(Chicago Sun-Times)   Illinois Nazis. I still hate Illinois Nazis   (chicago.suntimes.com) divider line
25
    More: Murica, Antisemitism, Alison Pure Slovin, Judaism, school bus, Chicago police, Jewish grade-school children, hate crime, Simon Wiesenthal  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you see an Illinois Nazi, punch an Illinois Nazi.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the Taliban stopping a school bus in Pakistan and shooting Malala in the head for her crime of being a girl going to school.
The distance between the GQP and terrorists keeps getting smaller and smaller.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such brave "men" attacking the defenseless.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: If you see an Illinois Nazi, punch an Illinois Nazi.


Why stop there?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hmmm. If only there was some way to convey an appropriate message to those pushing for genocide.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Illinois racism trifecta in play
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Chicago police would not confirm those details but did say a group stood in front of the bus in the 2800 block of Jerome Street, forcing it to stop, then entered and threatened to harm a 12-year-old boy.

The department did not respond when asked about the slurs and Hitler salute and whether the incident was being investigated as a hate crime, even though the Simon Wiesenthal Center said it has been in contact with police.

Sounds like it was someone the cops are friendly with.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: If you see an Illinois Nazi, punch an Illinois Nazi.


I'm starting to be of the opinion that just punching is insufficient.
 
kindms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
bus driver should have run them over and definitely not opened the door

attacking and or threatening children all bets are off
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boudyro: Such brave "men" attacking the defenseless.


"Defenseless"? Look what they did to poor Kanye! And don't get me started on Kyrie Irving... it's a real shande.

/s, obvs
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But Freeze Peach!
 
Mouser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And the bus driver didn't try to run him over?  Did we learn nothing from The Blues Brothers?
 
kindms
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Chicago police would not confirm those details but did say a group stood in front of the bus in the 2800 block of Jerome Street, forcing it to stop, then entered and threatened to harm a 12-year-old boy.

The department did not respond when asked about the slurs and Hitler salute and whether the incident was being investigated as a hate crime, even though the Simon Wiesenthal Center said it has been in contact with police.

Sounds like it was someone the cops are friendly with.


or they were cops
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
blues brothers: I hate Illinois Nazi's
Youtube CLLru1_f3rc
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd use the "I did Nazi this coming" joke... except I did.  Antisemitism has been becoming so overt and frequent, you know there will be incidents on any day ending in Y.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stop calling them Nazis.
They don't like that.
They are Republicans.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The rest are pretty bad, too..
 
vrax
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
JFC, it's not the "Hitler salute" it's the Nazi salute.  What kind of reporting is this?!  If it was the Hitler salute they all would have blown their own brains out and the bus and everyone else would have cheered.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Stop calling them Nazis.
They don't like that.
They are Republicans.


Same damn thing these days.
 
JayCab
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hell that's less than a mile from my house. Assholes. Probably sad that their latest candidate for governor got trounced and needed to punch down.

/It's also a few hundred feet from the Evanston border
//No real reason to add that
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cops won't do shiat. They'll call it "free speech" and say "no laws were broken."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Stop calling them Nazis.
They don't like that.
They are Republicans.


Porque no

Warum nicht beide?
 
JayCab
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Slovin noted that the incident "took place on the anniversary of Kristallnacht"

Oh that explains the timing then.
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vrax: JFC, it's not the "Hitler salute" it's the Nazi salute.  What kind of reporting is this?!  If it was the Hitler salute they all would have blown their own brains out and the bus and everyone else would have cheered.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roman_salute

TIL that they never really wrote/made art about the salute in Classical Rome, it was a few Italian painters in the 1700's who made it the "Roman" salute.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm a fan of Freeze Peach, but post WW2 Germany's zero exception policy for Nazi bullshiat looking pretty good bout now
 
