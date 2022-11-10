 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Alex Jones gets hiat for another half billion. Pretty soon this will add up to something   (cnn.com) divider line
58
    More: Murica, Lawsuit, Connecticut judge, Appeal, Jury, Certified first responder, right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Judge, Law  
•       •       •

827 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2022 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My money!!!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore


That's ok.

All it has to do is drive him to suicide.


And before everyone attacks me, I'm just saying what we're all (not so) secretly thinking.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope someone has his passport. Although I imagine he can get out of the country without it.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore


Probably not, but if it hounds him until his dying day, and he dies broke and alone, I'm OK with that.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore


You are probably right.

And if he goes away, another grifter asshole with no soul will replace him.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore


He WILL pay for appeal after appeal, however, to try to get it overturned.  That's what is going to drive him to bankruptcy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore

Probably not, but if it hounds him until his dying day, and he dies broke and alone, I'm OK with that.


He'll end up finding safe haven in a Buddy-like compound where he can blast his show on AM radio until he dies.  His captors hosts will handle the $$, so Alex is still broke and can't pay a dime.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore


My guess is that they will try to go after anyone who does business with him or InfoWars. I doubt they will have much success getting money that way BUT they will scare anyone from carrying his show or doing business with him. That might be enough.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore


He'll have dozens of lawyers hounding him to pay for the rest of his life.  Any time he gets involved in anything... lawyers looking to recover will show up.  His life is basically over.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rjakobi: Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore

He WILL pay for appeal after appeal, however, to try to get it overturned.  That's what is going to drive him to bankruptcy.


What's going to drive him to bankruptcy is that there are multiple lawsuits waiting in the wings.

This isn't the final bill. This is just the second course. There are multiple courses coming, and that wafer-thin dinner mint's gonna be a killer.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seize his assets.
Put him in an iron mask, steel mittens and a gag.
Don't allow him to appear anywhere, type anything or speak anymore.
Throw him in a well, drop food and a bucket down once a day.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to have to sell a lot more fake boner pills and potato buckets
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MadHatter500: Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore

He'll have dozens of lawyers hounding him to pay for the rest of his life.  Any time he gets involved in anything... lawyers looking to recover will show up.  His life is basically over.


Yeah, this isn't a case of 'somehow he'll weasel out of it.'  No, he did everything so stupidly that now he has to pay.  No bankruptcy forgives this.  He will make the payments until it's paid.  He's really farked.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he dies broke and angry.
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: rjakobi: Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore

He WILL pay for appeal after appeal, however, to try to get it overturned.  That's what is going to drive him to bankruptcy.

What's going to drive him to bankruptcy is that there are multiple lawsuits waiting in the wings.

This isn't the final bill. This is just the second course. There are multiple courses coming, and that wafer-thin dinner mint's gonna be a killer.


You sound like a fellow wonk...
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: OldRod: Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore

Probably not, but if it hounds him until his dying day, and he dies broke and alone, I'm OK with that.

He'll end up finding safe haven in a Buddy-like compound where he can blast his show on AM radio until he dies.  His captors hosts will handle the $$, so Alex is still broke and can't pay a dime.


AM radio isn't going to take on a billion and a half dollar debt for a hack whose profitable days are behind him.
They already have dozens of Rush Limbaugh wannabes to choose from that don't bring billion dollar baggage.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: And if he goes away, another grifter asshole with no soul will replace him.


You know, it's times like this that I think none of you Farkers WANT good things to happen.  You just want to gripe about how nothing is going to change and things are always going to be awful and the PEOPLE WITH MONEY will never allow any progress to happen in the world.  Whether that's true or not is irrelevant.  Allow yourself something to be relieved about, you sad-sack bastards.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to seeing tickle me Alex Jones and his Elmo suit in times square.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore


He'll get the OJ treatment.

It will be hilarious.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is that a genuine headline filtering I see?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Seize his assets.
Put him in an iron mask, steel mittens and a gag.
Don't allow him to appear anywhere, type anything or speak anymore.
Throw him in a well, drop food and a bucket down once a day.


Then lift up the bucket and pour whatever's in it back down on him.

Then drop the bucket on his head.
 
Loneman1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charge him for another half billion. Make it 2 billion. Hell, go for a few trillion.

Point is, you name any amount you want but the only real way to cure this cancer it to surgically remove it... prison or casket.

Until then, you're still letting him have his megaphone.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: He's going to have to sell a lot more fake boner pills and potato buckets


Why not just crush up the pills into the potatoes?!?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


/But I have a boner.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD, no, GREAT!!!!Now give this turd sandwich 3 months to start making payments, or be locked up for contempt.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rjakobi: maniacbastard: And if he goes away, another grifter asshole with no soul will replace him.

You know, it's times like this that I think none of you Farkers WANT good things to happen.  You just want to gripe about how nothing is going to change and things are always going to be awful and the PEOPLE WITH MONEY will never allow any progress to happen in the world.  Whether that's true or not is irrelevant.  Allow yourself something to be relieved about, you sad-sack bastards.


NO!

The American system of justice is buggered to hell and back. We will not smile and like it. We will biatch and moan until it's fixed, or the veneer of democracy falls off this hulk completely. Pretending things are fine helps perpetuate injustice, so kindly fark all the way off.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They can sell the debt to a collection agency who will settle it for $1500
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ya know, once the one jury decided it wasn't their money they just started rattling off silly numbers nobody would ever seen paid. They were like Congress-vermin that day.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore


History suggests otherwise.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Metzger#Oregon_civil_trial

The last time we fought the Nazis wasn't WWII, it was the Reagan era. Fascists can be and have been defeated. Repeatedly.

Courage
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He'll just move offshore.  Like Radio Caroline in the 60s.  This will be under the umbrella of Alex Jones Inc, of which he will be an unpaid employee.

But I agree with the comments upthread.  The "settlement" is largely symbolic.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore


My theory is he will only pay from jail
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore


We should put him in a Hydraulic Press to get it out of him.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Alex Jones survives by his worthlessness.

I can't be the only one who imagines disconnecting his brain stem from his body,  but then if you give it serious thought, you'd be throwing your free life away for Alex Farking Jones.

So he lives.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore

He'll get the OJ treatment.

It will be hilarious.


OJ lives pretty well because he has relatively large pensions from the NFL and acting. Pensions are generally untouchable in judgements. Retirement accounts, one property to live in, a vehicle and some other things are also often not up for grabs, though various terms and exclusions may apply.

That said, any other income will be up for grabs for the rest of his life. And he has had such bad legal advice and poor decision making I wouldn't be surprised if he tries to hide money and ends up jailed for contempt.

The world record jail times for contempt were by guys who tried to hide money from judgement and wouldn't give it up. One was 14 years IIRC, and another was maybe 8 years.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I want him to be a warning. I want him broken and alone. I want Tucker to see what happens and despair.. I want everyone at fox to see it and realise some lines should not be crossed..
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore

He'll get the OJ treatment.

It will be hilarious.


He'll still get to live in a big house and golf whenever he wants?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Homer Tax: FormlessOne: rjakobi: Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore

He WILL pay for appeal after appeal, however, to try to get it overturned.  That's what is going to drive him to bankruptcy.

What's going to drive him to bankruptcy is that there are multiple lawsuits waiting in the wings.

This isn't the final bill. This is just the second course. There are multiple courses coming, and that wafer-thin dinner mint's gonna be a killer.

You sound like a fellow wonk...


THANKYOUVERYMUCH!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: He'll just move offshore.  Like Radio Caroline in the 60s.  This will be under the umbrella of Alex Jones Inc, of which he will be an unpaid employee.

But I agree with the comments upthread.  The "settlement" is largely symbolic.


With what money?

Alex Jones's Assets Are Frozen by Judge in Sandy Hook Case
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OldRod: Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore

Probably not, but if it hounds him until his dying day, and he dies broke and alone, I'm OK with that.


He will never be broke.
He will always have supporters and people who will pay him lots of money, even if it's just to be on a reality show or something.
He won't ever be alone either, but you have to ask yourself if you would want to be around the people like Alex and his supporters.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore

That's ok.

All it has to do is drive him to suicide.


And before everyone attacks me, I'm just saying what we're all (not so) secretly thinking.


I ain't gonna attack you. Fark me, I'll hand him a gun with one bullet and gently close the office door.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore

That's ok.

All it has to do is drive him to suicide.


And before everyone attacks me, I'm just saying what we're all (not so) secretly thinking.


He should pull a Budd Dwyer on his show.
Protip: take a hollowpoint and fill the
inside with bacon grease to make them extra tasty, Alex.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All in all not a bad Thursday.
 
drxym
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore

That's ok.

All it has to do is drive him to suicide.

And before everyone attacks me, I'm just saying what we're all (not so) secretly thinking.


More likely he'll drink and smoke himself to death. I could also see this dickwad fleeing the US and try and set up somewhere where the lawyers and accountants can't reach him. Imagine if he turns up in Russia or somewhere screeching and ranting away.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Rev.K: Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore

That's ok.

All it has to do is drive him to suicide.


And before everyone attacks me, I'm just saying what we're all (not so) secretly thinking.

He should pull a Budd Dwyer on his show.
Protip: take a hollowpoint and fill the
inside with bacon grease to make them extra tasty, Alex.


As long as he cooks the bacon slowly.
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: He'll never pay a penny of it

/Eeyore


Then he should be thrown in prison for grand Grand GRAND larceny
Not paying it is the same as stealing in imho.
 
almejita
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of the plaintiffs would give up the cash if they could punch Jones in the dick.  Jones should look into that.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.