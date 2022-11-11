 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Not to alarm anyone with a Twitter account but security at Twitter right now is a post-it-note on the server room door saying "Please do not hack"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you've ever used a credit card for anything on Twitter, you should probably assume Elon Musk is using your number as collateral to prevent an "accidental" scimitar wound.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It almost sounds like that lawyer was telling the entire Twitter workforce to take some PTO.

Almost.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no...anyways.jpg
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this during the peri-election period where congressional control hasn't been made certain 🤔
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I have been told repeatedly, "Elon Musk doesn't care and is soooo wealthy that none of this matters".
.
..
Ha.
Hahahahaha!
Ha.
It matters.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooops, I didn't see that as I hacked in remotely... my bad.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk thread.

/smell it
 
mediaho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let that sink in.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.... Twitter had security. Interesting
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You dumb, dumb fark.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: All this during the peri-election period where congressional control hasn't been made certain 🤔


And your point would be....?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm remembering a scene in Silicon Valley where Hooli recruits this super competent dude to come in and get their ripped off version of the algorithm working on the Hooli phone and after meeting with the team and viewing the current product he's last seen fleeing down the highway at 90mph
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Any personal information you post online is for sale. Elon's just moved the Twitter auction from the third floor lavatories to the front steps of the county courthouse.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Weaver95: mistahtom: All this during the peri-election period where congressional control hasn't been made certain 🤔

And your point would be....?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
April Fool's next year is just going to be every company announcing Elon bought them and feigning going to shiat.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's not going to alarm actual people. Just twatter users.
 
Koodz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Target Builder: I'm remembering a scene in Silicon Valley where Hooli recruits this super competent dude to come in and get their ripped off version of the algorithm working on the Hooli phone and after meeting with the team and viewing the current product he's last seen fleeing down the highway at 90mph


Is that show good? I didn't have HBO Max when it ran but now I do and don't really want to watch the dragon incest show.
 
eswan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mediaho: [Fark user image 850x642]

Let that sink in.


He's here to sink the company.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Koodz: Target Builder: I'm remembering a scene in Silicon Valley where Hooli recruits this super competent dude to come in and get their ripped off version of the algorithm working on the Hooli phone and after meeting with the team and viewing the current product he's last seen fleeing down the highway at 90mph

Is that show good? I didn't have HBO Max when it ran but now I do and don't really want to watch the dragon incest show.


It was really funny. Give it a try.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mistahtom: [Fark user image 318x159]


Did NOT age well at all.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Everyone's stock vested. The ones who didn't get a package Day One are punching out now. It's beautiful.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Have any Farkers made the move to another platform? Maybe that's a topic better explored in a stand-alone thread - if there's already been one (Farkers be proactive and all), please post a link?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mistahtom: All this during the peri-election period where congressional control hasn't been made certain 🤔


Yes, but you also believe there is a shadowy cabal wanting to lower our lifespan to 55 for some reason. Excuse us while we ignore your crackpot-ness.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Koodz: Target Builder: I'm remembering a scene in Silicon Valley where Hooli recruits this super competent dude to come in and get their ripped off version of the algorithm working on the Hooli phone and after meeting with the team and viewing the current product he's last seen fleeing down the highway at 90mph

Is that show good? I didn't have HBO Max when it ran but now I do and don't really want to watch the dragon incest show.


I thought Silicon Valley was one of the funniest things I've seen a long, long time and highly recommend it, especially if you've worked with or in the tech sector in any capacity.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I dunno, I'm still pretty confident he'll have a self sustaining city on Mars with 1 million inhabitants by 2035. This is the guy that can do it!
 
log_jammin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I want to be annoyed about constantly reading/hearing about Elon Musk and Twitter, but if I'm being honest, I'm becoming more and more amused by it all with each passing day.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let chaos reign!
Chaos is a ladder!
Skulls for the skull throne!
Eat your Khorne flakes!
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah threatening the people that hold all the password with automatic self resignation after you change the WFH policies was probably not the best move.

Time for some real BOFH moves here.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Have any Farkers made the move to another platform? Maybe that's a topic better explored in a stand-alone thread - if there's already been one (Farkers be proactive and all), please post a link?


I've been on mastodon for years. Still have a twitter account open to chat with friends there, and bluntly, to spectate the shiatstorm from. My friends seem divided between seriously considering moving, and seeing if it's possible to pre-emptively block all of twitter and just pretend the chuds aren't there.
 
xalres
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And they're asking their software engineers to self-certify that their code meets with the pretty stringent FTC consent decree they're still operating under, because the people with the knowledge (and law-talking knowhow) to actually do it, quit. That is an amazing amount of personal liability they're demanding individual coders to take on. Even if I'd survived until that point, I'd be noping the fark out of there after that ask.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mistahtom: [Fark user image image 318x159]


Here's my long distance dedication to Kanye, Elon, and Trump.

Taylor Swift - Karma (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube rg18Kf4en2o
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I just ordered the breakfast burrito with Hatch green chile i was celebrating along with Elon and Twitter's melt down in the other thread. I just can't get enough of this asshole getting his, a big social media piece of garbage listing at sea hopefully to sink, and Hatch green chile! Happy Friday!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mistahtom: [Fark user image image 318x159]


Did you skip meds-thirty?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Elon needs to get a handle on his shiat and fast. He's bleeding out tech people and his advertisers are starting to walk. The money drain is only going to accelerate, and if Elon doesn't stop being a prick, his staff will just leave.
Personally I don't think he can do it. He has no idea what he's doing and refuses to ask for help. I think Elon will double down, burn his entire investment and then honestly believe he can go back to whatever it was he did before he burned everything down.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Twitter lawyer reminded coworkers that they still have unlimited PTO.

Unlimited?
I think I made bad career choices.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've never watched a real-time business implosion.

/🍿
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If you've ever used a credit card for anything on Twitter, you should probably assume Elon Musk is using your number as collateral to prevent an "accidental" scimitar wound.


What? Who the hell would be dumb enough to pay for something on Tw-
Oh, riiight.
 
lithven
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
'Elon puts rockets into space, he's not afraid of the FTC.'

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
we're seeing the real time self destruction of a popular social media platform and it's glorious. Counting down the days until an official government account is used to start a international incident.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Koodz: Target Builder: I'm remembering a scene in Silicon Valley where Hooli recruits this super competent dude to come in and get their ripped off version of the algorithm working on the Hooli phone and after meeting with the team and viewing the current product he's last seen fleeing down the highway at 90mph

Is that show good? I didn't have HBO Max when it ran but now I do and don't really want to watch the dragon incest show.


Yes.  If you've ever wondered how to design an algorithm to optimize the number of guys a person can jerk off in a given time span, it's the show for you.

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's going to make up the shortfall with lunch money. After he laid off most of the people that would even be there to buy lunch.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Koodz: Target Builder: I'm remembering a scene in Silicon Valley where Hooli recruits this super competent dude to come in and get their ripped off version of the algorithm working on the Hooli phone and after meeting with the team and viewing the current product he's last seen fleeing down the highway at 90mph

Is that show good? I didn't have HBO Max when it ran but now I do and don't really want to watch the dragon incest show.

I thought Silicon Valley was one of the funniest things I've seen a long, long time and highly recommend it, especially if you've worked with or in the tech sector in any capacity.


Agreed, plus Mike Judge was in charge (Beavis and Butthead, King of the Hill, Office Space, Idiocracy) in case OP needs another selling point.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SBinRR: The Twitter lawyer reminded coworkers that they still have unlimited PTO.

Unlimited?
I think I made bad career choices.


It's a trap. Instead of a set amount of PTO it's "how much can you take before your boss starts grumbling about how much PTO you take" which is usually going to be as much or less than defined PTO dsys.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

xalres: And they're asking their software engineers to self-certify that their code meets with the pretty stringent FTC consent decree they're still operating under, because the people with the knowledge (and law-talking knowhow) to actually do it, quit. That is an amazing amount of personal liability they're demanding individual coders to take on. Even if I'd survived until that point, I'd be noping the fark out of there after that ask.


Twitter employees, if you're not ready to quit, make up a story. Say your mom is sick and you need to go home for a few weeks to take care of her. whatever the story, take as much PTO as you can. You probably don't want to be in the office for the next few weeks.
 
