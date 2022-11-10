 Skip to content
(Dawn)   Taliban amusement parks are now only half as amusing as they used to be. No word yet on the kissing booth   (dawn.com) divider line
25
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just a reminder Trump turned the country over to the Taliban, despite the GQP trying to blame Biden.
 
PunGent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And it turns out supporting corrupt pedophile warlords wasn't a winning strategy...

/both parties are guilty of that particular heinousness
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The kissing booth to be replaced by a dancing boy booth.

Dancing Boys of Afghanistan Documentary
Youtube T1LGTnOF5yg
 
Psylence
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
bookshow.blurb.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: Just a reminder Trump turned the country over to the Taliban, despite the GQP trying to blame Biden.


After we was there 20 years.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm more surprised they even have amusement parks there. Thought they would have burned them all down by now.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: Just a reminder Reagan turned the country over to the Taliban


Fxt
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Psylence: [bookshow.blurb.com image 703x604]


https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/art/news/dismaland-banksy-s-bemusement-park-is-deeply-unsettling-but-bizarrely-entertaining-10465485.html
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: Just a reminder Trump turned the country over to the Taliban, despite the GQP trying to blame Biden.


And we could have been there for 100 years and had the same results.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The camel out front should've told ya...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kind of a fitting illustration of the country as a whole.

And pretty relevant for quite a few places here.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sorry women, the amusement park is closed to you. The armed terrorist out front should have told ya!
 
corn-bread
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This can't be, the Taliban pinkie swore that they would be different this time!

Unfortunately for the women in this article, this is exactly what their social betters and the Afghanistan warlords wanted to happen.

/"I felt like putting a bullet between the eyes of every Panda that wouldn't screw to save its species."
 
dryknife
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When the C.I.A. ran it there was free waterboarding.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So it's just dudes making out on the log ride now?

Doesn't sound like Afghanistan has changed much.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
chitownmike:

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/art/news/dismaland-banksy-s-bemusement-park-is-deeply-unsettling-but-bizarrely-entertaining-10465485.html


That would almost be worth a special trip to England to see.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What about the Tunnel of Love?
 
funzyr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Forget the kissing booth. There's an upgrade that just got installed.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think it's right next to the beheading booth.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It was not clear how widely the restrictions applied or how they affected a previous rule from the MPVPV saying parks, including open-air spaces, must be segregated by gender and certain days would be aside for women.

They are making life a living hell, once again, for women. On a lesser evil note, as a guy, it would absolutely suck to always and only be around other guys.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Just a reminder Trump turned the country over to the Taliban, despite the GQP trying to blame Biden.


*massive eyeroll*
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We should have a real war in Afghanistan.  Just farking nuke them into submission and westernization.  Winning hearts and minds failed.  Time to try ultra terror.  Terror and fear works.  The Taliban won the war.  We need to learn from our mistakes and give them a round two.

Nuke them into submission and when they surrender, make one of the conditions be that every afghan persxn with exterior gonads be castrated.  Even the women or womxn, if they have exterior gonads.  Gender neutral castration, so that it isn't targeting a gender.

Then take their resources.

Problem solved.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We should have a real war in Afghanistan.  Just farking nuke them into submission and westernization.  Winning hearts and minds failed.  Time to try ultra terror.  Terror and fear works.  The Taliban won the war.  We need to learn from our mistakes and give them a round two.

Nuke them into submission and when they surrender, make one of the conditions be that every afghan persxn with exterior gonads be castrated.  Even the women or womxn, if they have exterior gonads.  Gender neutral castration, so that it isn't targeting a gender.

Then take their resources.

Problem solved.


You should book plane tickets and get a head start. We'll catch up later.
 
