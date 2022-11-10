 Skip to content
(CNBC)   JFC, KFC   (cnbc.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy Kristallnacht
Youtube WSoNmczla30
 
Elfich
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well that was breaking new ground.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, but a coupon for oven fried chicken, oh, uh, hmmmmm...
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The night of long sporks?
 
exqqqme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If it tastes burnt does that mean it's kosher?

/got nothing
 
whidbey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The fried-chicken chain said that it uses a bot linked to national observances to create notifications for its mobile app.

The KFC Chickenbot strikes again!
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And this is why you don't use bots to manage social media.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In solemn remembrance of the Holocaust, all of our chicken will be served Extra Crispy.

KFC: We're the final solution...... for hunger.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"It's finger-licking murder."
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Made even worse due to it being a lunchtime special.
"Kristalltag" wouldn't have helped much, but still.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Merry Kristallnacht!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In the other thread I said they'd end up apologizing for their apology. They don't seem to get that blaming it on software just isn't going to cut it.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"We understand and respect the gravity gravy and history of this day, and remain committed to equity, inclusion and belonging for all," KFC said in a statement.
/my brain
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How do you fk up that badly?
 
Northern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The ad was brought to Germans by Microsoft's Tay.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: In solemn remembrance of the Holocaust, all of our chicken will be served Extra Crispy Oven Baked.

KFC: We're the final solution...... for hunger.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How do they stack up against Chick-fil-a now?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: How do you fk up that badly?


Intern.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fresh from our ovens!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Never use a bot for PR, or any communications, really.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Hans! Verify the software configuration settings."
"Gott in Himmel! Someone has enabled 'Nazi Mode'."
"Verdammt! Schiese Windows Update!"
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: How do you fk up that badly?


Use a bot to automatically post to your Twitter account without human review or manually selecting what holidays it posts for.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drewogatory: W_Scarlet: How do you fk up that badly?

Intern.


Nope, idiot boss who thought it would be a good idea to cut the marketing intern's position and replace them with a bot.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: In solemn remembrance of the Holocaust, all of our chicken will be served Extra Crispy.

KFC: We're the final solution...... for hunger.


I am so going to hell for laughing at that
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's hard to enjoy a bucket of chicken you've just seen forcibly marched into the pressure cooker chamber.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: W_Scarlet: How do you fk up that badly?

Use a bot to automatically post to your Twitter account without human review or manually selecting what holidays it posts for.


And then when you royally fark up you say "computer did it" and expect everyone to forgive you.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: stoli n coke: In solemn remembrance of the Holocaust, all of our chicken will be served Extra Crispy Oven Baked.

KFC: We're the final solution...... for hunger.


There's no reason to be tacky.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ron Desantis says that's what happens when all corporations are "woke".
 
drewogatory
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 500x375]


What IS a traditional meal anyway? Being a child of non religious parents I'm woefully ignorant of tradition.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: W_Scarlet: How do you fk up that badly?

Use a bot to automatically post to your Twitter account without human review or manually selecting what holidays it posts for.


"America will never forget, and neither does Spirit Airlines. That's why all September, if your plane lands at its destination, you'll get $9.11 off your ticket price."
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: KangTheMad: W_Scarlet: How do you fk up that badly?

Use a bot to automatically post to your Twitter account without human review or manually selecting what holidays it posts for.

And then when you royally fark up you say "computer did it" and expect everyone to forgive you.


"We deeply regret and apologize for what happened. The events of Kristallnacht are tragic, and should be remembered in solemnity. KFC uses a bot to post based on calendar holidays. While no person at KFC wrote that tweet, it does not excuse the lack of human oversight for what we put out to the world. At the end of the day it is still our failure, and we are taking steps to address it."

Would have been so much better.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 500x375]

What IS a traditional meal anyway? Being a child of non religious parents I'm woefully ignorant of tradition.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Honey Baked Ham is taking notes.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tasteless.
Like their chicken.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People who design a lot of plate glass windows into their franchise stores should probably understand what the Kristall being referred to is made of.    Maybe they should stock up on some brooms and plywood in case they rekindle a fad.  Clueless and incurious may get you elected president, but it's no way to run a business.
 
