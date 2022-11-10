 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Couple sentenced for trying to sell nuclear secrets for $100,000 in cryptocurrency. No word on how many BlyaatCoin that works out to   (kiro7.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The level of stupidity here burns.

20 years for $100k, the secrets had to do with nuclear systems but were not even classified, the wife sent letters from prison to prison  asking her husband to destroy evidence, presumably not realizing that the letters would be read...

May all of our country's opportunistic traitors be this stupid.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At various times, I've had access to all kinds of information on our nuclear subs because of people I've known who worked for various places. There are quite a few of them and I think would have sold info for $20 in crack at certain points in their life.

But these people... my god these are truly stupid people

They should be executed not for their crimes, but for their sheer idiocy.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: May all of our country's opportunistic traitors be this stupid.


Stupid enough not to evacuate West Palm Beach in the face of a hurricane?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't we be Rosenberging them with Ol' Sparky?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should translate to dumpy being hanged, right?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: BigMax: May all of our country's opportunistic traitors be this stupid.

Stupid enough not to evacuate West Palm Beach in the face of a hurricane?


And steal nuclear secrets.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully, they didn't deposit the money with FTX.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They used to execute people for that.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoping for Trump and Melania leaving disappointed.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 485x630]


I think I need that!

/So does Doc Brown
//I'm a pinball machine addict
///My very minor "claim to fame" in my area is that I was the very first paying customer of the arcade known as the Silverball Museum when it opened
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not a repeat from 1951?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine selling out your country for TWO OR THREE bitcoins.

What happened to asking for millions of dollars? At least then no one will question your motive. 2 or 3 bitcoins? Stupid.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, they do a couple of decades in prison, move to Israel and get a street named after them. Right, Mr. Pollard?
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's worth two block chains

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, Trump heads out to the golf course (once the weather clears) and laughs about the nuclear secrets he has
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: They used to execute people for that.


Sort of. The way I read it, the material was more proprietary/secret than actually classified. So it would be more like industrial espionage than traditional espionage.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Imagine selling out your country for TWO OR THREE bitcoins.

What happened to asking for millions of dollars? At least then no one will question your motive. 2 or 3 bitcoins? Stupid.


5, I think.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size

you might think that the nuclear codes get changed regularly....
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, we know what "school" they got their espionage degrees from, the wife tried to get the guy to flush the evidence. Sounds really familiar...
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Plus he was a wanna-be long swordsman.  Didn't even hook up with the live steel folk around University of Maryland, College Park.  Of course he might have been "harrrrmed".

Wonder if Thoyer is still training the noobs.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Wine Sipping Elitist: Imagine selling out your country for TWO OR THREE bitcoins.

What happened to asking for millions of dollars? At least then no one will question your motive. 2 or 3 bitcoins? Stupid.

5, I think.


Lol you're right!

At least betray your country for fiat currency
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OldRod: Meanwhile, Trump heads out to the golf course (once the weather clears) and laughs about the nuclear secrets he has


Guess I should change that... Meanwhile Trump continues with his plans for a "big announcement" on Tuesday.

Running for president, when he should be behind bars
 
kertus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How long a sentence for a sale
of top secret material that nets $2B?
 
jmr61
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OldRod: OldRod: Meanwhile, Trump heads out to the golf course (once the weather clears) and laughs about the nuclear secrets he has

Guess I should change that... Meanwhile Trump continues with his plans for a "big announcement" on Tuesday.

Running for president, when he should be behind bars


As an avowed atheist I've never prayed for anything in my life but I would pray to whatever or whoever it mattered if that SOB would just die.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WTP 2: [media2.giphy.com image 480x360]
you might think that the nuclear codes get changed regularly....


After the previous guy, a lot of codes have probably been changed.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yet Ex-President Useless farkwad is still waddling around free, threatening to run for president.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They're related aren't they?
Cousins, half siblings, brother and sister

/It'sTheSamePicture.jpg
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What's that is Rubbles, like 100,000,000,000,000?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maga Traitors like this should be sentenced to having Biden saw their heads off with a rusty sword, isis style.  On the Whitehouse lawn.

Make any family they have eat their meat.  Then have the pets of the maga traitors and family eat the poop the family makes from their traitor meat.  Then perform rituals on the traitor meat poop poop to auto damn the traitors to hell, as poop.

Make sure the whole process is streamed on YouTube in 8k 3d 120hz.  So we can all relive the experience of maga traitors being cleansed from Our Reality and Our Democracy.

Problem solved.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As a form of penance, the US should give some nuclear secrets to Iran.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: [Fark user image 850x478]

They're related aren't they?
Cousins, half siblings, brother and sister

/It'sTheSamePicture.jpg


Those look like clay sculptures...
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Another on the Hit Parade to backwardsville.

/ Hey remember the 1950s?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Too bad for them they didn't wear orange face paint and never paid their bills.
Because apparently the Espionage act doesn't count if you wear orange face paint and never pay your bills
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigMax: The level of stupidity here burns.

20 years for $100k, the secrets had to do with nuclear systems but were not even classified, the wife sent letters from prison to prison  asking her husband to destroy evidence, presumably not realizing that the letters would be read...

May all of our country's opportunistic traitors be this stupid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm not sure the full story on these two has come out, but it smells like some serious Burn After Reading BS. For Reasons, they decide to sell what basically adds up to the user manual on some aspects of a nuclear submarine's drive train to an undisclosed (I've read it could be Brazil or France, but I'm in no way sure) country who immediately dropped a dime to the FBI on them.

They seemed to be living a decent suburban life, but the fact that they were doing this for cash and currently have court-appointed attorneys leads me to suspect someone owed someone a LOT of money
 
