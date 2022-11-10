 Skip to content
(Aviation Web)   Air Force has to ground 115 planes because of cracks that are being caused by the inspection process for cracks   (avweb.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The issue in 3 parts:
E5:"These propellers CANNOT have cracks, so we inspect them every 100 hours to make sure they're good."
E3:"How do you keep track of the inspections?
E5:"We etch the date of each inspection into the propeller with an engraver."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You can't make this sh*t up.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They now have a crack team working on a solution to the problem.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well then double the number of inspections.
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cracks are whack, kids!
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
DrWhy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Qwurky1: Cracks are whack, kids!


Something something cracks on WACs...
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Deep State, in conjunction with the Clinton Foundation and the Bilderbergs, are causing this PLANSPECTION!

/got nuttin, honey
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
jmr61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hope we don't need them for anything important in the next few weeks.
 
BigChad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"If they stop checking for cracks, they'd have very few cracks, if any..."

-What the former American Dear Leader would say if he was in charge of maintenance
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"The process used to engrave serial numbers on the propellers likely contributed to cracks that are being found on the C-130Hs,"

Just call it stress testing and mark it a success
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can help! *grabs "Crack Inspector" cap*
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Some cracks are better than others

Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We apologise for the fault in the propellers. Those responsible have been cracked.
 
ItWas2Minutes5MinutesAgo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That stuff is why I flipped eggs in the AF. No one is blaming me for cracking a plane, just eggs,
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Many, many years ago I worked at a material testing lab that did failure testing on turbine blades, aka "buckets". I can't believe that someone was so stupid to come up with the idea of intentionally damaging a blade like that.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Props to the Crackers.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Many, many years ago I worked at a material testing lab that did failure testing on turbine blades, aka "buckets". I can't believe that someone was so stupid to come up with the idea of intentionally damaging a blade like that.


There's a high cost to putting stupid people in charge.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The military. Always money, well, spent.
 
Ecliptic [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Many, many years ago I worked at a material testing lab that did failure testing on turbine blades, aka "buckets". I can't believe that someone was so stupid to come up with the idea of intentionally damaging a blade like that.


Username totally checks out!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Heisenberg's Uncertainty Skinner meet Schöderinger's Cat.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TWX: [preview.redd.it image 850x642]


I suspect my microwave did that to a hard drive of mine.

I didn't know microwaves have a magnet.

On a side note my tablet has one too. WTF? How does it not fark up the screen?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Crack is bad.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*with a slight whine* "The stickers kept coming off and besides that, Sgt. Plimsole's writing is nearly illegible, so what did you want me to do?!"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I like my planes like I like my coffee.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've heard stories of unqualified electricians cutting holes in a plane's structural members to run cables causing complete hull loss. This doesn't quite seem as bad but it sure is in the same ballpark.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The issue in 3 parts:
E5:"These propellers CANNOT have cracks, so we inspect them every 100 hours to make sure they're good."
E3:"How do you keep track of the inspections?
E5:"We etch the date of each inspection into the propeller with an engraver."


"That's funny."
(reads TFA)
"Are you farking kidding me?"
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I used to work for an event management company.

Somebody in the rigging section told the new guy to check all the 1 ton rated slings / rigging straps to ensure they were undamaged. To track which ones he checked, he was told to put a small nick in each one with a knife...

It was a joke...

We managed to stop him after his first one.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ItWas2Minutes5MinutesAgo: That stuff is why I flipped eggs in the AF. No one is blaming me for cracking a plane, just eggs,


Karma Chameleon: The military. Always money, well, spent.


This is great comma-d!
 
