(KTVU Bay Area News)   Officer fired after 2 deadly shootings can't find work, loses dog, truck, family. Just kidding, hired as officer 40 miles away   (ktvu.com) divider line
    Police, Officer Ryan McMahon, Catalytic converter, Firearm, police department, Termination of employment  
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well at least Broadmoor should be rid of the scourge of unlit nocturnal cyclists. A few slayings and multi-million dollar settlements are a small price to pay for that kind of security.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Broadmoor police is a small force with a lot of baggage: several previous top cops have been accused of fraud and other misconduct.

He's gonna fit right in.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Broadmoor police is a small force with a lot of baggage: several previous top cops have been accused of fraud and other misconduct.

He's gonna fit right in.


Unfortunately this is the only apple tree in town.

previews.123rf.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: Broadmoor police is a small force with a lot of baggage: several previous top cops have been accused of fraud and other misconduct.

He's gonna fit right in.


Here he is at the hiring ceremony
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

holdmybones: edmo: Broadmoor police is a small force with a lot of baggage: several previous top cops have been accused of fraud and other misconduct.

He's gonna fit right in.

Unfortunately this is the only apple tree in town.

[previews.123rf.com image 850x566]


That's an orchard
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Too bad. If it had gone the other way he could have become a country singer.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is a repeat, but not a Fark user image
 
honk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Officials said they found no "disqualifying information" while looking into the officer's background.

It all depends on what you call "disqualifying", I guess.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Murder: It's not a glitch of the police, it's a feature.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One would think that the insurance companies would put a stop to this by jacking up their rates or refusing to insure police forces with officers who have instigated large claims.

It's kind of like having a DUI.
 
