Apple wants you to drive the dirt road.
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was driving through Mexico a few years back and Apple Maps told me to turn onto what was clearly a Farm's service road

Immediately pulled over, opened Google Maps and got the actual route from there

I found however that Google Maps sucked shiat at actually handling the "last mile" bit of the route to the actual address once I was in the City of my destination, so switched back to Apple Maps for that

That became my routine procedure for navigating Mexico. Google for the highway driving, Apple for the City driving
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I always forget to use Apple Maps because Google Maps has usually been really reliable for me.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've never understood why people don't examine the route before driving it. Takes what, less than a minute?
 
p51d007
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not just (cr)Apple...goo-goo is just as bad sometimes.
If people would use common sense, they wouldn't drive off bridges that don't exist,
go down an alley that is too narrow for their vehicle, and other stupid things because
"my GPS told me to".
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Waze works really well, but you better have your phone fully charged, as it sucks power.
 
sleze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whoohoo!  Time to link all the Apple Maps videos!

Apple iOS Maps Flyover: The Art Installation Built into the iPhone 5
Youtube gv8jlwJu2ag


It was all just an ambitious art project!
 
6nome
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Rarely have problems with Google. Eazy peazy
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

balloon knot, the other dirt road...( ! )
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you get lost on the way to Snoqualmie pass, you deserve to die alone in the wilderness.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
the B-52's - Dirty Back Road
Youtube GT-eUIPBJTw


/it's always the answer
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ oblig
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tequila leads to the Hershey highway.
 
