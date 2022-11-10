 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   I told you he was hardcore   (twitter.com) divider line
167
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

1895 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2022 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



167 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pulp - This Is Hardcore
Youtube JXbLyi5wgeg
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So his people skills are only exceeded by his business skills?

BWAHAHAHAHAHAH
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not great when your CEO says "I don't know" when you ask him how the company will survive
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Not great when your CEO says "I don't know" when you ask him how the company will survive


How'd you like a CEO who talks about how great the company does every quarter and can't afford to give you a raise?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up on the Spike Network, it's Two Broke Guys starring Alex Jones and Elon Musk. Stay tuned!
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Elon is the singular solution I trust" - Jack Dorsey

Pretty sure Dorsey didn't want to be the one holding the tiller when the ship went down.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the feeling he thinks hardcore= just like himself, and he would be very wrong.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on rumblings, rumors, and leaks, Tesla and SpaceX are not pleasant places to be an engineer at for long.  Musk's management style is essentially "pay them peanuts, and tell them they should work for the validation of doing something amazing".  Part of that I can actually understand.  As a young engineer, spending the first few years of my career working at either would have been awesome, but eventually the gloss and glimmer wear off, and many naturally head for the exits for something that pays better.

If this is the management style Musk is planning on taking into Twitter, then he's already lost.  No one is falling over themselves to work for Twitter.  No one comes out of school and thinks, "You know?  Of all the tech companies I could work for, Twitter sounds really awesome!"  He's not going to get away with that shiate here, and telling your best, hardest working engineers that they 'just have to be more hardcore' is a near guarantee they'll mostly start scanning for the exits.  His only saving grace is that he's just flooded the market with 11k job applicants in the same space, so he may have a few extra months before some of these people can find an exit strategy.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Of all the tech companies I could work for, Twitter sounds really awesome!"


One of Musk's major problems is that Twitter is not a tech company.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starting to get the impression that Mr. Musk might not actually be very smart.

Lol.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised at how surprised I am at how bad Elon is at this. I knew he took credit for other people's ideas rather than being some kind of super genius. But I assumed being around enough management teams in multiple companies would have taught him something.

I'm also kind of bummed that such an idiot could become the richest man in the world. I know that the meritocracy is fictional but it doesn't make it less depressing.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Based on rumblings, rumors, and leaks, Tesla and SpaceX are not pleasant places to be an engineer at for long.  Musk's management style is essentially "pay them peanuts, and tell them they should work for the validation of doing something amazing".  Part of that I can actually understand.  As a young engineer, spending the first few years of my career working at either would have been awesome, but eventually the gloss and glimmer wear off, and many naturally head for the exits for something that pays better.

If this is the management style Musk is planning on taking into Twitter, then he's already lost.  No one is falling over themselves to work for Twitter.  No one comes out of school and thinks, "You know?  Of all the tech companies I could work for, Twitter sounds really awesome!"  He's not going to get away with that shiate here, and telling your best, hardest working engineers that they 'just have to be more hardcore' is a near guarantee they'll mostly start scanning for the exits.  His only saving grace is that he's just flooded the market with 11k job applicants in the same space, so he may have a few extra months before some of these people can find an exit strategy.


I've worked with several engineers who were in early at Twitter. They apparently had that same attitude, where they didn't care if they made money or not, they thought they were changing the world.

Thing is, whatever big vision Twitter was going to do, they did already. I know Dorsey has this idea Twitter should be an Internet Protocol, and Musk thinks it's going to be some big human powered AI brain. Both those plans are weird and don't demonstrate a way Musk can get his money back, or encourage anyone to work with him.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not miss his hell site.  I cannot wait for his shiat to get recked and him to sell it to like farking AT&T for a thousandth what he paid for it.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xythero: I'm surprised at how surprised I am at how bad Elon is at this. I knew he took credit for other people's ideas rather than being some kind of super genius. But I assumed being around enough management teams in multiple companies would have taught him something.

I'm also kind of bummed that such an idiot could become the richest man in the world. I know that the meritocracy is fictional but it doesn't make it less depressing.


Web services like Twitter are very, very different from manufacturing companies like Tesla or SpaceX. On top of that, mature companies are a LOT different than early stage companies.

The only web service companies he's worked at (like PayPal) were run by someone else, and he's NEVER done a transformation at a mature company. Musk is way, way out of his depth here.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xythero: I'm surprised at how surprised I am at how bad Elon is at this. I knew he took credit for other people's ideas rather than being some kind of super genius. But I assumed being around enough management teams in multiple companies would have taught him something.

I'm also kind of bummed that such an idiot could become the richest man in the world. I know that the meritocracy is fictional but it doesn't make it less depressing.


Lol

He only plays a super genius on the internet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 448x1135]


Peer to peer payments platform? He wants to turn Twitter into PayPal?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 448x1135]


I'd be submitting my resignation before I left the meeting.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such l33t h4X0r
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing to keep in mind is that we're seeing tech layoffs all over the place as companies expect a recession next year. This is a bad time to have to look for a tech job, which makes what Musk is doing even more farked up.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Elon Musks BIG mistake!
Youtube 9sCYxE0_W-s
 
odinsposse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My favorite part about all this is the people who just can't admit that he's farking up.

"Well, this is probably part of the plan. Maybe he wants to destroy Twitter. It's a 4d chess move that we mortals just don't understand yet. At least he's triggering the libs."
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Starting to get the impression that Mr. Musk might not actually be very smart.

Lol.


You may be right, but I've heard him interviewed at length about the stuff they're working on at SpaceX and it was clear he knew what he was talking about. I tend to think he is smart - but foolish, immature, and arrogant all of which undercuts his intelligence.

Basically, I think he allocated a good amount of points to Int, but used Wisdom as his dump stat. So he's smart, yet also too much of an idiot to know when he's too far over his skis.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Next up on the Spike Network, it's Two Broke Guys starring Alex Jones and Elon Musk. Stay tuned!


I would watch that.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Too bad he delisted Twitter's stock or we could see the financial freefall in real time
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Walker: [Fark user image 448x1135]

Peer to peer payments platform? He wants to turn Twitter into PayPal?


i think he has visions of it being like the Chinese 'everything' apps like WeChat where you can chat, buy stuff, pay your bills etc... all in the one place.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EatHam: Driedsponge: Of all the tech companies I could work for, Twitter sounds really awesome!"

One of Musk's major problems is that Twitter is not a tech company.


I think his biggest problem is that Elon Musk is Elon Musk.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 448x1135]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'll make Twitter into PayPal 2.0, with fascism and blackjack!"

/skipping like a broken record, IMHO
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Starting to get the impression that Mr. Musk might not actually be very smart.


He's been Elizabeth-Holmesing everyone, except he's not even sorta pretty.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All of this seems like the appropriate response from a man who accidently got forced into buying a $44B company that he now wants to crater so he stops losing money.

If it didn't needlessly involve so many other innocent people, it'd be an entertaining slo-mo train wreck.
 
Watubi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hate Elon just as much as the next Farker, but it's his company and he can do whatever he wants.  If the employees don't like it, they can quit.  I'm really sick of all the techies moaning and groaning about returning to the office.  You can't sleep in or walk your dog 5 times a day?  Boohoo
 
Pert
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who was it (Jobs? Bezos?) that said if you think you are the smartest person in the room then hire smarter people or change rooms?

Massive, unfounded overconfidence and an unwillingness to listen to SMEs is a recipe for disaster.
 
Mattix
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

toraque: One thing to keep in mind is that we're seeing tech layoffs all over the place as companies expect a recession next year. This is a bad time to have to look for a tech job, which makes what Musk is doing even more farked up.


Correction.. its a bad time to be looking for a tech job in one of the "tech center" cities and if you want to work for "ping pong and catered lunch" companies.

Maybe now companies in the Midwest, in manufacturing, in smaller cities, and in less "sexy" industries can actually find the staff that they need.

Heck, maybe now even the government can get competent tech folk to modernize the bureaucracy.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's brilliant.  Lay off half the workforce, get their salaries off the books, and just ask the rest to work twice as hard. Profit!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I don't know. We're gonna need a lot more pornography."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

toraque: One thing to keep in mind is that we're seeing tech layoffs all over the place as companies expect a recession next year. This is a bad time to have to look for a tech job, which makes what Musk is doing even more farked up.


This is a great time to look for a contract gig, however. Layoffs only cushion the blow; work still needs to happen, and if you're a smokejumper, you can have your pick of work even while all this goes on.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JXbLyi5wgeg]


The Hypnotist - Hardcore You Know The Score (1991)
Youtube fQO5yeVJdaI
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
NEWSFLASH: THE FAMED RMS TITANIC RENAMED 'TWITTER'
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: dr_blasto: Starting to get the impression that Mr. Musk might not actually be very smart.

Lol.

You may be right, but I've heard him interviewed at length about the stuff they're working on at SpaceX and it was clear he knew what he was talking about. I tend to think he is smart - but foolish, immature, and arrogant all of which undercuts his intelligence.

Basically, I think he allocated a good amount of points to Int, but used Wisdom as his dump stat. So he's smart, yet also too much of an idiot to know when he's too far over his skis.


He keeps using his +3 Keyboard of Moranity when he should just. stop. typing.
 
6nome
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tranquil Hegemony: dr_blasto: Starting to get the impression that Mr. Musk might not actually be very smart.

He's been Elizabeth-Holmesing everyone, except he's not even sorta pretty.


Now someone needs to photoshop Holmes' eyes onto Musk.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Based on rumblings, rumors, and leaks, Tesla and SpaceX are not pleasant places to be an engineer at for long.  Musk's management style is essentially "pay them peanuts, and tell them they should work for the validation of doing something amazing".  Part of that I can actually understand.  As a young engineer, spending the first few years of my career working at either would have been awesome, but eventually the gloss and glimmer wear off, and many naturally head for the exits for something that pays better.

If this is the management style Musk is planning on taking into Twitter, then he's already lost.  No one is falling over themselves to work for Twitter.  No one comes out of school and thinks, "You know?  Of all the tech companies I could work for, Twitter sounds really awesome!"  He's not going to get away with that shiate here, and telling your best, hardest working engineers that they 'just have to be more hardcore' is a near guarantee they'll mostly start scanning for the exits.  His only saving grace is that he's just flooded the market with 11k job applicants in the same space, so he may have a few extra months before some of these people can find an exit strategy.


I work with a girl who used to work at SpaceX, and she says it's totally mismanaged. They do good shiat, but they could do even more if they were run competently.
 
Displayed 50 of 167 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.