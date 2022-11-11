 Skip to content
(WTAE) Hero Abandoned graves of black World War I veterans discovered. Let's remember them this Vetetans' Day   (wtae.com) divider line
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Happy Veterans day to all Americans who served, in whatever capacity.  Even drunk REMFs like me.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And no, I DNRTFA.
 
tuxq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Which russian troll mod greenlit this rage bait?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
dryknife
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is Vetetans' some new diet ?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

No, these guys were blinds.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've stumbled upon an abandoned graveyard, while exploring a wooded area in North Carolina.
All of the grave stones were worn badly, where you could not read them. Other graves were only recognizable by the sunken rectangular area, where caskets had collapsed years ago. It was kind of sad, but I imagine that it's not that unusual given the amount of small old graveyards that are scattered all over the eastern states.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
American black? Yes, American black. Lots and lots of African troops, and other platoons from around the world of the UK and French empires. I have heard some rough stories about American blacks who joined the Foreign Legion flying corps and got demoted as the US Army joined in and they got transferred over and denigrated.

African Americans have served in just about every war before they were used as a body farm in Vietnam. Not always front line, but they were there.
 
