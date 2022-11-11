 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Kids in Ohio daycare discover the one simple trick for getting immune to measles without Big Pharma's vaccines   (arstechnica.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Vaccine, Vaccination, Public health, Infectious disease, vaccination rates, outbreak of measles, Columbus-area health officials, Smallpox  
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least they're not autistic. Freedom!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why aren't parents charged with child endangerment when they refuse to vaccinate their kids who then get measles? They lock up pregnant women here in Alabama if they smoke a joint.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is farking heartbreaking. No kid should have to go through this agony. The parents should all be charged with child abuse.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait... so kids who weren't vaccinated for measles, ended up getting measles? Truly a shocking development.
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is made worse when you consider measles can erase the immune systems "memory".
 
Thoreny
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
decider.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Why aren't parents charged with child endangerment when they refuse to vaccinate their kids who then get measles? They lock up pregnant women here in Alabama if they smoke a joint.


Law enforcement is overwhelmingly Republican.
 
telejester
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They may give us measles, but they'll never take away our FREEDOM!
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Time to update the chart...
 
