(Click Orlando)   The two hurricanes to make landfall in Florida this year followed eerily similar paths to Hurricanes Charley and Jeanne in 2004   (clickorlando.com) divider line
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
yep, tell me about it.
i am still picking up sticks.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So now we know how long the simulation goes before the loop starts again.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The point where the two paths in 2004 crossed? I was laughing my ass off when that happened because that's where my ex and her guy moved to. Sorry for everyone else harmed by her karma coming home to roost.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lots of roofs still missing/damaged from Ian. Lots of tarps damaged/ripped off by Nicole.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How weird that two similar things happened in the same place on earth at the same time of year.

/DNRTFA
 
maxwellton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's almost like there are a limited number of paths that hurricanes can take and that eventually they have to take the same paths again. Almost.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
August, November, yep how similar...
 
