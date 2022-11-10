 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Albuquerque couple face murder charges after shooting man in dispute over parking space. Guess he shouldn't have made that left turn   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
10
189 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2022 at 2:35 AM



Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's the Kettlemans, isn't it?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Rusty Shackleford: It's the Kettlemans, isn't it?


Brock. He turned bad after Todd killed Andrea.
 
buzzcut73
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Albuquerque? Must be a day ending in Y.
 
Francois Zolan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Clearly an armed society is a polite society
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They told the guy to leave, so he started to leave, and they shoot him.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

buzzcut73: Albuquerque? Must be a day ending in Y.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
they "were concerned with Vencill parking near their apartment,"

Yeah well picking a space in an apartment parking lot near someone's apartment is one of the worst things you can do so I can see why they were upset.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Albuquerque I know. I spent over 30 years there. I finally left that damn place after a guy with an automatic assault rifle decided to get naked and shoot off rounds in my front yard during a New Year's Eve celebration. Farking idiots.
 
me.theuser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Sounds like the Albuquerque I know. I spent over 30 years there. I finally left that damn place after a guy with an automatic assault rifle decided to get naked and shoot off rounds in my front yard during a New Year's Eve celebration. Farking idiots.


Did you leave to avoid prosecution for criminal recklessness with a weapon? or the naked thing?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
me.theuserDid you leave to avoid prosecution for criminal recklessness with a weapon? or the naked thing?

It was mostly a naked thing.
 
