(Department of Veterans Affairs)   November 11th is the day that US veterans have to decide if flashing their ID is worth 10% off on waffles. This is a comprehensive list of discounts and free stuff
    PSA, Coffee, Veterans Day discounts list, active-duty military, free meals, Military of the United States, more nationally available Veterans Day discounts, free drinks, Veterans Day  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The one day a year when the teensy weensy bit of Murican Demographic that is veterans suddenly blooms to 100 times normal size.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of a free small coffee or a coupon good for a sandwich of equal or lesser value with purchase of a sandwich at regular menu price, it would be nice if on veteran's day, veterans would get the day off.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fogo de Chão has a half off special for veterans, 10% off for guests. Going there tonight.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: it would be nice if on veteran's day, veterans would get the day off


Every year, I work on vet's day.

Anyone know if it's a federal holiday?
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: OdradekRex: it would be nice if on veteran's day, veterans would get the day off

Every year, I work on vet's day.

Anyone know if it's a federal holiday?


It is. Enjoying my four day weekend with the holiday and a MAJCOM family day.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's two kinds of veterans, the ones who ask for the discount quietly and enjoy their pancakes and hashbrowns, and the ones who show up in old goodwill BDUs with either a maga or a flag cap, who don't actually have their military ID but they make sure everyone hears about how they combat dropped into Baghdad, broke their knees on landing, and crawled 5 miles through enemy territory to reach the front lines.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
7-Eleven -November 11, 2022

Never forget!
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Most vets I've seen, lack of tasty food & drink is clearly not a problem.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who needs an ID?
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I usually don't try to get any discounts. Been in 19 years and I don't recall ever actually using it. HOWEVER, this year Six Flags Great Adventure (I'm a recruiter and I live in NJ and work in PA) has a great deal. Free for me and the wife (also a vet) and discounted entry for the kiddos, plus free meals, parking, etc. I'm taking them up on this offer and gonna spend the day there.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
...and what veteran ID is that?

/Veteran
//Don't ask for discounts
///Won't take them
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: It is.


Then why doesn't my Fortune 500 company I work for observe it?

Last year someone complained, and they gave us vets 1/2 the f*cking day.

How nice.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: There's two THREE kinds of veterans,


1. The ones who ask for the discount quietly

2.the ones who show up in old goodwill BDUs with either a maga or a flag cap, who don't actually have their military ID but they make sure everyone hears about how they combat dropped into Baghdad, broke their knees on landing, and crawled 5 miles through enemy territory to reach the front lines.

3. The ones who don't ask for anything.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Does being a veteran of the KISS Army count?
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: Sabreace22: It is.

Then why doesn't my Fortune 500 company I work for observe it?

Last year someone complained, and they gave us vets 1/2 the f*cking day.

How nice.


According to my rudimentary googling, Federal law does not require private sector employers to provide holiday leave to employees for any holidays.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Never forget
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can save 10% on waffles by joining the army? Why didn't anyone tell me this??
 
Tokin42
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Instead of a free small coffee or a coupon good for a sandwich of equal or lesser value with purchase of a sandwich at regular menu price, it would be nice if on veteran's day, veterans would get the day off.


My employees and I are all vets so we take the day off. We also take our birthdays off if possible.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: According to my rudimentary googling, Federal law does not require private sector employers to provide holiday leave to employees for any holidays.


oh but god forbid, if the company took Christmas Day off the holiday list.  F*cking fairy tale bull-sh*t holiday.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On which day do social workers get discounts all over America?

Anyway, 44 Vets commit suicide EVERY DAY in the United States. Please reach out to a Vet you may know and let them know they are loved and, with support and friendship, they can live another day.
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As a retired veteran, and both parents were veterans, a non-Farksnarky "take it easy" to my fellow veterans.

I can never bring myself to go out and partake of the freebies/discounts on this day; immediately after 9/11 there were WAY too many spouses in small businesses screaming "What do you mean you don't offer a 50% discount to military families? My husband is defending your freedom!"* That's just me, though. I'll never begrudge an active duty or veteran E-4 catching a break.

I'm going to an Elton John concert tonight, to get drunk and buy overpriced merch. That's the American Way I defended.

*Said husband was a REMF water purification specialist**, with four Article 15s and three DUIs.
**I'd say "no offense" to water purification folks, but I wouldn't mean it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I can save 10% on waffles by joining the army? Why didn't anyone tell me this??


Fark user imageView Full Size


"It's the waffle conspiracy, we want you to come in for your free waffle and pay for your bacon, coffee, hasbrowns, etc."
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How about having Veteran's Friday, in alphabetical order, every two weeks during the year.

Fortnight 1: Freebies for the vets if your business name begins with A
Fortnight 2: Freebies for the vets if your business name begins with B
.
.
.

Because there is no vet who will be capable of availing themselves of everything on the list today.

And then of course there are the homeless vets who have lost their ID.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 480x272]

Never forget


What?  that the drinking water wasn't safe?

Shhhhhhhhhhh**********************ttttt

Someone needs to investigate Ft Detrick, MD.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Does being a veteran of the KISS Army count?


Yeah, 10% discount at Sephora or Ulta cosmetic departments, or on Michael's and Hobby Lobby face paint supplies.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I so wish I had known Home Depot had a 10% veterans discount years ago. I bought a home that I thought was a fixer upper, turned out to be a REAL fixer upper. Down to the studs in some places, so I spent a lot of time and money in HD. Plus new appliances, new fence in the backyard. New roof, WH, fixtures, fans, etc.

Anyways like 2 years after I had completed pretty much everything I was at HD with my father and he showed the cashier his driver's license and they gave him 10% off. When I asked why and he explained that if you have the "V" on your DL I lost my mind.

Probably like 3 or 4k I could have saved.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I can save 10% on waffles by joining the army? Why didn't anyone tell me this??


Job ☑
Adventure ☑
PTSD ☑
Coupon Club ☑
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Typical Internet cowardice, hiding behind a screen talking sh*t about waffles.  Submitter, I goddamn dare you to talk sh*t about waffles to an old man's face.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Years ago, I went to a Pasta House on Veteran's Day weekend. Played the game for a free plate of crappy spaghetti. Bill came and I was charged for my two kids' meal (little kids used to eat free on weekends). They said they could not combine free offers, so mine was free but I had to pay for my kids. I ended up getting an eight dollar plate of spaghetti for free and paid $14 for two kids meals which normally would have been free. I'm still pissed off about that to this day.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I served in the 1970s and we got dumped on by just about everyone for everything.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stationalpha5: As a retired veteran, and both parents were veterans, a non-Farksnarky "take it easy" to my fellow veterans.

I can never bring myself to go out and partake of the freebies/discounts on this day; immediately after 9/11 there were WAY too many spouses in small businesses screaming "What do you mean you don't offer a 50% discount to military families? My husband is defending your freedom!"* That's just me, though. I'll never begrudge an active duty or veteran E-4 catching a break.

I'm going to an Elton John concert tonight, to get drunk and buy overpriced merch. That's the American Way I defended.

*Said husband was a REMF water purification specialist**, with four Article 15s and three DUIs.
**I'd say "no offense" to water purification folks, but I wouldn't mean it.


I agree, the loudest vetbros I've seen who spent their entire four year enlistment whining, complaining, and talking about how as soon as they could, they would get out. But once they leave, it's their entire personality, especially on Armistice day.

I'm spending today quietly with my wife and daughter enjoying the time we have until my wife deploys this spring, leaving me a single military dad for six months.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Years ago, I went to a Pasta House on Veteran's Day weekend. Played the game for a free plate of crappy spaghetti. Bill came and I was charged for my two kids' meal (little kids used to eat free on weekends). They said they could not combine free offers, so mine was free but I had to pay for my kids. I ended up getting an eight dollar plate of spaghetti for free and paid $14 for two kids meals which normally would have been free. I'm still pissed off about that to this day.


Business people are trash; who see people as cash cows.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: ImpendingCynic: I can save 10% on waffles by joining the army? Why didn't anyone tell me this??

[Fark user image 635x435]

"It's the waffle conspiracy, we want you to come in for your free waffle and pay for your bacon, coffee, hasbrowns, etc."


Nice...that sums up Waffle House in one photo.
 
Seacop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: ...and what veteran ID is that?

/Veteran
//Don't ask for discounts
///Won't take them


Veterans ID card from the VA?

I sti haven't taken the time to get my retiree ID card.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: I so wish I had known Home Depot had a 10% veterans discount years ago. I bought a home that I thought was a fixer upper, turned out to be a REAL fixer upper. Down to the studs in some places, so I spent a lot of time and money in HD. Plus new appliances, new fence in the backyard. New roof, WH, fixtures, fans, etc.

Anyways like 2 years after I had completed pretty much everything I was at HD with my father and he showed the cashier his driver's license and they gave him 10% off. When I asked why and he explained that if you have the "V" on your DL I lost my mind.

Probably like 3 or 4k I could have saved.


I have no problem whatsoever getting my 10% off at HD and Lowes.  I'd never ask for it at a mom-and-pop, even if they displayed a veterans' discount sign.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: The one day a year when the teensy weensy bit of Murican Demographic that is veterans suddenly blooms to 100 times normal size.


Oh come on, Waffle House food isn't THAT fattening. The increase is more like 50% normal size. 60% tops.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Getting a free meal has never been worth it to me to go out and deal with all the people getting a free meal.  I don't go out to eat on Veterans day.
 
encephlavator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wake me up when they put their mufflers back on their Harleys. Otherwise dngaf about vets. Ban me. By the way, isn't it something like less than 10% ever saw combat? The rest are just pencil pushers.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Most vets I've seen, lack of tasty food & drink is clearly not a problem.


I've often wondered how so many people proud of getting through Ranger School, Q Course (SF, not MTG) etc. and fighting off the North Vietnamese 302B Regiment all night get their asses kicked after separation by Ronald McDonald.

Some people might actually benefit from Crossfit.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I can save 10% on waffles by joining the army? Why didn't anyone tell me this??


Futurama War Were Declared
Youtube v8Ha6tNvRUg
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Nice...that sums up Waffle House in one photo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Thank you for your service."

• "[looking confused] You're welcome, but this wasn't my table."

• [In the deepest, sexiest voice I can] "Oh, thank YOU for your service."

• "Talk is cheap, buy me a beer!"

• "If it wasn't for needing groceries, I would have done it for free."

/if you are going to "thank me for my service" in a sullen, passive aggressive tone of voice, I didn't ask you to, so f#ck right off.  Especially if you make excuses for the 1/6 violent criminals.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: "Thank you for your service."

• "[looking confused] You're welcome, but this wasn't my table."

• [In the deepest, sexiest voice I can] "Oh, thank YOU for your service."

• "Talk is cheap, buy me a beer!"

• "If it wasn't for needing groceries, I would have done it for free."

/if you are going to "thank me for my service" in a sullen, passive aggressive tone of voice, I didn't ask you to, so f#ck right off.  Especially if you make excuses for the 1/6 violent criminals.


😳
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Floki: CarnySaur: Does being a veteran of the KISS Army count?

Yeah, 10% discount at Sephora or Ulta cosmetic departments, or on Michael's and Hobby Lobby face paint supplies.


Hey, it was just a thought... and a nice one at that.

/yeah, yeah, welcome to Fark I guess.
 
