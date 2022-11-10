 Skip to content
Yesterday in 1975 the Edmund Fitzgerald sank, forcing Gordon Lightfoot to learn how to sing "Gitchigumi" without giggling
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering why it went from 65 to 30 in 4 hours.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" - Gordon Lightfoot (HD w/ Lyrics)
Youtube 9vST6hVRj2A
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the Ojibwe language, Lake Superior is Otchipwe-kitchi-gami meaning "The sea of the Ojibwe people"
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that farking song
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Split Rock lights once per year today
https://www.mprnews.org/story/2022/11/10/split-rocks-beacon-will-shine-to-mark-edmund-fitzgerald-anniversary
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think: one day, we might have songs retelling the watery fate of Boaty McBoatface and her crew.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm glad Fitzgerald sank. The way Zelda was treated was kinda nasty, imho.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
CSB:
In 1987, I was traveling through Orillia. (His home town)
We actually ran into him having lunch. I fanboyed hard.
Long story short, he sang me this, in a diner, with no preparation, on my 16th Birthday.
Best surprise gift ever!
 
hlehmann
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was in college when that song was released and the only nearby FM radio station conveniently stomped on the frequency of a decent FM station located in a real city.  I swear to dog, that damn sing was played every half hour for months on end. Fark Gordon Lightfoot with a cactus.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Ballad of Apollo XIII
Youtube o1lCfq1xUFM


This has a happier ending.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The first time I got stoned that song came on the radio just as the high kicked in.

"OMG this is the best song ever!"

Then Bohemian Rhapsody came on...
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Smurfnazi420: CSB:
In 1987, I was traveling through Orillia. (His home town)
We actually ran into him having lunch. I fanboyed hard.
Long story short, he sang me this, in a diner, with no preparation, on my 16th Birthday.
Best surprise gift ever!


Very cool.

\not sarcasm
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: [YouTube video: The Ballad of Apollo XIII]

This has a happier ending.


Heh, I remember filking.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: spiritplumber: [YouTube video: The Ballad of Apollo XIII]

This has a happier ending.

Heh, I remember filking.


It's still a thing :) check out vixy & tony on youtube. leslie fish is still composing, too
 
