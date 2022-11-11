 Skip to content
(NBC Miami)   Sad tag trumps Florida tag as responsible gun owners leave 5 kids at home alone, return to 4
    Sad, Police, Childhood, Child, Tragedy, The Child, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Firearm, Miami-Dade Police Department  
kbronsito [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Florida BTW passed a law making it illegal for pediatricians (or any doctor) to bring up, with parents, the dangers of keeping guns in homes with young children. Doctors who dared to make gun owners feel bad by citing facts could be fined or lose their medical credentials.

The same stupid trash that complains about snowflakes actually cited that such conversations with doctors can make gun owners feel uncomfortable. In the arguments for this law, republican garbage also tried to make gun owners into a sort of protected class that doctors were trying to discriminate against with their facts, and book learnings, and strong desires to not have to call time of death for another kid with a gun shot wound at the ER.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Florida BTW passed a law making it illegal for pediatricians (or any doctor) to bring up, with parents, the dangers of keeping guns in homes with young children. Doctors who dared to make gun owners feel bad by citing facts could be fined or lose their medical credentials.

The same stupid trash that complains about snowflakes actually cited that such conversations with doctors can make gun owners feel uncomfortable. In the arguments for this law, republican garbage also tried to make gun owners into a sort of protected class that doctors were trying to discriminate against with their facts, and book learnings, and strong desires to not have to call time of death for another kid with a gun shot wound at the ER.


db2
44 minutes ago  
No, they returned to five. One of them was dead though.
 
sniderman
44 minutes ago  
Are the guns OK?
 
Begoggle
44 minutes ago  
They are children, not fetuses.
Republicans don't care.
 
waxbeans
42 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Florida BTW passed a law making it illegal for pediatricians (or any doctor) to bring up, with parents, the dangers of keeping guns in homes with young children. Doctors who dared to make gun owners feel bad by citing facts could be fined or lose their medical credentials.

The same stupid trash that complains about snowflakes actually cited that such conversations with doctors can make gun owners feel uncomfortable. In the arguments for this law, republican garbage also tried to make gun owners into a sort of protected class that doctors were trying to discriminate against with their facts, and book learnings, and strong desires to not have to call time of death for another kid with a gun shot wound at the ER.


Oh my farking good.

I don't even
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
42 minutes ago  
Nice to see Florida show such strong support for late late late term abortion.

/no it isn't
 
FormlessOne
42 minutes ago  
"We have a 10-year-old child that lost his life because of a firearm that perhaps wasn't handled in a responsible way," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alvaro Zabaleta.
 
Atomic Redneck
41 minutes ago  
"We have a 10-year-old child that lost his life because of a firearm that perhaps wasn't handled in a responsible way," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alvaro.

What is the responsible way to handle a firearm that results in a child being shot?
 
Smidge204
41 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Doctors who dared to make gun owners feel bad by citing facts could be fined or lose their medical credentials.


I'm surprised they didn't make it legal to shoot the doctor, honestly...
HotWingConspiracy
40 minutes ago  
Here's your problem - the rest of the kids weren't armed. They could have killed the attacker before they shot the victim.
 
FormlessOne
40 minutes ago  
What do the cops think happened? That the parents meant for this to occur - that, thanks to inflation and salary cuts, they left a loaded gun among their five children and said, "One of you has to go - you get to pick which one. We're going to go to work, and when we come back, there had better be four of you?"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
40 minutes ago  

Smidge204: kbronsito: Doctors who dared to make gun owners feel bad by citing facts could be fined or lose their medical credentials.

I'm surprised they didn't make it legal to shoot the doctor, honestly...
=Smidge=


They do tend to come right at you with sharp objects and intent to stab - stand your ground - np
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
40 minutes ago  
"We have a 10-year-old child that lost his life because of a firearm that perhaps wasn't handled in a responsible way," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alvaro Zabaleta.

Orly??
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
40 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "We have a 10-year-old child that lost his life because of a firearm that perhaps wasn't handled in a responsible way," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alvaro Zabaleta.


Got defend the gun! Poor gun!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
39 minutes ago  

Atomic Redneck: "We have a 10-year-old child that lost his life because of a firearm that perhaps wasn't handled in a responsible way," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alvaro.

What is the responsible way to handle a firearm that results in a child being shot?


More careful of your backstop?
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "We have a 10-year-old child that lost his life because of a firearm that perhaps wasn't handled in a responsible way," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alvaro Zabaleta.


Damn. Beat me by a minute!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: What do the cops think happened? That the parents meant for this to occur - that, thanks to inflation and salary cuts, they left a loaded gun among their five children and said, "One of you has to go - you get to pick which one. We're going to go to work, and when we come back, there had better be four of you?"


... no.  I just can't laugh at that one.  Sorry
 
AlphaG33k
38 minutes ago  
No way to prevent this, terrible tragedy, blah blah, thoughts, blah blah, prayers, blah blah blah.

MAGA MAGA, thought, prayers, blah blah blah.
 
Farkonaut
38 minutes ago  
FTFA: They're investigating who the gun belonged to and whether it was properly secured before it ended up in the hands of one of the children.


Really?  We don't want to assume details I get it, but a properly secured and stored fire arm doesn't just farking go off all by itself and kill someone...

What the actual fark is this crap?

/is the gun OK?
 
Mr_Vimes
37 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter: they were always "four and the spare", anyway.
 
iodized attic salt
37 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Florida BTW passed a law making it illegal for pediatricians (or any doctor) to bring up, with parents, the dangers of keeping guns in homes with young children. Doctors who dared to make gun owners feel bad by citing facts could be fined or lose their medical credentials.

The same stupid trash that complains about snowflakes actually cited that such conversations with doctors can make gun owners feel uncomfortable. In the arguments for this law, republican garbage also tried to make gun owners into a sort of protected class that doctors were trying to discriminate against with their facts, and book learnings, and strong desires to not have to call time of death for another kid with a gun shot wound at the ER.


Can they bring up the dangers of anonymous, fast-moving bullets?  No blame expressed or implied there, accidental discharges happen all the time and science has yet to determine any sort of cause.
 
X-Geek
36 minutes ago  
"Only goes to show it can impact anybody in the community," Zabaleta said.

And yet somehow it seems to happen disproportionately to people who own guns. Somebody ought to look into that, you know, to see if there's some sort of cause and effect type situation there.

Of course, I'm not suggesting that anything should be done to try to prevent it. That would be silly.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
All together now! They chose this.
 
FormlessOne
35 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: FormlessOne: What do the cops think happened? That the parents meant for this to occur - that, thanks to inflation and salary cuts, they left a loaded gun among their five children and said, "One of you has to go - you get to pick which one. We're going to go to work, and when we come back, there had better be four of you?"

... no.  I just can't laugh at that one.  Sorry


Half in jest, all in seriousness - it's another hopeless, avoidable death.
 
kmgenesis23
33 minutes ago  
This basically happened to a client of ours. Loaded gun in the house, picked up by a very young kid who then shot/killed a younger sibling. Client was charged with negligent manslaughter.

But we're talking about Florida so I expect it'll just be thoughts and prayers.
 
FormlessOne
33 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: FormlessOne: "We have a 10-year-old child that lost his life because of a firearm that perhaps wasn't handled in a responsible way," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alvaro Zabaleta.

Got defend the gun! Poor gun!


Yep, that's sadly part of the point I was making. The easiest way to prevent juvenile gun fatalities in the home is to have either juveniles or guns, but not both, in the home. I hate that the cops have to tip-toe around this bullshiat because, hey, there might be a non-zero chance that this wasn't an accident, or that, hey, maybe the parents really did secure that gun in a safe to which their kids don't have access, but the five kids pooled their skill sets, picked the lock, got the gun out, then had to work out which one was going to take one for the team or something.
 
Pert
32 minutes ago  
"Investigators said the boy's mother is a Miami-Dade Corrections officer."

FFS.

In the UK, you have to install a gun safe or make equal provisions for safe storage of firearms, get that signed off by the police firearms officer, and if they come to your house and find that anyone else knows how to access your gun then you lose your licence.

Tough, but sensible and fair.
 
FormlessOne
32 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: FormlessOne: "We have a 10-year-old child that lost his life because of a firearm that perhaps wasn't handled in a responsible way," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alvaro Zabaleta.

Damn. Beat me by a minute!


*shakes tiny, unarmed fist*
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  
Have a gun to protect the five children.

Can't embed YouTube shorts apparently.
 
Doc Daneeka
30 minutes ago  
Statistics have long shown that a gun kept in the household is FAR, FAR more likely to be used for a suicide, domestic violence, or to kill or injure a friend or family member through an accidental shooting or case of mistaken identity, than it is ever to be used to defend one's self or family against intruders.

Ergo, people who keep a gun in their home "for protection" are mostly counter-productive, misguided idiots.  It's about as sensible as pouring gasoline all over your house as a defense against house fires.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If only there was a easily acquirable method of securing firearms in a domestic context.
 
waxbeans
28 minutes ago  
Hay if gun owners are with this, what the fark do I care? Meh.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: We don't want to assume details I get it, but a properly secured and stored fire arm doesn't just farking go off all by itself and kill someone...


Sadly, older kids have been known to attempt to defy security measures.

/Yes, I know I just posted a pic of a gun safe with security measures
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  

Atomic Redneck: "We have a 10-year-old child that lost his life because of a firearm that perhaps wasn't handled in a responsible way," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alvaro.

What is the responsible way to handle a firearm that results in a child being shot?


Unless the full details of this story involve MacGyver coming into that house and breaking into a locked gun safe with a laptop battery, a gum wrapper, homemade thermite, and two wires stripped from an old lamp, and then he subsequently goading a child into shooting another child in the chest, let's just assume that firearm wasn't handled responsibly.
 
X-Geek
26 minutes ago  

sniderman: Are the guns OK?


Counseling teams are standing by to provide support in this difficult time.

Remember, if you're a gun who's struggling with your emotions after having shot a child, you are not alone. Help is just a phone call away.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
22 minutes ago  

Atomic Redneck: "We have a 10-year-old child that lost his life because of a firearm that perhaps wasn't handled in a responsible way," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alvaro.

What is the responsible way to handle a firearm that results in a child being shot?


When your child changes the channel on you, it is responsible and correct to engage the evil child without hesitation.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
21 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, my wife is picking my son up from college this weekend

Reason?  His roommate had a negligent discharge and put a hole in a water pipe, flooding the apartment.

I'm ex-military and have a college letter jacket in riflery so I'm not scared of guns, but I'm farking terrified of the average American with one.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Meanwhile, my wife is picking my son up from college this weekend

Reason?  His roommate had a negligent discharge and put a hole in a water pipe, flooding the apartment.

I'm ex-military and have a college letter jacket in riflery so I'm not scared of guns, but I'm farking terrified of the average American with one.


I had a few negligent discharges in college but all I ever got was a slap in the face from my girlfriend.
 
macadamnut
12 minutes ago  
So I'm guessing the sad tag is because they and 80% of their idiot spawn are still out there, using my oxygen?
 
make_me_some_pie
11 minutes ago  

Atomic Redneck: "We have a 10-year-old child that lost his life because of a firearm that perhaps wasn't handled in a responsible way," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alvaro.

What is the responsible way to handle a firearm that results in a child being shot?


There's bound to be at least one way right? Maybe this was that one time. SMH
 
FormlessOne
2 minutes ago  

make_me_some_pie: Atomic Redneck: "We have a 10-year-old child that lost his life because of a firearm that perhaps wasn't handled in a responsible way," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alvaro.

What is the responsible way to handle a firearm that results in a child being shot?

There's bound to be at least one way right? Maybe this was that one time. SMH


...have you ever seen "The Walking Dead"?
 
lizaardvark
2 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: FTFA: They're investigating who the gun belonged to and whether it was properly secured before it ended up in the hands of one of the children.


Really?  We don't want to assume details I get it, but a properly secured and stored fire arm doesn't just farking go off all by itself and kill someone...


Right. We have to assume that one of the kids is a murderer and have him put away for life.
 
FormlessOne
2 minutes ago  

macadamnut: So I'm guessing the sad tag is because they and 80% of their idiot spawn are still out there, using my oxygen?


4 out of 5 children agree that guns are too dangerous to handle.
 
