COVID Winter is Coming: booster take rate is low, test tracking is no longer useful, and antibodies are not effective against the latest Omicron strains
97
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was JUST about to get the latest Omicron booster and ended up coming down with Covid last Thursday.

After a few days of dragging ass, I am pretty much back to normal.  No major symptoms other than muscle and joint pain.

So far Mrs Farkie has avoided getting it, but she did get two doses of monoclonal antibodies this spring after her last booster, and just got the Omicron booster the day before I tested positive.

So now I'm ineligible for the booster until the first week in Feb per CDC guidelines.

Hopefully I won't get a re-visit.

So the moral of the story is GO GET YOUR ASS VAXXED unless you want to risk getting laid out for the holidays, when you should be out doing your best to kill off your healthy cells with food and booze.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It doesn't help that the shots are farking hard to get.  Standing at the pharmacy one day recently,a person in front of me asked about it, pharmacist said there soonest appointment was 3 weeks out.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I got my booster last Saturday.  \O/
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have the latest booster, flu shot, still wear a mask on planes and buses, and test almost every other day.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I just checked and I could get a booster tomorrow at the Walgreens in my Chicago suburb if I wanted.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm finally getting my bivalent booster now that I'm 3 months post infection.

Fatigue continues but is very manageable. I can finally walk the dogs regularly again. The random brief fevers are way less common. Once every two weeks or so. Elevated heart rate is "only" 100 for resting and 120 when moving whereas before it was 115 and 130+, respectively.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Last week I had a student out with Covid. This week I had three more. I'm fully boosted but nervous.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Getting my bivalent (5th shot) on Saturday
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

This....

This is why I'm getting shot #5
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

This....

This is why I'm getting shot #5


Shots and masking, I hope.

I have a private office and bought a modest air filter, too. Not expensive.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I just checked and I could get a booster tomorrow at the Walgreens in my Chicago suburb if I wanted.


Got flu and latest booster at Walgreens within 24 hours of setting the appointment on line - that was a few weeks ago.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never had COVID. I've had 5 shots. I've had so many shots I have two cards. Keep giving me pricks.

/phrasing?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The only person in my home to catch a case caught it last month, exhibiting symptoms and testing positive on a Saturday. They were scheduled to get the bivalent booster two days after that. Everyone else here who already had the bivalent booster managed to avoid catching it, thankfully. I don't know if it was the booster or if simply crushed it doing in-home self-isolation, probably a lil bit of both, but that was an experience I don't look forward to repeating anytime soon.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the boogie man is coming.

/so is santa claus, the easter bunny, and jesus.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm seeing 10% absence with respiratory illnesses the past few weeks, but all are testing COVID-negative.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This....

This is why I'm getting shot #5


Ok, Lou Bega.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It took me five weeks of logging into Kaiser's website every day before I could get an appointment. I interrupted my wife (WFH) and told her to get on the site. She was able to get the same day and time.  I checked an hour later and all of the appointments were gone.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be getting my second booster after Thanksgiving.  Have too much stuff going on with my business until after then.  Having to take a couple of days off with soreness isn't an option for a few weeks...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my booster and flu shot at Costco yesterday. Had to schedule it a couple of weeks out.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
get your flu shot as well. Whatever I picked up Im on 8 days of lung cookies
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/so is santa claus, the easter bunny, and jesus.


I hope he is wearing a mask and is well boosted.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
considering the election, I consider low vaccine uptake a postivie sign.  hopefully thin the herd of Hershel Walker voters.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm seeing 10% absence with respiratory illnesses the past few weeks, but all are testing COVID-negative.


__________________________

Yeah, there's a resurgence of other things this winter.  But shop around so that you can get that booster.  In my case, the immune reaction hasn't been bad.  I can tell that my body is building a new defense, but it's been mild compared to the 2nd shot and obviously, much, much, much better than getting the actual omicron strain.

Plus, I'm not serving as a host before I actually show symptoms, so hooray for not accidentally becoming a COVID Typhoid Mary for a moment?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I got our bivalent boosters a couple of days ago (plus flu, since it was free). No problems so far, not even a sore arm.
We still wear masks in the supermarket, and in the theater. We're codgers; not taking any more chances than we have to.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that red wave didn't happen partly due to covid. Killed off more gop than they modeled.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the bivalent booster two weeks ago. Luckily no side effects other than a day or two of arm pain at he injection spot. I was able to schedule a same day appointment at my local CVS for it. Same for my mother a week ago.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/so is santa claus, the easter bunny, and jesus.


There is no Santa Claus, Easter Bunny, or Jesus. Covid however is detectable and provable.

I am not going to tell you to get a vaccine, if you choose not to. I am not going to tell you to wear a mask or wash your hands or wear a seatbelt or do any of the other common sense things that might save your life, if you choose not to.

The world is full of people who are too stupid to live. It's up to you to decide whether or not you're in that list.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If you're near a Walgreens, you can schedule it online.  We're usually booked up to 2-3 days out in my area.  If the site gives you a crappy day or location, change what you put in for your original manufacturer (it will always pick what you put in).  Some stores are Pfizer, some are Moderna.  You can mix and match.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the voice of raisin: considering the election, I consider low vaccine uptake a postivie sign.  hopefully thin the herd of Hershel Walker voters.


It's never enough to make a difference.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. We know.

Just like last year.

Either people are smart and getting boosted, or they refuse and all we can hope is that they die.

COVID-19 is endemic. It will never go away. Get your shot when you get the flu shot.

Not getting a flu shot? Idiot.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/phrasing?


I got a new card with my 4th shot (never got a 2nd OG booster, but got the Omibooster within a week of approval). I think the woman at the county clinic just didn't feel like trying to squeeze her writing onto the last line of the first card. And then she managed to misspell my (common) first name on it.
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Make the appointment, come back in three weeks. In what universe is that "farking hard to get?"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

After a few days of dragging ass, I am pretty much back to normal.  No major symptoms other than muscle and joint pain.


Are you sure?  That's the second time you've posted that in this thread.
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/so is santa claus, the easter bunny, and jesus.


We really shouldn't be talking about other folks personal lives out here. If they want a foursome, that's their right.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Seriously?  That sucks... Got my third booster a few weeks ago while i was waiting for my scrip to be filled at a local pharmacy, literally had a sign offering pfizer, no waiting.  Wonder if its just dependent on location?
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/so is santa claus, the easter bunny, and jesus.


Jesus isn't real.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So now I'm ineligible for the booster until the first week in Feb per CDC guidelines.

Hopefully I won't get a re-visit.

So the moral of the story is GO GET YOUR ASS VAXXED unless you want to risk getting laid out for the holidays, when you should be out doing your best to kill off your healthy cells with food and booze.


CDC Guidelines are filled with a bunch of voluntary language related to waiting post-infection for a COVID booster.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got so many covid shots I'm on two cards, I've been very lucky. Seems like everyone gets it anyway now, mask or not. Usually because of kids or family. I gave up on the masks, no one ever wore the damn things right anyway or they were counterfeit Chinese n95 that did slightly better than jackshiat. The best is people driving around mask on in an empty car. See it daily.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good, hope repubs stalk up on horse paste
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sniff sniff? Smell that? Of course you don't , you lost your sense of smell, maybe permanently.

Long covid? It's JUST THE FLU!

Benefits?! for THE FLU? NONE FOR YOU!

STFUGBTW.

Smell that? smells like medical debt, and that smells like profit!

overloaded ER, private hospitals, out of network fees?

smells like profit!
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good, it's the annual "call people who want to see family for the holidays 'plague rats'" season.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Make the appointment, come back in three weeks. In what universe is that "farking hard to get?"


Probably the one where if you don't get instant gratification it is not worth it, which is plain stupid.
I went to 4 different pharmacies over like a week to get myself and my kids vaccinated, it was a pain but ffs it's great to not have to wonder hmm is it time to roll the dice cause something was minimally difficult.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merry farking Christmas plague rat.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my booster 2-3 weeks ago, asking with the flu shot.  I'm the only one in the host that didn't have the flu this week.  And it's a bad one going around this year.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It took me five weeks of logging into Kaiser's website every day before I could get an appointment. I interrupted my wife (WFH) and told her to get on the site. She was able to get the same day and time.  I checked an hour later and all of the appointments were gone.


I think location is a real issue.

I was able to get mine pretty easy, but I think we can all agree that healthcare access in this country is incredibly inconsistent.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID, hehe, I remember when that was a thing.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID Commercial - SNL
Youtube hPtH43VmvJI
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wild fire season here and automobile cabin filters aren't all that great.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My omicron booster farked me sideways for 2 days
 
