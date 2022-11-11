 Skip to content
(Bring Me the News)   Peeper's phone pics pique police pipe poofing   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Improvised explosive device, Dylan Raymond Orr, Bombs, search warrant, pipe bombs, Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Striptease, text messages  
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like antifa up to their old tricks.
Probably a plan to attack a middle-aged white man for doing comedy.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Guy who doesn't set password on phone sounds like a criminal mastermind.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Page 46 of the Anarchist's Cookbook "Always take a picture of your pipe bomb next to your outgoing mail"
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I try to find a phone's owner, I go through the contacts looking for the owner's contact info, or a close relative. Rather than rifle through the photos looking for nudes. But apparently I'm the exception.
 
invictus2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Could be a dildo.

Also, idiot didn't use PTFE tape on the threads. Amateur!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nytmare: When I try to find a phone's owner, I go through the contacts looking for the owner's contact info, or a close relative. Rather than rifle through the photos looking for nudes. But apparently I'm the exception.


I always take a picture of my brown eye and anonymously drop it in the lost and found. (Thank you camera access from Lock Screen!)
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Criminals aren't known to be smart.  Some of them have intelligence obviously, but don't have the common sense to cover their asses.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"All of these components could be easily converted into an explosive device, according to court documents.

Orr did not have the proper registration to possess these devices."

Wait, you can register your pipe bomb?!
 
