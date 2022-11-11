 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Good news for you Aussies who thrive on things that can kill you, a cruise ship 'with 800 COVID-19 patients' is set to dock in Sydney very soon   (9news.com.au) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are an estimated 800 COVID-19 patients among the 3300 guests and 1300 crew

That's 17% of the ship, but I'm sure the remaining 83% is just happy they only got explosive diarrhea and vomiting.
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
800 confirmed cases so far.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My only time catching covid was in Sydney (I believe from my cabbie). Three months later other family members went and also caught covid there.

I sense a trend.
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have a friend who is immunocompromised and he is going on a cruise in the spring. He got upset when I responded with "RIP" to his announcement he was going on a cruise.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Could they perhaps dock somewhere else?  and not the most populated spot on the entire continent?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: My only time catching covid was in Sydney (I believe from my cabbie). Three months later other family members went and also caught covid there.

I sense a trend.


Your family should be vaccinated or not travel?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Given Covid's increasing chance to kill with repeated infections, it kinda sounds like cruise ships might be killing their customers.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Covid-15200
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hopefully it's a cruise filled with international passengers and staff - that'll really up the chances of a new variant emerging.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Majestic AF
 
johnphantom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It baffles me why anyone would go on a cruise at this point. When I was 13-14 my father ran a ship chandlery that sold the cheapest bonded liquor in US jurisdiction to cruise ships, in what was then the #1 cruise ship port in the world. I had to do my homework in the upstairs office in the warehouse, and at 5pm when the ships were getting ready to leave and the workday was over, we sometimes went aboard the ships to have a drink in the petty officers' bar. I swore to myself then that I would never take a cruise.

//I've probably been on more cruise ships than almost anyone here, and never on a cruise
//the half of the building at the end of the Havensight dock that became a Senor Frog's with a pool outside on St. Thomas in the USVI was my dad's chandlery in the 1980s, you can see it at  18°19'52.67"N  64°55'26.54"W
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chitownmike: BlazeTrailer: My only time catching covid was in Sydney (I believe from my cabbie). Three months later other family members went and also caught covid there.

I sense a trend.

Your family should be vaccinated or not travel?


Uh. Everyone involved vaccinated (including myself). You have the wrong idea about how vaccines work.
 
JetMech
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Isn't that what Q Station is for? There's a Quarantine Beach there and everything.
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"But I thought covid was over!!!"
 
