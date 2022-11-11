 Skip to content
(BBC)   Protip: Changing your accent repeatedly, claiming you were tattooed while unconscious and saying fingerprint evidence was fabricated unlikely to stop you from being extradited on rape charges   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He sounds and looks like a reeeeeaaaal peach of a human. You can almost hear the whine as he gets caught through the photos. And the smugness from his normal voice.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you're going to go to the trouble of faking your own death and fleeing the country....maybe pick one that doesn't have an extradition treaty with the country that you are fleeing.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was one of then a "French Model"?

/Bonjour
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tallyho pip-pip, I an'neva touched nae lassie what she dinna wan it.

I'm bad at English accents.  What a piece of garbage.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Or have a very rich patron who will hire a lawyer to disprove you are who you say you are.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can you even be a professional rapist, subby?
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Arthur Knight?

In Scotland.

/ffs.....
//all he needs is a trilby and the neck beard fark puzzle is complete.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Protip: Changing your accent repeatedly, claiming you were tattooed while unconscious and saying fingerprint evidence was fabricated unlikely to stop you from being extradited on rape charges

I was only asking for a friend.
 
Snort
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was it as bad a Dick Van Dyke in Marry Poppins?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Or at least somewhere the food isn't all shades of brown.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Deep fake space aliens did it. It's the earth equivalent of cow tipping.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ask Harvey Weinstein.
 
