 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   It looks like overalls are FINALLY coming back into style. Is there *anything* Obama can't do?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
79
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

1754 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Nov 2022 at 6:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



79 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dexy's Midnight Runners are having a come back you say?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no problem with this trend.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NotAYakk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I now doubt the existence of students, Obama, universities and overalls.

Great job daily fail.
 
robv83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a classical hiding a pregnancy outfit....
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave the kids out of your media litter box.
 
Glenford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squirrelly Dan approves. Appreciates this.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Is there *anything* Obama can't do?"

Wear a tan suit...
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: "Is there *anything* Obama can't do?"

Wear a tan suit...


Use Dijon mustard
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains the recent Fark ads

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: "Is there *anything* Obama can't do?"

Wear a tan suit...


Wear tan overalls...
 
NickBob78
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: I have no problem with this trend.

[i.pinimg.com image 438x572]


The chaffing!!!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robv83: That is a classical hiding a pregnancy outfit....


All of Gen Z must be pregnant then. Baggy is back.
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Off to milk some cows
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: That explains the recent Fark ads

[Fark user image 357x805]


What the fark is the point of cropping overalls
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Malia moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a screenwriter
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Grungy"?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Dexy's Midnight Runners are having a come back you say?


Indeed
Dexys Midnight Runners, Kevin Rowland - Come On Eileen (1982 Version)
Youtube 6BODDyZRF6A
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, he couldn't close Gitmo.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robv83: That is a classical hiding a pregnancy outfit....


Her face says it too.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robv83: That is a classical hiding a pregnancy outfit....


Cue Fox "News" speculation that she's pregnant, who the father is, whether she'll have an abortion, and comments about about the sexual inclinations of brown people and democrats in general.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting a kick out of this because I wear overalls to do yard word. It's amazing how much more work I get done when I don't have to stop every two minutes to pull my pants up.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Dexy's Midnight Runners are having a come back you say?


User name checks out.
 
robv83
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: robv83: That is a classical hiding a pregnancy outfit....

All of Gen Z must be pregnant then. Baggy is back.



Well yah... Abortion has been outlawed for most of them now.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She has one message to those who want to take her picture. leave me the dark alone, ok.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The former first daughter looked as stylish as ever..."

yeahhhh, about that -- Ypsilanti Dinner Jackets and oversized overalls is never "stylish".

It may be an assortment of other complimentary adjectives if you like that look -- but "stylish" is not one of them.

/it looked goofy in the 90s, too
 
jim32rr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: That explains the recent Fark ads

[Fark user image image 357x805]


Much better than the ad at the top of page, 2 heads in 2 chairs and no blood? WTFARK
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A lot of 90s fashions are popular again with kids. When I visited my folks this spring, my niece was wearing Doc Martens (I joked that if her bf wanted some to match, there was probably a pair in my old bedroom from my high school days that he could just have).

Now that overalls are back in, I wonder when someone is going to try to revive the Cross Colours brand.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Getting a kick out of this because I wear overalls to do yard word. It's amazing how much more work I get done when I don't have to stop every two minutes to pull my pants up.


Have long have you been pregnant?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


how about underall instead
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

2wolves: Leave the kids out of your media litter box.


Yeah. Just let her grow up to be who she will be. If she's not doing political stuff, don't bother her.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Run for a 3rd term?

/thanks a lot, FDR
 
Lipo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't care if it's stylish. iat looks comfy as hell.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anything that leads to mom jeans being worn less is great in my book.
 
RustyShock
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: robv83: That is a classical hiding a pregnancy outfit....

Cue Fox "News" speculation that she's pregnant, who the father is, whether she'll have an abortion, and comments about about the sexual inclinations of brown people and democrats in general.


They'd be soooooooo tempting fate if they took that line:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Glenford: Squirrelly Dan approves. Appreciates this.


OK, I'm going to need you to take about 20% off'er there...
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: That explains the recent Fark ads

[Fark user image 357x805]


I was going to say Fark in doing its part to support the fashion trend.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Anything that leads to mom jeans being worn less is great in my book.


Your Mom is here now, was wearing a skirt. Take out the trash then you can have some Hot Pockets, she said
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Getting a kick out of this because I wear overalls to do yard word. It's amazing how much more work I get done when I don't have to stop every two minutes to pull my pants up.


Ever heard of a belt?
 
Ophaelin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Come on, overalls never went out of style...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Does the Daily Mail have like an "Obama Desk" in London with a bunch of clocks on the wall?
 
Glenford
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FigPucker: Glenford: Squirrelly Dan approves. Appreciates this.

OK, I'm going to need you to take about 20% off'er there...


Give yer balls a tug, FigPucker.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Unscratchable_Itch: Getting a kick out of this because I wear overalls to do yard word. It's amazing how much more work I get done when I don't have to stop every two minutes to pull my pants up.

Ever heard of a belt?


Sure, belt of whiskey, belt of scotch...
 
Gonz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

skyotter: "Grungy"?


Pearl Jam, not dirty.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RustyShock: TomFooolery: robv83: That is a classical hiding a pregnancy outfit....

Cue Fox "News" speculation that she's pregnant, who the father is, whether she'll have an abortion, and comments about about the sexual inclinations of brown people and democrats in general.

They'd be soooooooo tempting fate if they took that line:

[Fark user image 850x566]


No, he's a good one.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: That explains the recent Fark ads

[Fark user image image 357x805]


No, what explains that is your browsing habits. So, how is farmersonly.com?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: robv83: That is a classical hiding a pregnancy outfit....

Cue Fox "News" speculation that she's pregnant, who the father is, whether she'll have an abortion, and comments about about the sexual inclinations of brown people and democrats in general.


"This just in, we just heard that a laptop belonging to Sasha Obama's baby daddy has been found at a strip club in downtown LA. Tune in to Fox tonight to learn all about what we think must have been on that laptop, and just how many hearings Republicans want to have over this totally outrageous and not at all made-up issue."
 
RustyShock
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: RustyShock: TomFooolery: robv83: That is a classical hiding a pregnancy outfit....

Cue Fox "News" speculation that she's pregnant, who the father is, whether she'll have an abortion, and comments about about the sexual inclinations of brown people and democrats in general.

They'd be soooooooo tempting fate if they took that line:

[Fark user image 850x566]

No, he's a good one.


So good that he paid for an abortion.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Getting a kick out of this because I wear overalls to do yard word. It's amazing how much more work I get done when I don't have to stop every two minutes to pull my pants up.


have you tried suspenders?


/and a bra?
/like a lumberjack?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No No No No .....

Fark user imageView Full Size


It never never never looks like this!!!!

THIS IS WHAT YOU ACTUALLY GET:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 79 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.