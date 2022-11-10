 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Trio arrested for stealing the necessities of Florida life   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Crime, Miami police, 51-year-old Jesus Carbonell, Theft, Robbery, 49-year-old Zdenek Jelen, Miami Police Department, Police  
926 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)



crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were they making meth?

/DNTRA
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

crustysandman: Were they making meth?

/DNTRA


*/DNRTA
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look for the bare necessities
The simple bare necessities
Forget about your worries and your strife
I mean the bare necessities...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap, what made them think they could get away with doing this so often and not get caught?

Oh who am I kidding. This trio will be back on the streets doing it again real soon. It seems no one spends a long time in jail anymore.

Unless they have a joint in their pocket.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids, it's because of nights like theirs that you should do your heavier partying at or close to home.
 
eldoobie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Gringo, TaTa and Jesus are like characters in a bad movie.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meth, gasoline, and an alligator?

*checks article*

I'm not sure what I was expecting.jpg
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Police wrote that Jelen, a Canadian national, exited the SUV, pointed a pistol at the victim and ordered him into the passenger's seat, threatening to shoot him.


Take Your Little Gun and Get Out of My Trailer Park!!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

eldoobie: The Gringo, TaTa and Jesus are like characters in a bad movie.


You've gotta wonder how a woman gets the nickname "Ta-ta."

>looks at mugshot<

I am no longer interested in seeing her ta-tas.
 
