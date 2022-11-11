 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   To serve and protect your catalytic converter. Citizens who require assistance should consider becoming more metallic
39
    Toyota Prius, Catalytic converter, catalytic converters, Watertown police, Lieutenant James O'Connor, Massachusetts police department  
39 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ha, I'm two steps ahead! I replaced my catalytic converter with a coffee can filled with used brillo pads!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mine was stollen. Toyota 4-runner parked in a parking lot. Day time. Bastard rolled right under zip, zip rolled out and straight to the people who gave him money for it.

Those bastards need taking down too. They know that crap is stollen. They are part of the problem here too.

'Asshats the whole lot of 'em.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: Mine was stollen. Toyota 4-runner parked in a parking lot. Day time. Bastard rolled right under zip, zip rolled out and straight to the people who gave him money for it.

Those bastards need taking down too. They know that crap is stollen. They are part of the problem here too.

'Asshats the whole lot of 'em.


Seconded. Right down to the Toyota 4-runner.
Still, that was the best a mid-90s 4-runner ever sounded...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This still makes me laugh.
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Ant
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My car's not slammed to the ground or anything like that, but I think it might be too low for anyone to steal my catalytic converter. I hope.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The thieves are bastards but the people who buy stolen cat converters need to be targeted too.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Many years ago I interned as a process engineer at a parts supplier that made complete OEM exhaust systems for GM, Toyota, and so on.  The catalytic converters were kept in a special area stacked on pallets with nothing else near them and cameras trained on them 24/7.  One night on the late shift, some guy had his buddy back a semi truck up to the loading dock and he just picked them all up with a forklift and loaded them on the truck.  It was in clear view of the cameras.  He was arrested the next day.  I have no idea what he was thinking.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Still, that was the best a mid-90s 4-runner ever sounded...


Mine was a 2000. Wife took it to her work that day.

She calls me up on the drive home...

"Stek, the truck sounds funny, can you hear it?  Also, I can't drive over 45 MPH in it."
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Great idea! No one will ever be able to remove spray that paint off of there.
 
Ant
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: The thieves are bastards but the people who buy stolen cat converters need to be targeted too.


The thieves are just desperate. The buyers are greedy assholes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I have no idea what he was thinking.


He was thinking he could offload those and make BIG BUCKS!  (and not get caught)

"Desperate people, do desperate things."
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: Mine was stollen. Toyota 4-runner parked in a parking lot. Day time. Bastard rolled right under zip, zip rolled out and straight to the people who gave him money for it.

Those bastards need taking down too. They know that crap is stollen. They are part of the problem here too.

'Asshats the whole lot of 'em.


the Real question of the decade is what in our great Merican economy would incentivize those who steal these converters??

i thought the economy was humming along great.......sounds to me like only those who struggle or just get by would be interested in this activity.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ant: Marksrevenge: The thieves are bastards but the people who buy stolen cat converters need to be targeted too.

The thieves are just desperate. The buyers are greedy assholes.


not in the Great Merican Economy, by God!!
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: The thieves are bastards but the people who buy stolen cat converters need to be targeted too.


why do you hate run amock capitalism??
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: sounds to me like only those who struggle or just get by would be interested in this activity.


I've always suspected they were doing it to afford illegal drugs.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Ha, I'm two steps ahead! I replaced my catalytic converter with a coffee can filled with used brillo pads!


Ha, I'm two steps behind! My car was built in 1973.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, just like scrap yards that buy obviously brand new copper piping, the people who are doing this need to be arrested and charged with every possible crime.

But hey, perhaps we the public should be asking why our local law enforcement agencies don't make this effort.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: But hey, perhaps we the public should be asking why our local law enforcement agencies don't make this effort.


Why ask a question, when one already knows the answer?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mine was cut off Ford F250 pickup while it sat overnight waiting for repairs at a small town Ford dealership. Covered by their insurance but waiting weeks for the new cat to arrive for older model truck.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's all funded by big EV. Can't get your catalytic converter stolen if you never had one to begin with! Think it out!
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: Mine was stollen. Toyota 4-runner parked in a parking lot. Day time. Bastard rolled right under zip, zip rolled out and straight to the people who gave him money for it.

Those bastards need taking down too. They know that crap is stollen. They are part of the problem here too.

'Asshats the whole lot of 'em.


I don't blame them. Stollen is delicious.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What do these things convert cats into and why are people stealing them?

I think if police could answer these questions they would be one step closer to putting a stop to what I can only assume is a vicious crime wave affecting cat owners across the region.

However, I admit that I don't know much about cat biology or modern technology so I apologize if these questions have obvious answers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: It's all funded by big EV. Can't get your catalytic converter stolen if you never had one to begin with! Think it out!


ah Grasshopper, you are referring to the Zen proverb:

Without the struggle, there is no struggle.

Your zen training is nearly complete now...
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe do a sting and shutdown the buyers. So the people stealing them can't sell them?

Putting a stencil on them seem like the next step up from doing nothing
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only solution is going to be passing a law requiring documentation for each and every one sold. Repair shops will need to show a work order documenting the replacement, including the VIN, along with receipt for the replacement parts. Individuals will have to provide similar paperwork. Of course, they'll need to establish a nation wide database to track all the VINs.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just had a thought. Maybe the cops are getting kick backs and want more $ and the only way that is going to happen is if they are marked from where they choose to ignore the crime
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: The thieves are bastards but the people who buy stolen cat converters need to be targeted too.


And they will not be scared off by a painted stencil.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A dogalytic diverter is higher priced but more eco-friendly and the barking helps ward off thieves.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: And they will not be scared off by a painted stencil.


In Atlanta, there's a company that will etch the VIN into the converter, then paint it. DRTFA here but is Boston doing the same?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Some ways to help. Bolting on a steel rebar cage still the best, but not everyone is a metal fabricator.

Like many things it's not total security, it's making it look difficult enough to deter and slowing down enough to make them give up or be seen.

We Tested Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Products
Youtube n643Zizjdng
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Well, just like scrap yards that buy obviously brand new copper piping, the people who are doing this need to be arrested and charged with every possible crime.

But hey, perhaps we the public should be asking why our local law enforcement agencies don't make this effort.


"But that's worrrrrrrrk!" They whine.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: The thieves are bastards but the people who buy stolen cat converters need to be targeted too.


If there was no market then thefts would stop pretty fast.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: it's making it look difficult enough to deter and slowing down enough to make them give up or be seen.


it took less then 5 minutes for someone to roll right under my 4-runner, take out their saw and zip it down.

the cops ran the video tape for me.

"oh we know this guy, he does it all the time. We keep arresting him, but he gets out and goes back to his old tricks"

"really?  What judge sentenced him for the last time? I want to vote his f*cking ass out of office"
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ant: Marksrevenge: The thieves are bastards but the people who buy stolen cat converters need to be targeted too.

The thieves are just desperate. The buyers are greedy assholes.


How desperate are they?  They have a car, drive uber eats and make $150 a day while trying to figure out where you screwed up you life so bad.
A guy down the street from me was renting a 1 room apartment from a friend of mine, he worked at a cashier at a gas station.  He lost his job and facing being homeless he went out and bought a used chainsaw at a pawn shop.  Went door to door asking if anyone needed small trees or branches chopped up.  Fast fw 5 years later he has 4 trucks and crews working year round.  A few more years was a millionaire with 3 properties he owns for storing his equipment, one of which is an old repair shop where his mechanics keep the equipment running.   I had him do some work last year and he's got some cool toys, one was a remote controlled stump grinder but he wouldn't let me play with it.
Anyway sometimes the way out is not the most obvious of getting more jobs... if you need to steal or get more jobs your doing it wrong and need to rethink things.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like a great way for the cops to do an "inspection" of the vehicle, you know for "safety".

Do the brakes work? Do the lights work? Do the turn signals work? How about a quick interior inspection, with the dog? oh, the dog "signalled", need a detailed look in the glove box now..and floor mats, trunks, etc.

oh, and since it's stencilled with property of the PD, that means if it is stolen, it's their property. don't worry, you can pay a small fee to prove its yours.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: It's all funded by big EV. Can't get your catalytic converter stolen if you never had one to begin with! Think it out!


Only if you go full EV.  Hybrids actually have it worse since their catalytic converters contain more precious metals so that they can catalyze efficiently at lower temperatures.  And plug-in hybrids have it even worse.

I've read stories of people with Prius Prime PHEVs who park on the street who have been hit multiple times.

Seems like manufacturers could do a better job designing vehicles so that cats were harder to cut off.  But hey, they don't have to pay for it, so why do they care?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Two solutions is to engineer the vehicle not to have it right in the open. I had a jeep with the washer pump in the wheel well. If I wanted to fix it, I needed to take the tire off, then the wheel well. which was fastened with plastic pieces that were one time use only, break them and you have to replace them all. I never did fix it. I just kept a bottle of windex in the car and would spray the windshield at stoplights.

Or, come up with a better way to do the filtering. Don't they have car scientists on this?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, all the Cadillac converters will be the property of the police. They'll have a big pile of recovered stolen ones with the stencil, and when you go to get yours back, they'll ask you... "Are there any distinguishing features?" and pointing out the stencil won't help you at all.
 
