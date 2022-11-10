 Skip to content
(Deadline)   Divers for History Channel program find a piece of history they weren't expecting   (deadline.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Leave.It.The.fark.Alone.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Divers for a History Channel documentary on World War II-era ocean wrecks

Like... For ghosts, or Aliens, or magic?
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was the Space Shuttle yet another victim of...
The Bermuda Triangle!
(spooky music)
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why a triangle? There are scarier shapes out there. The Bermuda Octagon seems pretty ominous, like you'll spookily encounter a UFC match out at sea
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this the thread to dust off Challenger jokes?  I was a 6th grader when it exploded and Challenger jokes were all the rage.

/Need Another Seven Astronauts
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: Divers for a History Channel documentary on World War II-era ocean wrecks

Like... For ghosts, or Aliens, or magic?
[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x282]


Probably the Bermuda Triangle. LOL if they uncovered a piece of real history while filming a documentary on fake history.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Leave.It.The.fark.Alone.


I would normally agree with that but given the not-so-deep water in the area and human stupidity, I could see some rich a-hole secretly doing a search for and trying to make off with it. I'm leaning more toward recovery and then using it as part of a display honoring the crew. 

/still remember watching it happen live
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Warthog: Is this the thread to dust off Challenger jokes?  I was a 6th grader when it exploded and Challenger jokes were all the rage.

/Need Another Seven Astronauts


Me too. 12, 6th grade. Teacher rolled out the TV cart and we watched it live. She was a total deer in the headlights. No idea what to do. All us kids just looked around at each other like WTF? I remember one girl asking "Are they ok?" Teacher finally snapped out of it and turned off the TV and left the classroom. We could hear all the teachers furiously whispering in the hallway. They called all of our parents to come get us. IIRC, they even canceled school the next day.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Warthog: Is this the thread to dust off Challenger jokes?  I was a 6th grader when it exploded and Challenger jokes were all the rage.

/Need Another Seven Astronauts


Why do NASA engineers drink Sprite? Because they couldn't get 7-Up.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
how did NASA not already know where it was?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

khitsicker: how did NASA not already know where it was?


How do countries not know where their sunken ships are at? Things go down and then undersea currents move them until the hit the bottom and something stops their movement further. Plus, you might not have noticed but it got blown up into about a zillion pieces, so missing a 20' section like that wouldn't be out of the ordinary.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no1curr: Why a triangle? There are scarier shapes out there. The Bermuda Octagon seems pretty ominous, like you'll spookily encounter a UFC match out at sea


Pentagon too, but I have it on good authority that's already taken..
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

isamudyson: khitsicker: how did NASA not already know where it was?

How do countries not know where their sunken ships are at? Things go down and then undersea currents move them until the hit the bottom and something stops their movement further. Plus, you might not have noticed but it got blown up into about a zillion pieces, so missing a 20' section like that wouldn't be out of the ordinary.


because their aren't congressional inquiries, investigations, and hearings to every sunken ship. This was I would say slightly more high profile than your average ship sinking.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no1curr: Why a triangle? There are scarier shapes out there. The Bermuda Octagon seems pretty ominous, like you'll spookily encounter a UFC match out at sea


The Bermuda non-euclidean expanse of doom doesn't roll off the tongue.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why does it have to be a 2-D shape?

Why not a dodecahedron?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Listen this thread is getting too close to the story in Contact.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: cretinbob: Leave.It.The.fark.Alone.

I would normally agree with that but given the not-so-deep water in the area and human stupidity, I could see some rich a-hole secretly doing a search for and trying to make off with it. I'm leaning more toward recovery and then using it as part of a display honoring the crew. 

/still remember watching it happen live


I would be ok with that.
I remember standing there watching it, like in the sky and not on TV
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: isamudyson: khitsicker: how did NASA not already know where it was?

How do countries not know where their sunken ships are at? Things go down and then undersea currents move them until the hit the bottom and something stops their movement further. Plus, you might not have noticed but it got blown up into about a zillion pieces, so missing a 20' section like that wouldn't be out of the ordinary.

because their aren't congressional inquiries, investigations, and hearings to every sunken ship. This was I would say slightly more high profile than your average ship sinking.


True. But at best, they had a general search area where they assumed most of the wreckage would be but not all of it. Same for when a plane goes down. They will reassemble as much as they possibly can but there are always missing pieces, so like I said, this kind of thing isn't out of the ordinary. Hell, one of my friends found part of a RCAF jet fighter that went missing off the coast of Jax 60+ years ago one day after a Nor'easter while on his job as a park ranger. Until then, they had no idea what happened to it. The pilot just took off as normal and no one ever heard from it again.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: khitsicker: isamudyson: khitsicker: how did NASA not already know where it was?

How do countries not know where their sunken ships are at? Things go down and then undersea currents move them until the hit the bottom and something stops their movement further. Plus, you might not have noticed but it got blown up into about a zillion pieces, so missing a 20' section like that wouldn't be out of the ordinary.

because their aren't congressional inquiries, investigations, and hearings to every sunken ship. This was I would say slightly more high profile than your average ship sinking.

True. But at best, they had a general search area where they assumed most of the wreckage would be but not all of it. Same for when a plane goes down. They will reassemble as much as they possibly can but there are always missing pieces, so like I said, this kind of thing isn't out of the ordinary. Hell, one of my friends found part of a RCAF jet fighter that went missing off the coast of Jax 60+ years ago one day after a Nor'easter while on his job as a park ranger. Until then, they had no idea what happened to it. The pilot just took off as normal and no one ever heard from it again.


knowing the way history channel / Discovery networks work they likely got permission to dive the site and film that the "found it" Other wise this would have likely been news a lot sooner than 3 weeks before the program airs.

They are doing a service to NASA in checking up on the site and in turn get to promote their program.
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: khitsicker: isamudyson: khitsicker: how did NASA not already know where it was?

How do countries not know where their sunken ships are at? Things go down and then undersea currents move them until the hit the bottom and something stops their movement further. Plus, you might not have noticed but it got blown up into about a zillion pieces, so missing a 20' section like that wouldn't be out of the ordinary.

because their aren't congressional inquiries, investigations, and hearings to every sunken ship. This was I would say slightly more high profile than your average ship sinking.

True. But at best, they had a general search area where they assumed most of the wreckage would be but not all of it. Same for when a plane goes down. They will reassemble as much as they possibly can but there are always missing pieces, so like I said, this kind of thing isn't out of the ordinary. Hell, one of my friends found part of a RCAF jet fighter that went missing off the coast of Jax 60+ years ago one day after a Nor'easter while on his job as a park ranger. Until then, they had no idea what happened to it. The pilot just took off as normal and no one ever heard from it again.


My buddy and I were the first to find the discarded B-25 Mitchells in the Kwajalein lagoon. Various teams had looked for years but we found them the week of July 4, 2011 purely by chance.

Searching underwater for things is pretty hard.

/they were still shiny
//oooh shiny
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: how did NASA not already know where it was?


This was just a small piece, and other parts have already been found.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Is this the thread to dust off Challenger jokes?  I was a 6th grader when it exploded and Challenger jokes were all the rage.

/Need Another Seven Astronauts


I was asleep, I worked second shift at the Michould Assembly Facility where the External Tank was built.

Buddy of mine came by, knocked on my door until I answered then lit up a joint and said "Hit this"

I told him I had to go to work in a few hours and he said "Not today".  After I took a few he turned on the TV and....well, I went in that evening but nobody was working except for the FBI guys who were chaining up and carting off filing cabinets.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woah, lost wreckage from Atlantis!
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming up next week is a Hystory Channel special about how ancient aliens abducted the crew of the Challenger.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN is upset they can't do 24 hour coverage anymore on the missing shuttle wreckage.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Coming up next week is a Hystory Channel special about how ancient aliens abducted the crew of the Challenger.


Pawn Stars:

"That's a unique item you have. Best I can do is $15. I don't have people coming in here everyday asking for Head and Shoulders of the Challenger crew."
 
mariner314
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
West coast, in the classroom. What was it, 2nd or 3rd grade?

I think every school with TV and cable watched that live.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

khitsicker: isamudyson: khitsicker: how did NASA not already know where it was?

How do countries not know where their sunken ships are at? Things go down and then undersea currents move them until the hit the bottom and something stops their movement further. Plus, you might not have noticed but it got blown up into about a zillion pieces, so missing a 20' section like that wouldn't be out of the ordinary.

because their aren't congressional inquiries, investigations, and hearings to every sunken ship. This was I would say slightly more high profile than your average ship sinking.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, well...  he wasn't kidding about a zillion little pieces.

Fark user imageView Full Size

The search and recovery teams did the best they could.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

khitsicker: how did NASA not already know where it was?


I haven't looked into, but wonder how far away from other debris this piece of the shuttle landed... or if if drifted before coming to rest where it is.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: CNN is upset they can't do 24 hour coverage anymore on the missing shuttle wreckage.


"Democrats in disarray: why the Challenger disaster may be Joe Biden's fault"
 
NINEv2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Deveyn: isamudyson: khitsicker: isamudyson: khitsicker: how did NASA not already know where it was?

How do countries not know where their sunken ships are at? Things go down and then undersea currents move them until the hit the bottom and something stops their movement further. Plus, you might not have noticed but it got blown up into about a zillion pieces, so missing a 20' section like that wouldn't be out of the ordinary.

because their aren't congressional inquiries, investigations, and hearings to every sunken ship. This was I would say slightly more high profile than your average ship sinking.

True. But at best, they had a general search area where they assumed most of the wreckage would be but not all of it. Same for when a plane goes down. They will reassemble as much as they possibly can but there are always missing pieces, so like I said, this kind of thing isn't out of the ordinary. Hell, one of my friends found part of a RCAF jet fighter that went missing off the coast of Jax 60+ years ago one day after a Nor'easter while on his job as a park ranger. Until then, they had no idea what happened to it. The pilot just took off as normal and no one ever heard from it again.

My buddy and I were the first to find the discarded B-25 Mitchells in the Kwajalein lagoon. Various teams had looked for years but we found them the week of July 4, 2011 purely by chance.

Searching underwater for things is pretty hard.

/they were still shiny
//oooh shiny


Listen to Dirk Pitt over here...

/I keed I keed
//can't dive
///sinuses
 
scanman61
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

scanman61: Warthog: Is this the thread to dust off Challenger jokes?  I was a 6th grader when it exploded and Challenger jokes were all the rage.

/Need Another Seven Astronauts

I was asleep, I worked second shift at the Michould Assembly Facility where the External Tank was built.

Buddy of mine came by, knocked on my door until I answered then lit up a joint and said "Hit this"

I told him I had to go to work in a few hours and he said "Not today".  After I took a few he turned on the TV and....well, I went in that evening but nobody was working except for the FBI guys who were chaining up and carting off filing cabinets.


And before I get any smart ass replies, I didn't work on flight hardware.

I did control systems on production tooling.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It has to be great to be one of those divers.  You think you're doing a boring run-of-the-mill Bermuda Triangle BS piece and suddenly you uncover something actually important.
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: Woah, lost wreckage from AtlantisChallenger!
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not well-publicized fact: the Challenger crew survived the explosion. They spent their last minute wishing for parachutes.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We have to experience that tragedy from the 80's known as Donald Trump everyday. What's one more?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Not well-publicized fact: the Challenger crew survived the explosion. They spent their last minute wishing for parachutes.


Well, survive and conscious/lucid/aware are different things.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

khitsicker: how did NASA not already know where it was?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Warthog: Is this the thread to dust off Challenger jokes?  I was a 6th grader when it exploded and Challenger jokes were all the rage.

/Need Another Seven Astronauts


What was the last thing Christy McAuliffe said to her husband?

//Ok honey, I'm off. You feed the dogs, I'll feed the fish.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Warthog: Is this the thread to dust off Challenger jokes?  I was a 6th grader when it exploded and Challenger jokes were all the rage.

/Need Another Seven Astronauts

What was the last thing Christy McAuliffe said to her husband?

//Ok honey, I'm off. You feed the dogs, I'll feed the fish.


How did they know Krista McAuliffe had dandruff? They found her head and shoulders on the beach.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Warthog: Is this the thread to dust off Challenger jokes?  I was a 6th grader when it exploded and Challenger jokes were all the rage.

/Need Another Seven Astronauts

What was the last thing Christy McAuliffe said to her husband?

//Ok honey, I'm off. You feed the dogs, I'll feed the fish.


What's the last thing she said at all?

"What does this button do?"

/ I think there was a two-second gap between the explosion and the first tasteless joke
// We were Fark before there was Fark
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Leave.It.The.fark.Alone.


Might as well grab it before "pirates" do. People will rummage through a wooden ship for treasure, but otherwise leave it alone. People will haul those space tiles out and eBay/rich people private collection that stuff.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

khitsicker: how did NASA not already know where it was?


First, the shuttle blew up into a bajillion pieces. A lot is still out there.

Second, they focused on recovering parts most likely related to the cause of the accident, so the SRBs (obviously), the bracing that attached the SRBs to the rest of the shuttle, the crew compartment, the black boxes, etc. This is a small section of a large vehicle, and it wasn't critical to determining why the accident happened.

Finally, there's a metric buttload of junk off the Florida coast. Personal watercraft, larger ships, parts of rockets from 60 years of launching stuff out of Cape Canaveral, fishing gear, and whatever stolen goods people decided to ditch at sea. Some of it is shallow, other stuff is deeper. You can use side-scan sonar to pinpoint anomalies, but you can't be sure of what it is until someone dives down and looks. Given the flat surface with the random pattern of thermal tiles still attached, it may not have appeared as manmade on the sonar.

Sounds like the divers were looking for something else and just stumbled on it. NASA might have spotted it at the time, but they didn't send down a diver because it wasn't a critical piece, and they just never followed up on it.

The ocean is a big place, and it's easy for something small to hide on the bottom.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

12349876: khitsicker: how did NASA not already know where it was?

This was just a small piece, and other parts have already been found.


A 20-foot piece of an exploded space shuttle  isn't small.  It should be recovered.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Warthog: Is this the thread to dust off Challenger jokes?  I was a 6th grader when it exploded and Challenger jokes were all the rage.

/Need Another Seven Astronauts


When I was told.  I didn't understand it happened with humans. I don't know why I assumed it happened on the tarmac with no ppl harmed.

Fml

My reaction was horrible
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

puffy999: Listen this thread is getting too close to the story in Contact.


ritamovie.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Space Squid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

indy_kid: [...] there's a metric buttload of junk off the Florida coast. [...]


My metric/rectal conversion charts are out of date.  How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm glad I was in farking stupid gym class and didn't see that.
I also got lucky on 911. Me and my mom was seeing the news. First plane already took place. I did see the second plane hit.  Mom did.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just imagine the chill that went through their bones.

I found something!
What is it?
Not sure. What the heck is this?
....
Oh, f*ck...
 
Abox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I like how the fish are taking an interest.  They're like what's all the hubbub here.
 
