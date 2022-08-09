 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 261 of WW3: Main bridge across Dnipro destroyed, images and video on social media show. Ukraine says it's retaken swathes of territory in Kherson following Moscow's ordering of a partial withdrawal. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
121
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russian forces, Kiev, Kherson region, Dnieper River, Russia, Ukrainian language  
•       •       •

121 Comments     (+0 »)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Two new versions of the numbers. I don't like either look, but it's what is available this instant.

api.kyivindependent.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

And the spreadsheet.
Fark user imageView Full Size

It blows my mind that, for the last three days, the Russians have been losing 500+ men per day.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kill all the Russians. they are terrible. kill Putin first.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whelp, it looks like the Kyiv Independent might have a new format - the white/blue type on black background - for the casualty reports. Because that is what is now posting on Twitter. Damn thing is hard to read and the categories are in a different order. Oh well. The fortunes of war and all that....
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Awwww. Just shy of 10k for the past 2 weeks. I missed my over under.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harlee: Whelp, it looks like the Kyiv Independent might have a new format - the white/blue type on black background - for the casualty reports. Because that is what is now posting on Twitter. Damn thing is hard to read and the categories are in a different order. Oh well. The fortunes of war and all that....


It almost looks like they sorted them by number lost, but screwed up with cruise missiles.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


well that escalated quickly
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sorry, this one is already out of date.

https://twitter.com/IAPonomarenko/status/1591022241575469056?t=VflbEZS5cPLA697a9OTwVA&s=19

here's the newest one:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Judging by that circle chart at the top, Ukraine needs to get their boat numbers up.

C'mon Ukraine, you're doing good in every other subject. You just need to work on that one area a bit more.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
heckuva remembrance day
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Intercepted message from Russian commander, Kherson:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm just going to watch liberation videos all day. like this one:

https://twitter.com/TpyxaNews/status/1591033292396298240?t=8CwAoaCqYVvOVIkNytaDdQ&s=19
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/Prune602/status/1590737465916395520?t=tTmxIiTXdZbdzWI_Ur5Qww&s=19
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

If those Wounded casualty numbers from slide 1 are correct, that's genuinely incredible and absolutely horrifying for Russia, and not just in regards to the current conflict.

That 900,000 "total forces" number is not kirsty the contract soldiers. It also includes things like military police, base security , oh and logistics.There's a rumor going around that some of the recently captured Russian soldiers identified themselves as being base security for a nuclear weapons facility who were reassigned to the front. Another group had the distinction of being the first Russian Navy seamen to surrender their tank in combat.

Russian Navy. In a tank.

I can barely call this"scraping the barrel." They've pulled out an industrial belt sander and are grinding out the inner surface of the barrel, sweeping the dust into a pan, dumping the pan into the top hatch of an early Cold War tank and shipping it to the front lines before the engine warms up.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When UA was pressing to liberate Lyman, I kept saying win the valley, win the war.

We are now seeing why it was so important.  Lyman rail head has been shutdown to the criminals.  Squeezing off reinforcements in Donetsk.  Which will allow more progress very soon.

We see Kerch bridge damage, squeezes off reinforcements to Kherson, forcing the criminals to leave Kherson.

UA has managed things really well the last few months.  I think Crimea will be liberated in the spring. There is one more critical rail line to cut, and it will eliminate reinforcements to Crimea.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ukraine is going to have a lot more resources to for offense once the right bank is fully secured. The next few months will be interesting.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning everyone. You know how salads typically exclude things like stems, cores, and roots? Well I made a salad for everyone that consists of only stems, cores, roots/bottoms, and whole peppercorns instead of cracked peppercorn. And there's probably an eggshell in there instead of a hardboiled egg.

To go with it, I made a vinaigrette out of some red wine that's been open for a month and peanut oil.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to crack open a watermelon in celebration of the most recent Ukrainian gains.

For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for October 29 to November 4.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No one believed a raccoon could write a cookbook but it looks like all those night classes have finally paid off.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* The recent Very Special Episode of Blyaat the Caat titled "The One Where Jon and Blyaat Battle a Satanist Pedophile Conspiracy" has been nominated for a Golden Orb Award, a Tonyovich, a Russian Culture Award, and has led to the beatification of three producers of the show by the Russian Orthodox Church, in spite of the scenes where Jon mistakenly stabs a legless orphan through the heart with a crucifix in the belief that he was a Kandarian Demon. This has been explained as the fact that his Mathematical Holiness, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow who absolutely did not recently die of Covid and be replaced by a mechanical android, may have partaken too deeply of forbidden algebraic functions and taken temporary leave of his senses. Regardless, we can all be sure that this season of Blyaat the Caat is off to a rousing start, and we all look forward to seeing where it goes next.

* Rumors that Russian Seamen were recently captured in a tank are false. While it is true that some members of the Naval forces have chosen to spend their well-earned shore leave by vacationing on the Kherson front, the reports did not correctly identify the vehicle which these men were driving, as the West is apparently wholly unfamiliar with our amphibious submarine armored corps based on the German Seeteufel. These ingenious inventions have tracks for traveling on land or on the bottom of the sea, a self-contained air supply capable of lasting multiple seconds, and only superficially resemble a rusty T-62 tank. It is clear how these mistakes are made in the fog of war.

* There is currently no evidence that the armed forces of Ukraine have managed to construct a Krogoth. Any complaints or worries by Kbots in the Russian armed forces are without merit.

* Rumors that the Russian armed forces are collapsing in Kherson Oblast and rushing pell-mell to their artillery based total annihilation at the chokepoints across the Dnipr river are false, and even if they were true, would only represent the latest stage in the Kremlin's grand plan for the eventual conquering of Ukraine. As the forces of Grand Russia ushered in Brexit, weakening Perfidious Albion from within, we have now created Rexit, where we . . . wrecks it . . . before we leave. *Touches earpiece* Seriously, do any of you actually read this shiat before you make me go up here and say it? No? Why the fark am I not surprised? *Louder* Anyway, moving on.

* On a personal matter, I would like to take this moment to mock Andrei Norkin's belated realizations, as we here in Studio Russia One hit this nadir a hell of a long time ago. Try to keep up, dude, that's all I'm saying.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doubt
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else worried the orcs are preparing to level the city with artillery from across the river?  "If I can't have it, no one can!"
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

After Ukraine take and secure their side of the river by Kherston, Sevastopol will be in range of their Neptune missiles.

I don't think we'll have to wait long.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No they're taking the city with them physically. You know how people can move a whole house? It's the same concept just with a really really really big flatbed truck.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's pretty good for a country without a navy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It blue up real good?

\ still not sorry
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's made of steel and there isn't much room inside. Just like glorious Russian warship, comrade!
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They no longer have the capability.  They don't have the ammunition stocks or supply lines to sustain a Mariupol-like bombardment, and Ukraine now has effective counterbattery capability.  They can mess it up some, but they won't get far and they'll pay dearly for trying.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's fine it's fine everything's fine

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they'll crack 100,000 by the end of the year. I wonder if that will finally be the breaking point where someone able to do something is sick of putting up with Putin's shiat.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF: https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

List of Ukrainian Orthodox Churches in the US: https://www.uocofusa.org/directories_parishes

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ukraine has artillery too. Russia's guns won't be able to stay in range of Kherson without being in range of Ukraine's guns.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So....is there a Ukraine connection now? I mean, I'll eat watermelon with sunflower seeds, sure.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I know what you mean, but strictly speaking both sides of the river are their side.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NPR's The World had an interview with one of the Azovstal POWs who was released last month (so 5+ months).  She was a medic, and was pulled out during the filtration bullshiat, and separated from her 4 year old daughter.

yesterdays episode (Nov 10, 2022, "China accused of operating illegal overseas security network") starting about 23:45: https://www.npr.org/podcasts/381444246/pri-s-the-world
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo This Man
Youtube 76p_ncbffCE
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, if there are any that stayed behind, I hope the Ukrainians remember that Putin declared martial law in Ukraine. So anything Farmer Pavel wants to do to them in his workshop is nice and legal.

Maybe a few heads on the city limit sign will give the other troops the message.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Livemap is now showing an absence of Russians all the way up to the river now, apart from a bridgehead at Antonivka.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Longer ranged artillery at that. Between superior firepower and apparent lack of anti air/anti drone capability, concentrating enough artillery pieces to destroy Kherson would  be a disaster on its own.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lol.  So that's why the bridges collapsed, under all the weight!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, meant "controlled territory".
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm not worried about artillery. The grim nihilist in me is waiting for the tactical nuke on Kherson once Putin's troops are clear and Ukrainians occupy the city, to kill as many Ukrainians as possible.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

static.euronews.comView Full Size
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a decoy for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah. Nukes are not happening.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As usual, some of the images that were on yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  There were more than usual.  Tweets about copium, coloring book page with a Gepard, where Russia will lose next, distracted by stock photos, distracted by German food, evil watermelons, ponies and Space Marines, women with sunflowers, vatniks vs. combines, Canada, eh?, actual panic, and even more ponies are all there.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, those assholes in rural New Jersey are selling Russia functional nukes.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ahh. Thank you. Watermelon it is today!
 
