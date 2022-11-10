 Skip to content
(Metro)   FA by blocking and brake-checking an ambulance on an emergency call. FO by losing your driver's license for 3 years. With bonus instant karma   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Ambulance, Paramedic, Emergency medical technician, Emergency medical services, Mark Ainsworth, Prison, Albert Butler, face of an arrogant driver  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Another ODD sufferer.

There seems to be a worldwide epidemic of it.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Manchester United ought to ban him from games and cancel any season tickets.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 3 years? Pity.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't me.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else didn't like to let ambulances go by?
OHP: Trooper altercation with EMT (2009-06-13)
Youtube QwzEQJ7xDbk
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His locking himself out was a nice touch. Especially as he has neighbor problems that we can assume none of them had a key to get him back in.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Another ODD sufferer.


"Yeah you know me! "
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Manchester United ought to ban him from games and cancel any season tickets.


"But your honor, if you're not a Manc, you're a wank!"
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'One day he threw a plastic block at me.'

Interviewer: And you don't bear him a grudge?
Stig: A grudge! Old Albert. He was a real darling.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew that an ambulance would have a dashcam?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He gets his own food 'n' all!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size


You can smell him from here.
 
JimbobMcClan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harlee: Another ODD sufferer.

There seems to be a worldwide epidemic of it.


I'm not familiar with that term. Can you explain?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I thought I'd seen that bloke before.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dude is due a good arse kicking.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JimbobMcClan: Harlee: Another ODD sufferer.

There seems to be a worldwide epidemic of it.

I'm not familiar with that term. Can you explain?


Oppositional Defiance Disorder

DSM says diagnosis fits if 4 from the following 8 are met:

Often loses temper.

Is often touchy or easily annoyed.

Is often angry and resentful.

Often argues with authority figures or, for children and adolescents, with adults.

Often actively defies or refuses to comply with requests from authority figures or with rules.

Often deliberately annoys others.

Often blames others for their mistakes or misbehavior.

Has been spiteful or vindictive at least twice within the past six months.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did he really think...

Okay, nevermind.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: 'One day he threw a plastic block at me.'

Interviewer: And you don't bear him a grudge?
Stig: A grudge! Old Albert. He was a real darling.


A plastic block?  Was it a Lego?  He looks like he still plays with legos.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sir Richard Attenborough:

Ahh, here we see the Asbo Chasbo in his native environment. The Asbo Chasbo relishes in the hapless states of the surrounding humans. You can hear their mating cry from several blocks away, listen:

"Oi! Whadda you want me to do 'bout it, ya wanka?"

The Asbo Chasbo is frequently in territorial competition with the Crusted Chav; they have been known to hybridize. Unfortunately neither have good instinctual parenting and leave the offspring to fend for itself. Frequently, the offspring develop characteristics of one or both parents.

Fascinating.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A neighbour who gave her name only as Christine, told MailOnline: 'He's a nasty piece of work that man.
'He would stand across the road staring at us and waving his fists at us over nothing.
'One day he threw a plastic block at me.'

Ordinarily I'd make light of her attempt at not revealing her full identity but then giving away such identifying information, but from the sounds of this guy there probably are a fair few Christines that he's thrown plastic blocks at.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: A plastic block?  Was it a Lego?  He looks like he still plays with legos.


That's a Duplo man if there ever was one.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JimbobMcClan: Harlee: Another ODD sufferer.

There seems to be a worldwide epidemic of it.

I'm not familiar with that term. Can you explain?


https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/oppositional-defiant-disorder/symptoms-causes/syc-20375831
 
ukexpat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harlee: Another ODD sufferer.

There seems to be a worldwide epidemic of it.


No, just a farking twat.
 
Sharkey's End
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Geordiebloke:

Oppositional Defiance Disorder

DSM says diagnosis fits if 4 from the following 8 are met:

Often loses temper.

Is often touchy or easily annoyed.

Is often angry and resentful.

Often argues with authority figures or, for children and adolescents, with adults.

Often actively defies or refuses to comply with requests from authority figures or with rules.

Often deliberately annoys others.

Often blames others for their mistakes or misbehavior.

Has been spiteful or vindictive at least twice within the past six months.

The first 5 of those just seem to be describing the natural effects of turning 50.

My lawn, get off it.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Silly me, I thought azzholes that gaping existed only in the USA, but people are people all round the world.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sharkey's End: Geordiebloke:

Oppositional Defiance Disorder

The first 5 of those just seem to be describing the natural effects of turning 50.

My lawn, get off it.


Oh, you're one of the ones who got second adolescence! You're lucky. Most of us don't get that. Are you going to go goth or emo this time around?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Sir Richard Attenborough:

Ahh, here we see the Asbo Chasbo in his native environment. The Asbo Chasbo relishes in the hapless states of the surrounding humans. You can hear their mating cry from several blocks away, listen:

"Oi! Whadda you want me to do 'bout it, ya wanka?"

The Asbo Chasbo is frequently in territorial competition with the Crusted Chav; they have been known to hybridize. Unfortunately neither have good instinctual parenting and leave the offspring to fend for itself. Frequently, the offspring develop characteristics of one or both parents.

Fascinating.


Richard? Not David?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean, the big brother would work because of the Jurassic Park role, but I feel like most people would have an easier time reeding it in the younger brother's voice.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: You know who else didn't like to let ambulances go by?
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/QwzEQJ7xDbk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Yep, that's what I'm talking about.

USA! USA! USA!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Otera: baronbloodbath: Sir Richard Attenborough:

Ahh, here we see the Asbo Chasbo in his native environment. The Asbo Chasbo relishes in the hapless states of the surrounding humans. You can hear their mating cry from several blocks away, listen:

"Oi! Whadda you want me to do 'bout it, ya wanka?"

The Asbo Chasbo is frequently in territorial competition with the Crusted Chav; they have been known to hybridize. Unfortunately neither have good instinctual parenting and leave the offspring to fend for itself. Frequently, the offspring develop characteristics of one or both parents.

Fascinating.

Richard? Not David?

[Fark user image image 300x168]
[Fark user image image 425x283]

I mean, the big brother would work because of the Jurassic Park role, but I feel like most people would have an easier time reeding it in the younger brother's voice.


Shiat. I thought it was the other one whose name ended in a "D".🤣
 
