a farking prisoner. Now go slav-squat elsewhere ya farkin turd.


Thank you for making my point about people who'd rather repeat hate forever than think for a goddamn second.

A question for you.  Lets assume he dies quickly, rather than being worked on, how many resources does it take to move a corpse if you even care to do so (it is Russia) as opposed to a badly wounded soldier?  Now this guy is going to suck up resources and as badly wounded as he is made out to be will almost certainly not return to frontline service.

I'm not asking people to embrace Russia, not in the farking slightest, I'm asking you to think for a goddamn second rather than simply parrot hate.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Theeng: neongoats: Theeng: Barricaded Gunman: Theeng: neongoats: That's a shame. Russians don't deserve to have grenades removed from their chest.

Good thing you aren't a doctor then ass wipe.

Simp for the invading Russians a little more. It's a good look for you.

neongoats: Theeng: neongoats: That's a shame. Russians don't deserve to have grenades removed from their chest.

Good thing you aren't a doctor then ass wipe.

You're god damned right. Ass wipe.

Oh look, the ITGers are upset.

It's not "tough" to deny medical care to people, it's a farking war crime if you do it prisoners.  But such nuance as "don't commit war crimes" tends to be lost on the chickenhawks online.

You might want to tell grenade-chested boy that shiat. He's the one whose buddies are raping and mass murdering civilians, asshole, and stealing everything not locked down including little kids trains. fark you forever you Russia loving shill.

And he wasn't a farking prisoner. Now go slav-squat elsewhere ya farkin turd.

Thank you for making my point about people who'd rather repeat hate forever than think for a goddamn second.

A question for you.  Lets assume he dies quickly, rather than being worked on, how many resources does it take to move a corpse if you even care to do so (it is Russia) as opposed to a badly wounded soldier?  Now this guy is going to suck up resources and as badly wounded as he is made out to be will almost certainly not return to frontline service.

I'm not asking people to embrace Russia, not in the farking slightest, I'm asking you to think for a goddamn second rather than simply parrot hate.


You're not making any god damn points. You're just salty that we were mean to a Russian.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is straight out of Fauda
 
