 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Twice in one day, the world's riveted by SoCal Mobil stations when a carjacker grabs work truck keys off poor guy's kitchen table, fiery crash into gas pumps during Powerball trifecta of police chases   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
17
    More: Strange, Automobile, Truck, The Driver, Less-lethal weapon, The Chase, Van, dangerous two-hour pursuit, Apartment  
•       •       •

336 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2022 at 8:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"When I saw that he was going in the house my first reaction was, 'My mother's in the house, I've got to defend ourselves,'" said resident Andres Benitz. "I grabbed the first kitchen knife I saw and I was like, 'Bro, you've got to get out the house or I'm going to have to stab you, right now.'"

Word fail me.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is this the one where the pigs beat a bystander and arrested him because he was brown?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm confused... y'all have a business and you bought a work truck but you didn't get insurance on it?  How does that even...

/must be a California thing.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I mean...if they know who they are pursuing...they can let them go and just watch their home, work or family. They'll show up eventually.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"fiery crash into gas pumps"

Women call it "parking".

/ow! stop hitting me
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: "When I saw that he was going in the house my first reaction was, 'My mother's in the house, I've got to defend ourselves,'" said resident Andres Benitz. "I grabbed the first kitchen knife I saw and I was like, 'Bro, you've got to get out the house or I'm going to have to stab you, right now.'"

Word fail me.


Ehh.  Crazy shiat happens, what comes out of your mouth is often not terribly well thought out.  Ain't nobody got time for that
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Vercengetorix: Is this the one where the pigs beat a bystander and arrested him because he was brown?


can you be more specific?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
""Once I saw him start it, I kind of already knew it was over," Benitez said. "Just by looking in his eyes, he already knew it was going to be the last day of his life or his freedom, so he didn't care. "

Nah, no one was killed so he'll be released on a personal recognizance bond after he gets out of the hospital.
 
cranked
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That headline is 73% body fat.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cranked: That headline is 73% body fat.


D- for that run on sentence.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Vercengetorix: Is this the one where the pigs beat a bystander and arrested him because he was brown?


Yes, they did arrest a bystander whose car was one of those hit. Still waiting to hear what that was about.
 
Birnone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What are the odds that this guy would pick a random house that has no one there who could stop him AND has a vehicle's keys on the table AND he'd happen to pass through the room with the table AND the first vehicle he tries is the one that matches the keys? He should have bought a lottery ticket last week. I mean, even I don't know where my keys are at any given moment and those are MY keys!
 
frankb00th
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dbirchall: I'm confused... y'all have a business and you bought a work truck but you didn't get insurance on it?  How does that even...

/must be a California thing.


They're at the "struggling before making it" part of owning a business. Things are tough all over, maybe a little more empathy would be in order, just a suggestion.
 
Ny-QuilDriver
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Vercengetorix: Is this the one where the pigs beat a bystander and arrested him because he was brown?

can you be more specific?


Details here:  https://abc7.com/hacienda-heights-chase-driver-detained-pursuit-crash/12437961/

Yep, it sounds like the corrupt LA Country Sheriff's department, led by their corrupt Sheriff was all amped up by this chase and need a brown person - any brown person - to beat upon.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: "When I saw that he was going in the house my first reaction was, 'My mother's in the house, I've got to defend ourselves,'" said resident Andres Benitz. "I grabbed the first kitchen knife I saw and I was like, 'Bro, you've got to get out the house or I'm going to have to stab you, right now.'"

Word fail me.


Words fail me, too.

Andres, you just have to attack the deranged MF and stab him as many times as you can to protect your family and property. You don't need to tell him. You've been watching too many movies.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: cranked: That headline is 73% body fat.
D- for that run on sentence.


Jesus, show some respect, that's the same intersection where Froggy from "The Little Rascals" was killed delivering newspapers, youngest "Our Gang" fatality at 16, still most famous motorscooter fatality
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Pour A 40 Out For The Dead Homie
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Things are tough all over


The one where they siphon the gas is Cheech & Chong's Next Movie.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.