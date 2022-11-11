 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Don't use methamphetamine or you too may find yourself illegally purchasing a wild owl, for $100, in the middle of the night, from strangers, at a local gas station. Ya rly   (azfamily.com) divider line
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Owls.

Not even once.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair it's not like buying an owl from your local owlery in broad daylight is any less weird.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an idiot. Injured owls usually go for about 50 bucks on the street.

And any doper ought to know to keep his stuff in the trunk.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be always wary of gas station hot dogs, sushi & hooters
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
about ten years ago i was selling an old beat up car on craigslist and this guy really really needed this car for his family.  i wanted 1000 for it and he said he was on his way to get the car.  he was 100 miles away and he would be in town around 11pm at night.  i told him to meet me at a local gas station that was active and lit up.  i asked the desk clerk to keep an eye on me just in case anything happened.  he showed up in a car with the rear springs broken and bald tires with his wife and 2 kids.

he said he only had 800 bucks and pleaded with me to take the money and his playstation as payment.  He didn't want to test drive it or anything. i felt bad for him and accepted. i signed over the title and he loaded his family into his new car.  He took his license plate off his car and put it on the new car and drove away.  He left his old car there at the gas station.

I still wonder what became of him.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An owl will scratch the shiat out of you!
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: An owl will scratch the shiat out of you!


Found the meth user...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's why I stopped doing Meth. That shiat sucked.  Owl purchases are the gateway to much worse.  it's downhill from there.  and it can't be stopped.   this guy needs rehab. get new friends.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
arrested for aggravated DUI, possession of meth and possession of wildlife


having wildlife is a crime

/the more you know
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do all my illegal owl purchases in broad daylight, so it looks totally normal
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas stations hustle/

Hey excuse me, my family's car broke down, my wife's pregnant, I lost my wallet and we don't have enough money for gas to get home. All I got is this owl to sell
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't the constant owl hooting keep the average meth user up for days? Don't get me started on the paranoia from that big eyed stare.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Occasionally I step onto my patio at night and there's a 10" tall owl on the cable box. If I see it before lighting up, I'll step back inside and turn off the light. I can give it a few minutes to fly off before stepping back out to have my smoke.

When I light up before I see it, it gives me the ugliest "fark you" as I quickly smoke. The birb normally flies off at some point, but I can't dislike my pest control.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: Owls.

Not even once.


Alternatively...

Payson:  not even once.

/the town has a Trump memorabilia store for cryin' out loud...
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to get a new poster made.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let he who hasn't done meth and bought a black market owl at a random gas station cast the first sto... ow! Ow, goddammit! Seriously, stop!
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My only surprise is that this wasn't Florida, as in I've witnessed the sale of randomly caught wildlife on a couple of occasions. Very wierd, you can't help but feel like a background character in a Disney film where the protagonist just entered the downfall stage of their story progression.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In a way, it ended well for the owl as it's now being looked after. Not sure how it was injured, but being looked after by a drug addict was going to be much worse for the owl.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The owl didn't snitch though. The police asked him about the others involved and all he said was, "Who?"
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The owls are not as they seem
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: The owl didn't snitch though. The police asked him about the others involved and all he said was, "Who?"


*getout.gif*
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: arrested for aggravated DUI, possession of meth and possession of wildlife


having wildlife is a crime

/the more you know


Came here to post this. Who knew?
 
p89tech
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh come on, who amongst us hasn't been tweaking for 48 hours straight and felt hungry, only to discover that the local 7-11 ran out of hot dogs?

Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You are suggesting that I wouldn't buy an owl when I'm completely sober.  Subby, I thought we knew each other better than this.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Owl be damned!

(ducks)
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oblig:
https://dopeypodcast.podbean.com/e/dopey131-dead-meth-owl-jessa-reed-drinking-meth-piss-shooting-meth-in-neck-goofballs-mormon-and-the-meth-head/

Finally get to share the meth owl story on fark.  Put on the podcast, clean up your apt, enjoy.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was it a burrow owl?

/Johnny Werstler lives
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Oblig:
https://dopeypodcast.podbean.com/e/dopey131-dead-meth-owl-jessa-reed-drinking-meth-piss-shooting-meth-in-neck-goofballs-mormon-and-the-meth-head/

Finally get to share the meth owl story on fark.  Put on the podcast, clean up your apt, enjoy.


Fark user imageView Full Size


*Clicks link*
*Reads mad lib description*
*Google image search for Jessa Reed*
Ah, ok the story tracks with the image
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

