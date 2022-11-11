 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Woman doesn't like macaque on her boobs   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
36
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

1619 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2022 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That ain't right . . . but I understand.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that is how you craft a headline.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The poor little monkey is just doing what we were all thinking.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have it on good authority that everyone likes Macaques.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The poor little monkey is just doing what we were all thinking.


We ain't nothing but mammals....
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: Now that is how you craft a headline.


It would've been better if it had been, "Woman doesn't like macaque on her boobies," or, "Woman doesn't like macaque on her great tits."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Where are the melons? You have melons! I know they are there! Big ones! Wait, these are all soft. Never mind. They've gone sour!"
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody give that monkey a banana and a crown.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. First we get Matt Gaetz, now we have to deal with rapist monkeys?  Great timeline we're in.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps it is time for dark to adopt a new mascot.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy on the left in the background is gonna get in so much trouble.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep watching that on loop. All I can think of is what a naughty little monkey he is. In fact, I'm gonna spank that monkey right now.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he leave a nut on her boobies?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The relatively tame monkeys can be easily coaxed to sit on a shoulder or lap for a peanut or two.

This is how it escalates. First it's a couple nuts and before long he wants the melons. Don't taunt the boobie monkey.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Brilliant subby
 
Katwang
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't worry. The future will have more of the same.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If they weren't meant to be grabbed then god wouldn't have made them so grabbable.

\now show us your tits
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That is a trip to monkey HR right there.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
monkey tries its hardest to expose model's breasts by pulling her top down - and even slaps her face when she tries to stop him

Do not taunt sexual-assault monkey.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Boudyro: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 800x524]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now I doubt the existence of boobs and macaque.
 
Tyler Perry's Tyler Perry Fark Account
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She deserved it for dressing like a slut.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They don't call him Curious George for nothing.

He was my first hero when I learned to read.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My heart belongs to Karen Allen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Now I doubt the existence of boobs and macaque.


Lose weight
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
#NotAllMonkeys
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nice Racque.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tyler Perry's Tyler Perry Fark Account: She deserved it for dressing like a slutbanana.


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GlamrLama: They don't call him Curious George for nothing.

He was my first hero when I learned to read.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Old news.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

groppet: That is a trip to monkey HR right there.


Monkey's don't have to deal with HUMAN resources
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.